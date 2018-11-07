Maine’s toss-up 2nd District appears headed to a ranked-choice count

• November 7, 2018 1:44 am

Updated: November 7, 2018 2:32 am

BANGOR, Maine — The toss-up race in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District appeared headed to a ranked-choice voting count early on Wednesday morning, with Assistant Maine House Majority Leader Jared Golden holding a slight lead over U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

Their campaign was the most expensive U.S. House race in Maine history, with the candidates and their allies spending more than $20 million on the race. As polls opened, the contest was expected to be a fulcrum over partisan control of the U.S. House of Representatives, but Democrats were projected to win the chamber on Tuesday without Golden’s help.

[VIDEO: Bruce Poliquin tells supporters his race won’t be decided on election night]

With 56 percent of precincts reporting to the Bangor Daily News on Wednesday morning, Golden of Lewiston had 46.4 percent of votes to 45.5 percent for Poliquin, a two-term Republican from Oakland who won the seat in 2014 after two decades of Democratic control.

U.S. House District 2 The outcome of this election will be decided by ranked-choice voting.

Tiffany Bond (U) 12597

5.6%

Jared Golden (D) 103372

46.1%

William Hoar (U) 5291

2.4%

Bruce Poliquin (R) 102943

45.9% Precincts Reporting 317 of 404

On Wednesday morning, a hopeful Golden addressed a crowd of supporters at his election night party at the Franco Center in Lewiston, saying while there would be no immediate final result, his campaign is “winning it right now.”

“Every single place I’ve gone, there have been people who are excited for a new generation of leadership right here in Maine and in the United States,” he said.

At Dysart’s in Bangor, Poliquin told supporters “we’ve got a long way to go.” He left his party without answering questions from reporters.

“We’re not going to get a final result tonight, but you folks were terrific,” the Republican said. “We’ll have a result as soon as we can.”

Since neither Golden nor Poliquin look to be headed for a majority, the people who ranked the two independents in the race first will decide the race in ranked-choice counting, which would be run by Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap’s office next week in Augusta.

Lawyer Tiffany Bond of Portland and educator Will Hoar of Southwest Harbor got little support in the race, but they owned the gap between the two candidates on Wednesday. Bond had 5.7 percent of first-place votes to Hoar’s 2.4 percent, respectively.

Tuesday’s election culminated months of bickering between Poliquin and Golden in debates and on the airwaves, where both launched hyperbolized attacks undercutting the other. TV viewers in the 2nd District were inundated with 6,300 ads during a nine-day stretch in October — more ads than constituents in any other House race district in the country.

Golden, a tattooed, 36-year-old Marine veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, harnessed Democratic momentum to out-raise the incumbent with $4.6 million to Poliquin’s $3.7 million as of mid-October. Outside money in the race also favored the Democrat.

Poliquin, 65, tried to paint Golden as politically and culturally out of touch with the district, which has leaned Republican since 2014, giving its electoral vote to President Donald Trump in 2016. In a district where voters rejected expanding background checks in 2016, Poliquin has repeatedly highlighted Golden’s D rating the National Rifle Association against his A rating.

Golden took to spotlighting Poliquin’s votes on health care. Many of his ads focused on the incumbent’s vote to replace the Affordable Care Act with a Republican health care plan that a Congressional Budget Office estimate said would make coverage more expensive for people with pre-existing conditions.

A Poliquin loss would be historic. An incumbent hasn’t lost a re-election bid in Maine’s 2nd District in 102 years — when the district was only a geographic sliver of what it is now. Republicans have held control of the House at large since 2010.

