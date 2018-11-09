November 10, 2018
Judge issues permanent protection order against former DA candidate

CBS 13 | BDN
Attorney Seth Carey is seen in a CBS 13 image.
The Associated Press

LEWISTON, Maine — A judge has issued a permanent protection order against a failed Republican candidate for district attorney in Maine, barring him from having any contact with a woman.

The Sun Journal reports the judge issued the order Friday against Seth Carey, who denies the woman’s accusations and says she was a campaign volunteer and not an ex-girlfriend.

The Auburn woman filed a protection order last month saying Carey stalked her at her home and followed her car.

Violation of the permanent order is punishable by up to six months in jail.

A judge put Carey on interim suspension after a different woman was granted a permanent protection order in April. A hearing on potential sanctions is scheduled for Wednesday.

Carey lost the general election Tuesday to incumbent Andrew Robinson.

 

Comments

