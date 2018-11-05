Lowe’s stores in Maine escape 51 closures in US, Canada

Steven Senne | AP Steven Senne | AP

• November 5, 2018 1:26 pm

Maine’s 11 Lowe’s stores, including those located in the Bangor and Portland areas, will remain open as the home improvement retail chain said Monday it will shut 20 underperforming U.S. stores and another 31 in Canada.

Two New England stores, one in Connecticut and one in Massachusetts, will close, according to a list on the company’s website.

Lowe’s announced that the closures were part of its ongoing strategic realignment.

In an announcement Monday the retailer said most associates in the closing stories will be offered a chance to take a similar job at a nearby Lowe’s. Most affected U.S. stores are located within 10 miles of another Lowe’s, the company said.

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO.

Lowe’s expects to close the affected stores by Feb. 1, 2019.

The company intends to hold store closing sales for most locations except select U.S. stores, which will close immediately. It did not identify which stores those are.

In October 2011, Lowe’s closed stores in Ellsworth and Biddeford as part of a wider decision to shutter 20 stores nationwide. The Jackson Laboratory later purchased the Ellsworth location, where in August it opened a mice-breeding facility.