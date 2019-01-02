UMaine men’s hockey team beats Colorado College to end winless streaks

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine men’s hockey team erased a pair of one-goal deficits and scored three unanswered second-period goals to beat Colorado College 4-2 on Wednesday night at Alfond Arena.

Brendan Robbins, Tim Doherty and Patrick Shea scored in the second period for UMaine (6-9-2), which ended a three-game winless streak (0-2-1), a three-game home losing streak and a six-game non-conference skid.

Colorado College, a 5-1 winner at Merrimack College on Monday, fell to 8-10-2.

Jeremy Swayman finished with 33 saves for UMaine and Alex Leclerc made 21 for National Collegiate Hockey Conference team Colorado College.

Erik Middendorf and Trey Bradley had sandwiched early first-period goals around one by UMaine co-captain Chase Pearson.

Robbins scored his second goal of the season at the 8:06 mark of the middle period off a sustained forecheck by the Black Bears. Doherty eventually fired a wheel-around shot from the right circle that was saved by Leclerc but Robbins sprinted to the net front and batted the rebound into the net.

Just 3:01 later, Doherty intercepted an errant pass by Ben Israel in the low slot, took a stride and fired a wrist shot past Leclerc’s blocker.

That snapped a seven-game drought without a goal for Doherty, whose goal was his sixth of the season.

Shea ended a nine-game goalless famine just six seconds after CC coach Mike Haviland called a timeout after the Black Bears enjoyed a lengthy spell of puck possession in the CC end.

Rob Michel evaded a Tiger at the midpoint and wristed the puck toward the net and Shea deflected it past Leclerc.

The game got off to a whirlwind start with the teams combining for three goals in a span of 1:54 over the first 4:35.

Middendorf staked the Tigers to a 1-0 lead at the 2:41 mark with his fourth goal of the season before Pearson answered 3:54 later with his team-leading 10th tally.

But Bradley responded 41 seconds later with his sixth of the season.

Colorado College’s goals came on its first two shots on goal but Swayman stopped the final 12 shots of the period. CC outshot UMaine 14-8 over the first 20 minutes.

Middendorf opened the scoring when Troy Conzo passed to him from behind the net and Middendorf beat Swayman to the far side with a 15-foot one-timer from the inner half of the right faceoff circle.

Pearson tied it by darting out of the corner to the left of Leclerc and beating the goalie to the far post before sliding it home.

Bradley answered swiftly when he was sent in down the right wing by Mason Bergh before pulling the puck to his backhand and flipping the puck over Swayman’s shoulder into the short-side corner.

