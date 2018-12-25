Suspect arrested after Christmas Day stabbing

Police arrested a suspect in a Christmas morning stabbing in Bridgton.

Brandon Booty of Bridgton suffered multiple stab wounds in the assault, which started about 8 a.m. as a domestic dispute between Booty and the suspect, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

The assault happened near Green and Main streets in Bridgton, according to ABC affiliate WMTW.

Booty was taken to Bridgton Hospital.

Bridgton police Chief Richard Stillman told WGME that Booty was stabbed in the arm and upper torso, but the wounds weren’t deep.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled to Casco before being taken into custody, according to WGME. The suspect is being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.