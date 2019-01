A man died after a fire ripped through his North Anson home overnight.

The fire swept through the North Maine Street home in the pre-dawn hours, and the homeowner’s body was recovered Thursday morning, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was in his 60s, McCausland said.

Investigators with the Maine fire marshal’s office are working to determine the cause of the blaze.



