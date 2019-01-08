UMaine men’s basketball team faces Vermont in league home opener; women at Vermont

Men’s basketball

MAINE vs. VERMONT

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 2-14 (0-1 America East), Vermont 11-4 (1-0)

Series, last meeting: Series tied 70-70, Vermont 75-60 on 3/3/2018

Key players, UMaine: 6-5 G Isaiah White (14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds per game), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (13.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.2 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (10.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (7.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Vermont: 6-6 F Anthony Lamb (13.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.4 blocks per game), 6-1 G Stef Smith (13.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg), 6-3 G Ernie Duncan (9.0 ppg, 41.4 3-pt. FG percentage), 6-5 G Robin Duncan (5.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.7 apg)

Game notes: In this series, which began during the 1949-50 season, Vermont won the past 14 meetings — and 25 of the past 27. UMaine played one strong half in its AE opener against Maryland-Baltimore County, leading 31-19 at halftime but being outscored 42-21 over the final 20 minutes of a 61-52 road defeat. Vermont, last year’s regular-season conference champion and the preseason favorite this year, began its 2019 conference debut by beating UAlbany 80-51. Lamb leads America East in scoring and blocked shots, and ranks third in rebounds and fifth in field-goal percentage (.504). Ernie, Everett and Robin Duncan are one of five trios of brothers to have played on the same Division I team in the same season. A fourth Duncan brother, Stanley, is the reigning Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference player of the week as a senior guard at Division III Anderson (Indiana) University, about 200 miles from the family’s hometown of Evansville. UMaine returns to action Saturday at Albany.

Women’s basketball

MAINE vs. VERMONT

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont

Records: UMaine 9-6 (2-0 America East), UVM 5-9 (1-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 58-34, UMaine 79-47 on 2/22/18

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.2 assists, 1.4 blocks), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (13.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.6 spg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (10.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.5 apg), 6-2 F Fanny Wadling (9.2 ppg, 7 rpg, 2.4 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (7.5 ppg, 5.3 apg, 2.4 rpg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (3.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Vermont — 6-3 F Hanna Crymble (15.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.4 apg), 6-3 F Candice Wright (8.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.4 bpg), 5-9 G Josie Larkins (7.6 ppg, 2.1 apg, 1.9 rpg), 5-10 G Rose Caverly (5.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3 apg), 6-2 F Lauren Handy (5.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg), 6-0 F Courtney Wright (2.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine has won 10 of the last 11 meetings. Crymble was a second-team All-America East selection a year ago. She has averaged 17 points in her last three games vs. UMaine. Rossignol is the America East Player of the Week after averaging 18.5 points and shooting 78.9 percent from the floor in UMaine’s league wins over New Hampshire and the University of Maryland Baltimore County last week. Wright ranks fourth in the country in blocked shots per game. UVM is coming off a 52-39 home win over Albany while UMaine beat UMBC in its last game 84-44. Millan leads the league in scoring and steals per game. UMaine has turned the ball over just 12.1 times per game, which is eighth-best in the country. UMaine has won its last eight games against AE opponents and 16 of the last 17 including post-season play. UVM’s Alisa Kresge is the interim head coach after Chris Day resigned.