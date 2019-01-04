Recently re-elected Maine lawmaker quits Republican Party

AUGUSTA, Maine — A state legislator from York County left the Republican Party on Thursday without explaining his decision to unenroll, reducing his former party’s minority in the Maine House of Representatives to 56 and becoming the seventh independent in the chamber.

Rep. Don Marean said he left his party Thursday. In a Friday text message, he said “out of respect” for House Republicans, he had no comment on his decision and would let it speak for itself.

“We were informed by the speaker’s office yesterday that he has unenrolled,” John Bott, spokesman for Maine House Republicans, said Friday. “We do not have any details on his decision.”

Marean is term-limited from running again in 2020 after six overall terms. He won his seat in 2018 with 56 percent of votes last year and represents parts of Buxton and Saco along with his hometown of Hollis.

He was recently assigned to serve on the taxation committee.

He has been a moderate member of a conservative caucus. Last year, he was one of four Republicans who opposed former Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of a bill to ban conversion therapy, a widely treatment that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The other independents in the Legislature are Kent Ackley of Monmouth, Norman Higgins of Dover-Foxcroft, Jeff Evangelos of Friendship, William Pluecker of Warren and Walter Riseman of Harrison and Rena Newell, a non-voting member representing the Passamaquoddy Tribe.

