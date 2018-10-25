North high school football playoffs look more unpredictable than usual

Michelle Tolman | BDN Michelle Tolman | BDN

• October 25, 2018 1:00 am

Amid ever-shrinking rosters and the typical share of one-sided games, something else has emerged on the Northern Maine football scene as the postseason arrives this weekend — more depth at the top.

Teams expected to fare well generally have lived up to the hype, but even the most successful programs in the region did not go unchallenged through eight weeks of regular-season games. That adds to the anticipation for the three playoff weekends that will crown the 2018 North regional champions.

Three of the four defending title holders are back, with Class B Skowhegan, Class C Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield — the lone returning state champion from the North — and Class D Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft all No. 1 seeds.

Class C: Top-ranked MCI (7-1) has played in four consecutive state finals and is in search of its third straight gold ball after winning in Class D in 2017 and in Class C last fall. Coach Tom Bertrand’s club has used physical play on both sides of the line of scrimmage to build a seven-game win streak since dropping its opener at Class C South top seed Leavitt of Turner Center.

The Huskies have not gone unchallenged within their division, including an overtime win over No. 4 Nokomis of Newport in their regular-season finale and a back-and-forth survival of No. 2 Hermon in Week 4.

Hermon (7-1) is having its best season in program history led by senior quarterback Garrett Trask, and not to be overlooked is third-ranked Winslow, whose 5-3 record includes a last-second loss to Class B Lawrence and a narrow defeat at Class C South contender Gardiner.

Nokomis, with veteran quarterback Andrew Haining leading the way, went 4-4 against a rigorous schedule. Six opponents have qualified for postseason play, and all eight foes have combined for a 37-27 record.

Class D: Foxcroft (8-0) is the lone unbeaten left in the North behind a bevy of playmakers that include quarterback Matt Spooner, Hyatt Smith, Jeremy Richard, Logan Martin and Michaleb Niles.

But the LTC has proven to be a more balanced league at the top this fall with Bucksport, Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln and Dexter all providing the Ponies and each other competitive tests.

No. 2 Bucksport (7-1) has a major game-breaker of its own in speedy halfback Carter Tolmasoff and has been bolstered along the line of scrimmage in recent weeks by the return from injury of junior lineman David Gross.

Versatile senior Alex Brown has been a catalyst for No. 3 Mattanawcook (6-2), while No. 4 Dexter (5-3) boasts a determined defense that has allowed more than two touchdowns in a game only twice this season.

Class B: Second-ranked Cony of Augusta (7-1) is the division’s hottest team, riding a five-game winning streak behind sophomore quarterback Riley Geyer (90 of 142 passing, 1,444 yards, 18 touchdowns, 4 interceptions) and a defense that has yielded just 12 points in its past four games.

Skowhegan (5-3) earned the No. 1 seed despite out-of-conference losses to Class B South powers and state champion favorites, Kennebunk and Marshwood of South Berwick, in large part thanks to a 14-13 win at Cony during Week 3.

The Indians boast one of the state’s top quarterbacks in senior Marcus Christopher (119 of 194 passing, 1,611 yds., 15 TDs, 3 interceptions, seven rushing TDs).

Another team with high aspirations is No. 3 Brunswick (5-3), which despite a 30-6 loss to Cony last weekend hopes to get a boost from the potential return of Owen Richardson to its lineup this week. Richardson, who led the Pine Tree Conference in rushing as a sophomore in 2017, has been sidelined with a broken collarbone since Week 1.

Lawrence of Fairfield (4-4) also may threaten for playoff success after winning three of its past four games, while 4-4 Mt. Blue of Farmington, which defeated Lawrence in Week 1 and dropped a one-point decision at Skowhegan last Friday, is another team on the upswing.

Class A: This looks like a two-team race between top-seeded Portland (7-1) and No. 2 Oxford Hills of South Paris (6-2). Portland, the preseason favorite, lost only to Class A South’s Bonny Eagle of Standish and maintained its status atop the North by outlasting Oxford Hills 17-14 at South Paris in Week 7.

Portland has been led by Class A North’s top rusher in Zack Elowitch, while Oxford Hills is paced by quarterback Colton Carson, the league’s second-leading passer and third-leading rusher.

Cheverus of Portland, at 6-2 the only other A North team with a winning record, lost regular-season games to Portland and Oxford Hills by an average of 29 points.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.