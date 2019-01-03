Mills signs order to expand Medicaid in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Before the end of her first day in office on Thursday, Gov. Janet Mills signed an executive order directing the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to “swiftly and efficiently” begin implementing voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

Mills, a Democrat, was sworn in as the state’s 75th governor Wednesday evening, and by Thursday afternoon, she fulfilled her campaign promise by moving to begin implementing expansion — which was held up in a court battle between former Gov. Paul LePage’s administration and advocates for most of 2018 — on her first day in office.

“This thing has been pending too long,” Mills said during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The 71-year-old governor said a funding plan for the expansion will be included in her biennial budget to be presented in the coming weeks. Mills’ executive order directed DHHS to work with the Legislature to find sustainable funding sources, and ordered the department to partner with health care providers and patients to provide a communications and outreach strategy to help enroll eligible Mainers to speed up application processing.

Mills answered questions about the order on Thursday in her office with Jeanne Lambrew, her nominee to lead DHHS, and said she is moving quickly to implement the expansion so “we can help more Maine people access the health care they need.”

Mills said Thursday that a revised implementation plan submitted to federal regulators would make coverage retroactive to July 2, 2018, the date specified in the voter-approved expansion law.

In addition to the executive order, Mills submitted a letter to federal regulators, laying out her plans to implement expansion and attempting to answer questions they had raised about an expansion plan submitted by LePage’s administration after a Superior Court judge ordered it to do so in December.

The new governor said she continues to study LePage’s request to attach work requirements and other limits to Medicaid eligibility, which was approved by the administration of President Donald Trump last month. Mills could pull the state out of that waiver early this year.

In November 2017, Maine became the first state to approve Medicaid expansion by referendum. Since then, efforts to implement the voter-approved expansion have stalled, as LePage fought it in court and vetoed the previous Legislature’s plan to fund implementation.

BDN writer Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

