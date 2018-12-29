Princeton cruises past UMaine men’s hockey team to complete series sweep

Princeton University scored three goals during a four-minute span in the first period Saturday night and never looked back, cruising to a 7-3 men’s hockey triumph over the University of Maine at Hobey Baker Rink in Princeton, N.J.

Princeton (5-8-2), which beat the Black Bears 1-0 on Friday night, went into the series mired in an eight-game winless streak (0-7-1).

The Black Bears fell to 5-9-2 and are winless in their last three games (0-2-1).

It was only the second time this season Princeton had scored more than four goals in a game and it was the third time that the Black Bears had allowed seven or more goals in a game.

UMaine had allowed only seven goals it its previous four games combined.

Freshman right wing Corey Andonovski scored the first two goals of his college career for Princeton with Derek Topatigh, Spencer Kryczka, Luke Keenan, Ryan Kuffner and Max Veronneau collecting the other goals.

Veronneau also had an assist with Josh Teves, Liam Grande, Jackson Cressey and Jake Paganelli each picking up two assists. Senior goalie Austin Shaw finished with 27 saves in his first career start at Hobey Baker Rink.

Freshman center Jack Quinlivan scored his first collegiate goal for the Black Bears with Chase Pearson and Alexis Binner adding power-play scores. Adam Dawe provided two assists.

Jeremy Swayman lasted only 15 minutes, 6 seconds as he allowed four goals on 13 shots. He was replaced by senior Rob McGovern, who made 21 saves and allowed three goals in his first appearance of the season.

“We had been playing well for a long stretch of time but tonight was one of those nights. We didn’t play real well,” said UMaine head coach Red Gendron. “We didn’t do what we needed to do, particularly early in the game, we got ourselves into a hole and we couldn’t dig ourselves out.”

“It was uncharacteristic,” he added.

Princeton opened the scoring at the 6:12 mark when Reid Yochim fed the puck to Paganelli, who split the defense and flipped a backhander that Swayman saved. But he spilled the rebound and the alert Topatigh swept a point-blank backhander through his pads.

Andonovski made it 2-0 just 1:43 later when he got his stick on a Cressey wrister from the left point and the puck popped in the air and evaded Swayman.

Kryczka expanded the lead at the 10:07 mark when he positioned himself in the middle of the slot and deflected Matt Kellenberger’s wrister from the midpoint past Swayman.

Quinlivan pulled one back just 36 seconds later when he was set up by Dawe and Danny Perez and scored on a wraparound. But Keenan answered 4:23 later by finishing off a pretty passing sequence involving Christian O’Neill and Paganelli as he beat Swayman off a cross-ice pass from Paganelli after O’Neill had burst into the offensive zone.

Swayman was then replaced by McGovern.

Pearson capped the first-period goal barrage at the 18:34 mark when he was left wide open and converted an Eduards Tralmaks pass.

Kuffner restored the three-goal margin on the power play 2:18 into the second period when he flipped home a rebound but Binner’s point shot on the power play again cut the margin to two 3:56 later.

Veronneau scored with a soft backhander off a partial break-in 2:22 into the third period before Andonovski capped the scoring late in the period.

UMaine snapped a five-game power play drought (0-for-17) by scoring two power-play goals in a game for only the second time this season.

UMaine went 2-for-3 on the power play while Princeton was 1-for-2.

The Black Bears return home to Alfond Arena for the first time since Nov. 24 when they entertain National Collegiate Hockey Conference team Colorado College at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

UMaine has lost its last three home games.