November 10, 2018
York

Woman charged in baseball field killing to use insanity defense

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Carol Sharrow, of Sanford, Maine, stands for her arraignment on manslaughter charges at the York County Superior Court in Alfred, Maine, Monday, June 4, 2018.
The Associated Press

ALFRED, Maine — A woman charged with driving onto a Maine baseball field and killing a man with her car intends to use an insanity defense.

Carol Sharrow appeared in court Friday and entered a plea of not criminally responsible. A grand jury returned an indictment including manslaughter and aggravated assault against the Sanford woman in October.

The 51-year-old Sharrow is charged with killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst, of West Newfield, during a June 1 baseball game at Goodall Park in Sanford. A video of the game showed her car circling bases as people ran from the scene.

An attorney for Sharrow says the case will return to court in December for a conference.

 

