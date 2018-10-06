Sanford woman indicted for alleged hit-and-run on baseball field

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• October 6, 2018 5:37 pm

A York County woman was indicted this week on a manslaughter charge for allegedly driving through a local baseball game in Sanford and hitting and killing a man.

Carol Sharrow, 51, of Sanford, was also indicted on charges of Class A aggravated assault, Class C charges of driving to endanger and leaving the scene of a felony crime, and 11 counts of reckless conduct.

Police have alleged that Sharrow was the driver of a 2003 Honda Civic that on June 1 hit 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfield, who later died on the way to the hospital.

Police said the car came into Goodall Park by the main gate and drove onto the field. Bystanders and ballplayers scattered to avoid the vehicle as it drove erratically on the ballfield.

The car then struck a closed gate and sped toward the open main gate where it hit Parkhurst, and then raced away from the park. He died while enroute to the hospital, according to police reports.

Sharrow was subsequently arrested at her home, police have said.

A York County grand jury issued the indictment on Wednesday.

Sharrow was supposed to appear in court on Sept. 5. Her attorney, Robert Ruffner, says the appearance was pushed back because not all of the parties involved in the case were ready to proceed.

Sharrow has yet to enter a plea. She is being held on $500,000 bail.

