Judge issues permanent protection order against former DA candidate

LEWISTON, Maine — A judge has issued a permanent protection order against a failed Republican candidate for district attorney in Maine, barring him from having any contact with a woman.
The Sun Journal reports the judge issued the order Friday against Seth Carey, who denies the woman’s accusations and says she was a campaign volunteer and not an ex-girlfriend.
The Auburn woman filed a protection order last month saying Carey stalked her at her home and followed her car.
Violation of the permanent order is punishable by up to six months in jail.
A judge put Carey on interim suspension after a different woman was granted a permanent protection order in April. A hearing on potential sanctions is scheduled for Wednesday.
Carey lost the general election Tuesday to incumbent Andrew Robinson.
