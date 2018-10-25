Here’s where the Maine House of Representatives candidates stand on key issues

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• October 25, 2018 4:13 am

Updated: October 25, 2018 4:14 am

Ahead of the Nov. 6 election, the Bangor Daily News put the same eight questions to every candidate on the ballot in each of the 151 Maine House of Representatives districts, getting their stances on the economy, health care, infrastructure and other issues.

[Where the Maine Senate candidates stand on the economy, health care and more]

Click on your House district number below to jump to the responses from your local candidates, which are being published unedited. Don’t know what your district number is? Search for the name of your town; we’ve included maps for each district to clarify towns that are divided into multiple districts.

District 1: Kittery | District 2: Eliot, Kittery, South Berwick | District 3: York | District 4: Ogunquit, Sanford, Wells, York | District 5: Berwick, North Berwick | District 6: North Berwick, South Berwick | District 7: Wells | District 8: Kennebunk | District 9: Biddeford, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport | District 10: Arundel, Dayton, Lyman | District 11: Biddeford | District 12: Biddeford | District 13: Old Orchard Beach | District 14: Saco | District 15: Saco | District 16: Buxton, Hollis, Saco | District 17: Lyman, Waterboro | District 18: Sanford | District 19: Sanford | District 20: Acton, Lebanon, Shapleigh | District 21: Alfred, Limerick, Newfield, Parsonsfield, Shapleigh | District 22: Buxton, Limerick, Limington, Standish | District 23: Standish | District 24: Windham | District 25: Windham | District 26: Gorham | District 27: Gorham, Scarborough | District 28: Scarborough | District 29: Scarborough | District 30: Cape Elizabeth | District 31: South Portland | District 32: Cape Elizabeth, South Portland | District 33: South Portland | District 34: Westbrook | District 35: Westbrook | District 36: Portland | District 37: Portland | District 38: Portland | District 39: Portland | District 40: Portland | District 41: Portland | District 42: Portland | District 43: Falmouth, Portland | District 44: Falmouth | District 45: Cumberland, Gray | District 46: Durham, North Yarmouth, Pownal | District 47: Chebeague Island, Long Island, Yarmouth | District 48: Freeport, Pownal | District 49: Brunswick | District 50: Brunswick | District 51: Brunswick, Harpswell, West Bath | District 52: Bath | District 53: Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Richmond, Woolwich | District 54: Topsham | District 55: Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Richmond | District 56: Lisbon | District 57: Greene, Sabattus | District 58: Lewiston | District 59: Lewiston | District 60: Lewiston | District 61: Lewiston | District 62: Auburn | District 63: Auburn | District 64: Auburn, Minot | District 65: New Gloucester, Poland | District 66: Casco, Poland, Raymond | District 67: Casco, Frye Island, Gray, Raymond | District 68: Baldwin, Cornish, Naples, Parsonsfield, Sebago | District 69: Bridgton, Denmark, Harrison | District 70: Brownfield, Freyburg, Hiram, Lovell, Porter | District 71: Norway, Sweden, Waterford, West Paris | District 72: Mechanic Falls, Otisfield, Oxford | District 73: Buckfield, Hebron, Paris | District 74: Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls | District 75: Leeds, Livermore, Turner | District 76: Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon, Rome, Vienna, Wayne | District 77: Oakland, Sydney | District 78: Benton, Winslow | District 79: Albion, Benton, China, Unity Township | District 80: Augusta, Somerville, Vassalboro, Windsor, Hibberts Gore | District 81: Monmouth, Readfield, Winthrop | District 82: Litchfield, Monmouth, Wales | District 83: Farmingdale, Gardner | District 84: Hallowell, Manchester, West Gardiner | District 85: Augusta | District 86: Augusta | District 87: Alna, Pittston, Randolph, Wiscasset | District 88: Chelsea, Jefferson, Nobleboro, Whitefield | District 89: Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport and Westport Island | District 90: Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Newcastle, Nobleboro, South Bristol, Monhegan Plantation, Louds Island | District 91: Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Washington | District 92: Cushing, South Thomaston, St. George, Thomaston, Matinicus Isle Plantation, Criehaven, Muscle Ridge Islands Townships | District 93: Owls Head, Rockland | District 94: Camden, Isleboro, Rockport | District 95: Appleton, Hope, Union, Warren | District 96: Belmont, Liberty, Lincolnville, Montville, Morrill, Palermo, Searsmont | District 97: Belfast, Northport, Waldo | District 98: Frankfort, Searsport, Swanville, Winterport | District 99: Brooks, Burnham, Freedom, Jackson, Knox, Monroe, Thorndike, Troy, Unity | District 100: Corinna, Dixmont, Etna, Newport, Plymouth | District 101: Hampden, Newburgh | District 102: Glenburn, Kenduskeag, Levant | District 103: Carmel, Etna, Hermon | District 104: Charleston, Dexter, Exeter, Garland, Stetson | District 105: Cambridge, Canaan, Hartland, Palmyra, Ripley, St. Albans | District 106: Clinton, Detroit, Pittsfield | District 107: Madison, Skowhegan | District 108: Fairfield, Mercer, Smithfield | District 109: Waterville | District 110: Oakland, Waterville | District 111: Madison, Norridgewock, Solon | District 112: Anson, Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Carthage, Kingfield, New Portland, Phillips, Starks, Weld | District 113: Farmington, New Sharon | District 114: Chesterville, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong, Temple, Wilton | District 115: Roxbury, Rumford, Sumner, Woodstock, Milton Township | District 116: Canton, Dixfield, Hartford, Mexico, Peru | District 117: Andover, Bethel, Byron, Eustis, Gilead, Greenwood, Hanover, Lovell, Newry, Rangeley, Stoneham, Stow, Upton | District 118: Athens, Bingham, Caratunk, Cornville, Embden, Harmony, Jackman, Moose River, Moscow, Wellington | District 119: Abbot, Beaver Cove, Bowerbank, Greenville, Guilford, Monson, Parkman, Sangerville, Sebec, Shirley, Willimantic | District 120: Atkinson, Brownville, Dover-Foxcroft, Medford, Milo | District 121: Alton, Corinth, Hudson, Milford | District 122: Old Town, Penobscot Indian Island | District 123: Orono | District 124: Bangor, Orono | District 125: Bangor | District 126: Bangor | District 127: Bangor | District 128: Brewer | District 129: Brewer, Clifton, Eddington, Holden, Veazie | District 130: Bucksport, Orrington | District 131: Dedham, Orland, Otis, Penobscot, Prospect, Stockton Springs, Verona Island | District 132: Ellsworth, Trenton | District 133: Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Castine, Sedgwick, Surry | District 134: Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Frenchboro, Isle au Haut, North Haven, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Vinalhaven | District 135: Bar Harbor, Lamoine, Mount Desert | District 136: Gouldsboro, Hancock, Mariaville, Osborn, Sorrento, Steuben, Sullivan, Waltham, Winter Harbor | District 137: Amherst, Aurora, Beddington, Bradford, Bradley, Deblois, Eastbrook, Edinburg, Franklin, Great Pond, Greenbush, Lagrange, Northfield, Passadumkeag, Wesley | District 138: Addison, Beals, Cherryfield, Columbia, Columbia Falls, Harrington, Jonesboro, Jonesport, Marshfield, Milbridge, Whitneyville | District 139: Cutler, East Machias, Eastport, Lubec, Machias, Machiasport, Roque Bluffs, Whiting | District 140: Baileyville, Calais, Charlotte, Passamaquoddy Indian Township, Passamaquoddy Pleasant Point, Pembroke, Perry, Robbinston | District 141: Alexander, Burlington, Chester, Cooper, Crawford, Danforth, Dennysville, Lakeville, Lee, Lowell, Mattawamkeag, Meddybemps, Princeton, Springfield, Talmadge, Topsfield, Vanceboro, Waite, Winn | District 142: Enfield, Howland, Lincoln, Maxfield, Woodville | District 143: East Millinocket, Medway, Millinocket, Patten | District 144: Amity, Bancroft, Haynesville, Hodgdon, Houlton, Orient, Weston | District 145: Bridgewater, Crystal, Dyer Brook, Hammond, Hersey, Island Falls, Linneus, Littleton, Ludlow, Merrill, Monticello, Mount Chase, New Limerick, Oakfield, Sherman, Smyrna, Stacyville | District 146: Blaine, Castle Hill, Chapman, Mapleton, Mars Hill, Perham, Wade, Washburn, Westfield, Woodland | District 147: Presque Isle | District 148: Caswell, Easton, Fort Fairfield, Hamlin, Limestone, Presque Isle, Stockholm | District 149: Caribou, New Sweden, Westmanland | District 150: Frenchville, Grand Isle, Madawaska, St. Agatha, Van Buren | District 151: Allagash, Ashland, Eagle Lake, Fort Kent, Masardis, New Canada, Portage Lake, St. Francis, Wallagrass |

House District 1: (Map) Kittery (part)

Deane Rykerson (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Lack of planning. We need to look at the future and invest in statewide broadband and renewable energy.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Budget surplus.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

A safety net for all Mainers.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes, mileage and weight fee rather than increased gas tax.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. Renewable energy creates jobs, lessens health problems, enhances Maine’s environment, stops money from leaving the state for fossil fuels, and slows the effects of climate disruption.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Loosened. Access for all who need it.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

For Question 1. There is no reason the wealthy should pay less percentage of taxes than the middle class.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes, ranked choice worked well in primaries.

Andrew Howard (G)

Did not respond.

House District 2: (Map) Eliot, Kittery (part) and South Berwick (part)

Dan Ammons (R)

Did not respond.

Michele Meyer (D)

Did not respond.

House District 3: (Map) York (part)

Lydia Blume (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Allyson M. Cavaretta (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Maine’s economic development barriers are workforce and infrastructure. Demographically, we have been an aging state for over a decade and our state needs to continue the work around technology and educational systems to attract innovation and growth to Maine. I know Mainers have the hard work in them to make a bright future possible.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The funding of Medicaid expansion will be an important issue for the next Legislature and one with potentially significant impact to the state budget. We must focus on taking care of those most in need and find a sustainable, balanced solution. The next legislature working with the new Governor needs to find adequate dollars within the state budget. It’s worth looking across ideas such as the exchanges and the Healthy Maine Fund if they can fit into a sustainable, fiscally responsible answer.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

To me, welfare reform means providing solid routes back to self-sufficiency. Assistance to Mainers in need is important – and part of that is being a bridge to independence. It makes fiscal sense to move people from dependency to self-sufficiency. There are opportunities to implement work search and volunteer requirements on Temporary Assistance For Needy Families recipients would comply with federal law. We want and need adults returning to work.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Reviewing how roads and bridges are maintained thru town, county and state funds is part of addressing Maine’s infrastructure needs. We know that the gas tax approach is under pressure from fuel efficiency and electric vehicles, as well as just normal inflation. We need to look at how roads are paid for and what is needed for us to get the bridges, roads and transportation system we need today and for tomorrow that won’t over burden the most vulnerable among us.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Incentives for renewable energy technologies as part of Maine’s overall energy portfolio is a worthwhile discussion as long as one recognizes that incentives cannot come at the expense of rate payers. Since Maine is a net energy exporter, the market is doing a good. The price of transmission has increased 250% over that same period and that may bear looking at.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

At this time, Maine has a balanced approach to respecting the decision made in Roe v Wade

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting no on Question 1. There are many concerns with this initiative – from oversight to wait list issues, from the incredibly high tax burden to privacy concerns. It’s an example of why it is imperative that Maine return to the legislative process. Aging in place is an important conversation that deserves a better solution for Maine’s seniors.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I am not in favor at this time of a constitutional amendment to allow rank choice voting. We are at a time where we want to encourage more voting – not make it more complicated and in many ways, ranked choice deprives voters of an informed choice. Plurality has a long history in Maine and exists for good reason. The best solution isn’t an expensive change to the way we vote, it is to vote. It’s our responsibility.

House District 4: (Map) Ogunquit, Sanford (part), Wells (part) and York (part)

Patricia Hymanson (D) – Incumbent

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Did not respond.

Bradley S. Moulton (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

barriers to job training and sufficient efforts to reduce them. As one small step, secondary schools need guidance counselors tracking all students, not just college bound, and ensure completion of certificate and other job training resulting in jobs that pay a livable wage. The Legislature needs to take direction from all stakeholders as to how to achieve results, different than the type of top down approach employed in 2011-12, that is frustrating many school systems just for education.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

use of dedicated funds, such as tobacco settlement funds, is not appropriate, nor is dedicating income tax from a specific income group. It will require taking back income tax cuts for higher income families rather than slashing education and other state programs. No magic pill here, folks.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

I studied the social welfare system as a social work major in college, along with two internships, Child Protective Services, Region 1 (Portland) DHS in the 1970’s. One of the larger problems currently is the cliff between welfare and employment for people to transition successfully. That should be included in the term quoted in the question along with a whole lot more space than permitted here.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Finally, someone asked the question besides a constituent for whom I promised a bill. As over 33 other states have done, we need to increase the gas tax plus employ a mileage basis for non-gas and hybrid vehicles, and initiate a “transportation cost fairness credit” on the Maine income tax form to lessen the regressive tax burden for lower income Mainers.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Lessening of reliance upon fossil fuels and breaking down electric service into more manageable regional units striving to work towards a balanced, or zero, energy consumption should be incorporated in any long-range energy program for the state. That would also include solar and wind, but a whole lot more.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

We need to do a whole lot better raising our children reducing the need for divorce and abortion, especially for children undergoing the trauma of breakdown for too many families. This problem goes way beyond a legislative fix and falls squarely upon our families, communities, and society to address. As a legislator, I reluctantly voted against five of six abortion-related bills because they were defective and would not have directly addressed the individual decisions resulting in abortion.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

My vote is no better or worse than anyone else’s for a referendum question brought from outside the legislature, and therefore, not relevant. I do however, find many flaws in funding and operation that I cannot detail in the space provided for the ballot question produced by an agenda-driven special interest organization.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

No, as an attorney and voter, I do not believe it would ever comply with the principle of one person, one vote, as found currently in our constitution. All that I see is manipulation and playing games creating an unequal playing field worse than the choices voters must make at the polls without ranked choice voting.

House District 5: (Map) Berwick and North Berwick (part)

Beth O’Connor (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Charles Galemmo (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

What companies are not looking for tax breaks for the wealthiest or deregulation. We have done that and are 36 in the country for economic growth. Business is looking for low property taxes on the parcels they build their stores, factories and other businesses. They are looking for good infrastructure and a workforce with the skills they need. They are looking for communities with good services and schools. They also want middle class people with money to spend at their locations.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The legislature passed a bill that addressed those concerns. The Governor’s veto was wrong. Their is plenty of money in our budget. It simply needs to be made a priority.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

It means ensuring low income seniors and children do not go hungry or cold in the winter, that they have access to healthcare and a roof over their heads.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

It would be better to have infrastructure maintenance on a schedule and paid for out of the general fund. We can only borrow for so long and the interest payment is wasted money.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. There are more solar jobs in Massachusetts than coal jobs in the US. Maine has the lowest number of clean energy jobs per capita of any state in New England. Further, renewable energy on the micro-grid is much less expensive than building large generating plants and power lines.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

A women’s right to choose is between her, her doctor and those she chooses to confide in. The government should not be involved in this most intimate and challenging of decisions. If we are to reduce the number of abortions we do so by mitigating the economic concerns which are the leading reason women opt for the procedure and improve access to birth control.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I am in favor. Whether the question ultimately passes or fails, we must deal with this issue and make it so seniors can retire in their homes with dignity. Passage of the question will only force the decision.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. First it is the will of the people and government must adhere to that will. Second I believe that after people get accustomed to it third party candidates will have a better chance of winning allowing more varied views in our political discourse.

Noah Cobb (U)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Better, more adaptive education is the best method to achieve economic development. This includes University, Community College and Trade Schools.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Maine already has a growing rainy day fund that is not being used, which means we have a surplus of tax funding as it is.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Stream lining current programs so that there is less waste, less abuse and tax payers are getting more benefits for the money spent.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes it should. It should probably be a combination of transportation taxes that address the loss of gas taxes. That way the loss or lower of one does not undo the system and none hurt the average person too much.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

I believe in the technologies but until they are more efficient the state should not be subsidizing. The free market should decide.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I think they are correct as is in Maine.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Against. It is too much policy in a citizen initiative that should be worked out by lawmakers. The question as is will create as many problems as it claims to solve.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. RCV is the best way to make sure peoples preferred ideals are expressed through out an election. It gives people a piece of mind that they are not throwing away their vote on a Candidate with less of a chance. Maine has amended its constitution 173 times. One more is not as big an issue as people make it out to be.

House District 6: (Map) North Berwick (part) and South Berwick (part)

Manley Grove (R)

Did not respond.

Tiffany Roberts-Lovell (D)

Did not respond.

House District 7: (Map) Wells (part)

Daniel Hobbs (D)

Did not respond.

John Howarth (R)

Did not respond.

House District 8: (Map) Kennebunk (part)

Christopher W. Babbidge (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Businessowners’ concern statewide is the same: workforce, workforce, workforce. More engineers are needed from UMaine and USM. We must help professionals come here and stay here. More public-private partnerships through community colleges can give trainees immediate high-paying jobs. Retiring baby boomers can contribute by sharing their expertise. Many CEOs want to live here, but to open a branch in Maine they need internet connectivity and an educated labor force to make it work.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

We already have the money. This investment has a 9-to-1 return. I support a general fund obligation, not dedicated funds. M.E. will cover our most vulnerable working Mainers, help healthcare institutions remain solvent, and protect our healthcare workforce. $500 million in federal money for the Maine economy helps us all. Most states, including those governed by Christie and Kasich, put peoples’ needs first. We must do the same, acccepting the 9-1 match as Mainers directed in referendum.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Helping the young, the old, and severely challenged is good for ALL of us. They then pay taxes and buy goods and services. Welfare reform means efficiency and effectiveness to give a hand up, and REPLACING what isn’t working with something better. It is NOT irresponsible across-the-board cuts that hurt good and necessary programs, force caregivers to redirect their professional lives elsewhere, and leave our most vulnerable alone to figure it out. We can do this AND be fiscally responsible.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Most transportation dollars come from transportation bonds and the gas tax, the latter a dwindling figure due to the success of federal CAFÉ standards. All of us get better mileage than we used to. Mainers who step up and pay extra for a high mileage vehicle or hybrid car are voluntarily emitting less carbon pollution, and we must not de-incentivize responsible choices. We need to examine taking a bigger piece of Maine Turnpike tolls which are paid in part by out-of-staters.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Renewable energy is good for Maine’s air quality, the respiratory and skin health of our children, and new business growth. We should promote incentives permitting lower-income Mainers to also benefit. Community solar should be expanded. The U.S. is in danger of falling behind in the technology race to harness solar and wind, but Maine’s solar entrepreneurs and the University of Maine’s ocean wind initiative are positioned to be industry leaders if Maine government permits their growth.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

We must improve access to reproductive healthcare for low-income Mainers, and protect the healthcare professionals who serve them. All-male legislatures throughout history have outlawed birth control and abortion. Sex education and birth control are essential for women to decide. No woman should be forced by government to carry an unwanted pregnancy. I fully support a woman with mental, physical or financial health issues who wants to get herself in a better place before becoming a parent.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Sadly true: Social Security deductions are taken only from middle-class levels of income. But this proposal has consequences and opportunity costs that I don’t yet know. The new Board may have conflict-of-interest concerns and no real legislative oversight. This 15-page bill has not undergone the scrutiny integral to the legislative process: sponsorship, public hearings, work sessions, committee votes, press coverage with constituent response, floor debate, and final enactment vote.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Majorities have been oppressive & resistant to reform, causing constitutional freedoms to be created. It’s bad that a few voters for an extremist 3rd candidate, by their 2nd choice in RCV, can override the plurality winner.But governors should have a mandate as expressed by a majority vote. I will vote for wording that simply requires a majority. Run-off elections are clean and simple, but ranked-choice voting is 2nd best, and is preferable to the status quo in expressing the people’s will.

Bradley Ducharme (R)

Did not respond.

House District 9: (Map) Biddeford (part), Kennebunk (part) and Kennebunkport

Diane M. Denk (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Many Maine students leave to pursue better paying and high tech opportunities in other states. We are not attracting or retaining companies that could create these jobs. Maine must shore up current and start-up businesses by offering tax incentives, providing renewable energy credits, and refurbishing facilities. Students who remain or return should be assisted in paying down student loans. With our expanding senior population, healthcare jobs will grow, so school loan assistance is win/win.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Medicaid expansion benefits hard-working people in low-wage jobs without health insurance. While Gov. LePage refused this, 17 other states with Republican governors (including then Indiana Gov. Mike Pence) approved it. Billions of federal dollars were not taken. Mainers without coverage have no checkups and do not seek help when ill. They use the ER, the most costly treatment. This can be eliminated through expansion. Providing quality healthcare should never be a political battleground.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

The term “welfare reform” often implies failure and prejudges without knowing the facts about the recipient. Many are mothers of small children, or men and women who may be disabled, or those in low paying jobs, or workers whose skills do not match current needs. Requiring adults who are able-bodied without small children to work, train, or volunteer is appropriate to continue to receive assistance. We must keep our minds open to assist those in genuine need.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Our Governor and legislature often use bonds as a reward/punishment tool. Bonds are an undependable method of infrastructure upkeep. We have borrowed $832 million in this century alone! We must revisit our gas tax, tolls, obtaining Federal dollars, and methods of transportation. Improving rail transport and our ports would further remove traffic from our roads. New construction adds jobs which improve our economy and the quality of our lives and that of our tourists.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

The days of dependence on fossil fuels must end. Burning oil is costly and bad for the environment. We must turn to green energy such as wind, solar, and hydro. We should protect our natural resources, our forests, our water quality, our shoreline, and our wildlife before they are further harmed. Providing tax credits to homes, businesses, and farms that go green and weatherize will result it a healthier state. We also must never elect another Governor who denies climate change.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Maine must grant access to abortion free of judgment, restriction, intimidation, and harassment in a safe, comfortable, affordable environment. The decision a woman makes for ending a pregnancy is difficult enough without the intervention of hostile, harmful groups. Funding assistance through Medicaid should not be denied and even be increased to make abortion accessible to all women. We cannot ever return to the days where women were punished and even died seeking unsafe abortions.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

A false assumption is that area elderly are comfortable and require no help. I meet seniors in lovely homes who live alone without help who are house poor. I also see those who are not wealthy who are in dire need. An elderly Wells woman died and her body was not found for 2 years! Universal care would ensure our seniors and disabled have proper assistance, would grow jobs, and help our economy. While it is not perfect, I nevertheless support this program.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Mainers pride themselves on being independent. Many refuse to be identified with a political party. Consequently, we frequently have a three or even four-way split where the person who wins may do so without receiving a majority of the votes. LePage won with 37.6% in 2010 and 48.2% in 2014. Having ranked-choice voting allows for the true majority of voters to designate a winner in excess of 50%. This is a much fairer system and one I would support with ranked-choice voting.

Roger Seavey (R)

Did not respond.

House District 10: (Map) Arundel, Dayton and Lyman (part)

James Booth (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

As long as Maine is in the top 10 in every Tax category ,economic development will lag behind. The Legislature could start by adopting some of NH tax structure. NH has no Income tax or Sales. Property taxes are close for Maine #9 and NH #7 for highest in country.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Reduce the state budget by the exact amount that is needed to fund the expansion.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Reforming welfare means people that really need welfare should not be on a waiting list. And adults with no children and aren’t themselves handicap should not receive Welfare.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

No

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Expanding incentives means taking money from one area and putting it in another. I don’t want to take money from our most vulnerable just to subsidized millionaires.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Parents should be notified before access to abortion.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

No, Small Business killer! If this passes a lot of people will leave the State and we will be the Number 1 State for Taxation.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

No. With the primary in June as an example who in they’re right mind would want RCV? Took two weeks to determine the winner and now Mr. Dunlap needs more money because of the cost overruns due to the RCV. If elections aren’t broken why fix it?

Henry Ingwersen (D)

Did not respond.

House District 11: (Map) Biddeford (part)

Ryan M. Fecteau (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

A significant portion of the Maine workforce is reaching retirement age. We need to double down our efforts to train and retain our young people. I’ve sponsored legislation to send a bond to voters that would invest $40 million in our vocational schools. Maine’s 27 vocational schools have not received an injection of state resources since a 1998 voter-approved $5 million bond.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The legislature in June of this year approved $60 million in funding for expansion. The figure was based on the LePage Administration’s estimate which was higher than independent studies. Even though Gov. LePage continued to say there was no funding to implement expansion, he vetoed the very bill that would fund expansion. It’s clear that we need leadership in Augusta that respects the will of voters and implements expansion. There are numerous studies that suggest expansion will pay for itself.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare reform refers to policy changes that ensure the most vulnerable in our state have access to the safety net that provides them the opportunities to get back on their feet. In addition, there has been a focus on ensuring there are more programs for persons to be trained in sectors that provide more bountiful employment than perhaps what they had prior to falling on hard times.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

This is obviously a very challenging issue since vehicles are becoming more and more fuel efficient; yet, road and highway usage is still significant. In 2013, Virginia passed a reform package regarding how they fund transportation infrastructure that I think is worth exploring. The Federal Highway Administration has offered states technology that charges users based on miles traveled. We definitely need to think outside the box on this issue.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Absolutely. We are falling behind many other states that have recognized the economic opportunities that solar and wind generation offer. In fact, we are losing young people to employers in other states that have been provided incentives to grow and implement their technologies. The average median wage in the solar industry, for example, is $26 per hour and a national census reports that 79% of companies do not require a bachelor’s degree for new hires.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Any proposal to restrict a woman’s right to make her own decisions concerning her reproductive health should be defeated. I strongly believe that individuals should be able to make these decisions in good conscience.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I’ll be supporting Question 1. First, I should say that I do not agree with all the mechanics of the proposal and believe the legislature will have an obligation to make adjustments when implementing the law. However, I know that taking care of an elderly family member has a real financial and psychological toll on too many Mainers. We cannot expect Mainers to work full-time and take on the full-time job of caring for elderly family. Not to mention, our seniors deserve dignity as they age.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. Voters have twice approved ranked-choice voting for our elections and the constitution should be amended to reflect this.

Emily Rousseau (R)

Did not respond.

House District 12: (Map) Biddeford (part)

Victoria Foley (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

We need to put policies in place that encourage young people to settle in Maine and contribute to our economy. Our education system needs to set students up for success – training today’s youth for tomorrow’s economy, including the trades and careers that support our aging population.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The members of the House need to work together to find a way to fund the expansion voters have approved.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Social services are necessary to assist our neighbors who are in need, providing people training, support, and a path back to independence. Children and our most vulnerable populations deserve our compassion and caring, which means appropriately funding social service programs.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Funding our roads, bridges, and other infrastructure is imperative to the growth of our economy. We are in a transformative period in transportation and communication, and we have to find better ways to structure the funding. I don’t yet have solutions, but I am strongly in favor of acknowledging that improvement is possible, and I am eager to be part of the discussion of new options.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. Diversifying the sources of our energy is beneficial for jobs, for the environment, and for our energy security.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Women should be able to make their own healthcare decisions, and make those choices free from harassment and intimidation.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting against Question 1. We need to do all we can to help our elders remain in their homes and age in place. It is not clear that the initiative as written can be implemented in a way that ensures the funds are managed with accountability to the Mainers paying into the system.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Voters have made it clear they support ranked-choice voting, and the Legislature needs to continue to work to clarify how that looks within our state election system.

House District 13: (Map) Old Orchard Beach

Lori K. Gramlich (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

A significant barrier to economic development is the lack of trained and skilled workers in health care and the trade industry. The Legislature can and should provide solutions to advance workforce training for health care workers and trades jobs. Additionally college tuition costs have soared. Providing incentives for reducing costs for college, workforce training and student loan forgiveness are all possible remedies to addressing this issue.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

It is the legislature’s responsibility to follow the will of the voter. Many individuals face barriers to the care they need, and businesses are struggling to provide coverage for their employees. Medicaid expansion will provide a 90% match in funding from the Federal Government – something other states have done through the ACA, and have already seen the benefits of relative to funding. Additionally, there will be less uncompensated/charity care provided in our state, with expansion.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare has historically been intended to provide safety net supports to get through unforeseen circumstances whether it is a lack of housing, food, clothing, or jobs. Examining current programs built on the achievements of our past provides a basis for determining changes to meet social service needs. Policies using a strengths-based perspective will provide better outcomes for both cost effectiveness and will provide individuals the tools and resources they may need to get back on their feet.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes, the state needs to re-examine infrastructure funding. While bonds leverage additional federal funding, we need a funding mix to meet the needs of our state. Obtaining input from experts in the field and examining successes from other states relative to infrastructure funding is a first step. State gas tax rates have not been evaluated for nearly a decade. These rates could be evaluated annually and go back to being indexed to the rate of inflation to accommodate transportation funding.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Absolutely. Providing incentives for renewable energy technologies are investments in our future – not only are these evolving technologies good for our climate and environment, they are also sound economic development initiatives, in that new jobs are created due to these advancing technologies. We need to shift our reliance from fossil fuels to emerging renewable resources.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Women’s decisions regarding her health and health care should be between her and her doctor. I support all women having access to affordable healthcare.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

As Mainers are living longer, more engaged lives, the importance of insuring our residents are able to live out their lives in their own homes is imperative. It is more cost effective for folks to stay in their homes than it is for them to live in facilities. To that end, I support providing home care services, not only for our seniors, but also for other folks with challenges which might otherwise prevent them from living enriched, independent lives and will be voting for Question 1.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

While previous legislatures have been apprehensive of amending our constitution, the people of Maine passed this referendum and the constitution should reflect that. Ranked choice voting is a way to build consensus for a candidate instead of a candidate winning who is not supported by the majority of Maine voters.

Sharri MacDonald (R)

Did not respond.

House District 14: (Map) Saco (part)

Donna Bailey (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Keeping and attracting workers. Public/private partnerships between local industries, to train workers in those areas that industry leaders identify as future needed skills. Expand our tax incentive programs for those willing to move to and work in areas of the state that are underserved. Tax incentives to businesses that offer programs to pay for workers education, re-training, relocation to the State and/or student loan debt relief. Support the Opportunity Maine Tax Credit Program.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

One of largest parts of any state budge, is the ongoing need for social services to help give a hand up. In addition to dedicating money to the Rainy Day Fund, dedicate a separate fund for social service programs, including MaineCare. The Social Services Fund, like the Rainy Day Fund, should be added to during times the state enjoys a surplus, and would be there when there are insufficient funds, in the General Fund to fully fund the State’s share of ongoing needed social service programs.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare reform means the continuing examination of our social services programs to see where and how we can improve them, both in outcomes and delivery. We also need to insure those that need the help receive it, but those who don’t are not allowed to defraud the system. It may also mean eliminating some programs, while adding others, as times change, and needs change. Social service programs, like societies themselves, are not static.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Adequate and predictable funding to maintain our roads and bridges is crucial to our safety, prosperity and economy. Relying on borrowing to fund our infrastructure is passing our responsibility on to future generations. Distance based user fees, with an initial yearly amount exempted for Maine residents; in combination with managed lanes in highly congested areas is the direction we should be exploring. Borrowing should be reserved for more big investment projects.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes Maine should do everything possible to encourage renewable energy technologies. Almost every survey indicates the lack of affordable energy is an impediment to more businesses locating in the State. We need to expand and invest in our renewable fuel and energy alternatives to lower our energy costs, both for homeowners and for businesses. Renewable energy jobs are also a fast growing industry that we should expand and attract more of to the State.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I believe a woman’s right to choose should be respected and maintained. Such a personal decision should be made by a woman in consultation with her doctor, family, friends, and faith, as she chooses. Curtailing access to abortion and reproductive health services does not decrease the numbers of abortions; it only increases the number of unsafe abortions.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting for Question 1. Although I think the funding mechanism in the initiative will need to be re-examined by the Legislature, it is crucial that we look at this crucial issue for our Seniors. It does not make sense that we are willing to spend thousands of dollars to place someone in a nursing home, but we are not willing to spend the same or even less money to provide the needed care for them in their own home.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes I support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative elections, because the voters have been clear that is the system they would like.

Frederick Samp (U)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

We have a demographic problem here in Maine – an aging population without enough younger people moving to or remaining in Maine to support this population. Two recent studies completed under the auspices of several organizations make a number of Legislative recommendations designed to grow the size of Maine’s workforce, improve the skills of Maine’s workers, improve high speed broadband access and make Maine a leader in health care cost containment, health insurance coverage and public health.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The Legislature approved funding in 2018, but the Governor vetoed the measure out of misplaced concern for long-term funding sources. The potential benefits to Maine of expansion are so overwhelming that State funding should not be a serious concern, and with a new Governor and Legislature, the expansion should be in position to move forward.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

The term “welfare reform” should be limited to the search for improvements to programs designed to deliver an agreed level of services and to meet stated social goals as efficiently as possible. Many have publicly used the term to describe individual beliefs that the level of services should be increased or decreased or that social goals should change.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

An increasing share of state and federal gas taxes should be dedicated to improving the infrastructure for alternatives more efficient than the private automobile. As the measurement technology develops, it will become necessary to rely more on user fees to fund the maintenance of roads and bridges.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

The development of renewable energy technologies will become increasingly important as the public becomes less tolerant of the drawbacks to traditional fossil fuel-based energy sources and as governmental responses to climate change require major technology shifts. As these changes take place, the cost differential between renewable and traditional technologies will likely diminish and the need for incentives will be reduced. Nevertheless, incentive programs will probably still be necessary.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Maine has very few laws that actively restrict abortion access, and I would not advocate further restrictions.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting against Question 1. The underlying legislation is long, complex and covers a number of subjects. It includes three new taxes – a personal payroll tax, a corporate excise tax and an individual income tax. It makes a major change to Maine’s labor laws and sets up a complex governance structure. Citizen initiatives do not work well when they cover so many disparate subjects. The question printed on the ballot does not begin to describe the legislation adequately.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I support such a constitutional amendment. The advantages of ranked-choice voting in reducing the need to engage in strategic voting and in elevating the level of political discourse during campaigns are well documented. The experience in recent primary elections in Maine demonstrates that ranked-choice ballots can be simple and easily understood.

Stephen R. DuPuis (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Taxes are the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine. Roll back the top tax rate to between zero and five percent.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

There needs to be a longer term, sustainable funding without increasing taxes and without stealing funds from more needy needs in the State such as School Funding and existing MaineCare programs.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

The welfare reform means we need to improve the way we deliver aid to the most needy citizens in our State and make sure that the funds that we do spend are used by the citizens they are intended for and not by those that are capable of working in some capacity.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

There is no easy and quick solution to the infrastructure funding mechanisms. I feel that it is something we need to explore further. I would survey what other States have done to address this problem and see if any of these solutions have potential here in Maine.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

One thing the State of Maine should do is allow Small Wind Energy systems and home solar projects to sell all of there excess power to the grid and not just allow a credit against their usage. This is the case in New Hampshire and allows the economics of renewable power to not only benefit the homeowners but allows the rest of the consumers of the electric grid to benefit from renewable energy.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I don’t believe any State funds should go to organizations that perform abortions here in the State.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will voting against Question 1. I believe that this referendum question is illegal. All funding bills must start in the Maine House of Representatives, not in the referendum process. This is a job killer because it would raise the State income tax rate above 10 percent and drive wealthy residents to leave. The only group left to pay the tab, would be the middle class here in Maine.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I would not support a constitutional amendment to allow ranked choice voting here in the State. The current system of plurality works well, is simple and straight forward.

House District 15: (Map) Saco (part)

Margaret O’Neil (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Strengthening our workforce: There are great jobs available now, and employers are struggling to connect with workers to fill those openings. The legislature must continue to partner with Maine employers to tailor our education system to prepare Maine students for jobs that are in demand and will continue to be in demand such as nursing, engineering, and the trades. We must also continue our work to attract newcomers to Maine through student loan credits.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Last year, the governor requested dedicated funding from the legislature and then vetoed that funding once the legislature provided it. This November, Maine voters have the opportunity to elect a governor who will implement Medicaid Expansion. I will be ready to take necessary legislative action to support this effort.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Regardless of party, the governor and legislature should seek to increase efficiency as we work toward our outcomes each year. We have much work ahead to make sure our investments at the state level best serve the people of Maine and to ensure that limited public dollars go to most effectively benefit the least fortunate among us. As for the term “welfare reform” itself, it’s time to create a new way to discuss efficiency as we support Mainers working to lift themselves out of poverty.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Our state has significant infrastructure needs across all of our regions. The city of Saco is a great example with our longstanding commuter traffic. I am open to new funding methods that will help us invest in the infrastructure that serves us and helps us get where we need to be safely.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

We should absolutely encourage renewable energy technologies in Maine. After missed opportunities in the previous legislature, particularly with solar, the next legislature has no time to waste.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I will not support policies that seek to restrict a woman’s access to reproductive healthcare. Such decisions are personal and made between a patient and her medical provider.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

This is a tough issue for me. Seniors and Mainers with disabilities should be able to remain in their homes whenever possible. I speak regularly with constituents who are having a hard time keeping themselves or a loved one in their home due to the cost of care or the time away from work. That said, I won’t be supporting question 1. I have concerns with the funding mechanism. The next governor and the legislature must have the political will to address this through the legislative process.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I did not personally vote for Ranked Choice at the ballot box. However, as a legislator, I have supported a constitutional amendment because the people of Maine voted to establish a ranked-choice system, and I heard from many constituents who asked me to support such an amendment. It is my top priority to represent my district in the legislature as I make decisions.

Joseph Lynch (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Governor LePage has set the stage by cutting back regulations and taxes but we need to continue to foster the growing economy.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

We cannot just spend money we don’t have. As an accountant I understand bills need to get paid.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Stopping the abuse in the system.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

I am not a big fan of borrowing but since the cost of construction continues to grow faster than the interest rates we pay it doesn’t make sense to put off projects until we have the money.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Too many of these are schemes to pay off politically connected people with tax dollars and have nothing to do with conservation.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

The laws should be restricted. We should provide funding for resources and education to men and women to prevent pregnancies.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Against, I think it needs more work before it can be put into action. Unfortunately, I feel it leaves a lot of opportunity for misuse and poor oversight.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

No, just look at the primary elections. It is just another ploy to confuse voters who are unfamiliar with the process before voting and took too much time and additional resources to come to a conclusion.

House District 16: (Map) Buxton (part), Hollis and Saco (part)

Donald Marean (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Dave Durrell (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The single biggest barrier right now is population stagnation. We need to work to keep our young people in Maine and to attract more people to the state. Educational diversity for the good job opportunities we have and wage growth are key to those goals.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The legislature proposed several methods of initially funding it, all of which the governor rejected. The funding should ultimately come from the general fund, as part of the DHHS budget. That would have been difficult this year, as the second year of a bi-annual budget, which is why the legislature sought more creative means of funding this past year. The governor was disingenuous in this regard, and he got the House GOP caucus behind him, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

The DHHS aids and protects the most vulnerable of our people, including children and the elderly. We have a moral societal duty to do this, and in the case of children we are also investing in our own future. We obviously want to do this as efficiently and cost effectively as possible, but not by cutting caseworkers or harming people. In terms of general aid, the term is often used negatively. Certainly we should vigorously prosecute welfare fraud but others do really need aid.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

I believe the gas tax is still a viable way to fund roads and bridges- most vehicles still do use gas. I do think it needs to be updated, as it hasn’t changed in years, even for inflation or reflecting greater mileage efficiency. The gas taxes should be funding more of the bill. Going forward chances are that electric or other energy means will increasingly power our vehicles. As that occurs we need to be reassessing our tax sources to ensure they stay relevant and fair.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes! We let a great opportunity with wind power get away a few years ago, but Maine still has abundant sources of wind, solar and tidal power available. We should be encouraging their development, which ultimately means investment, jobs and dollars in our state.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I believe that a woman has the right to choose what to do with her own body, and that includes terminating a pregnancy. I do not favor any law restricting this right.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

This addresses an issue of import to all of us- keeping seniors in our homes, which is also a more cost efficient solution than nursing homes. I am concerned about some of the details of this bill, including the funding mechanism and the regulatory body that it sets up. The funding source is the income above the limit taxed for Medicare. However, Congress is not stepping up to address that, so this remains uncaptured revenue. The regulatory issues can be addressed. I am voting yes.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. We did vote for it, so it is the people’s will, and it is fair and allows greater choice. Some people are uncomfortable with it because it is “new”, but as we learn that it works and works well I believe more people will embrace it. We do need to work to make the results quickly known. I believe that is critical to people’s acceptance of it.

House District 17: (Map) Lyman (part) and Waterboro

Dwayne Prescott (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

House District 18: (Map) Sanford (part)

Anne-Marie Mastraccio (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Maine needs to formulate a long range economic development strategy. We have high paying jobs available right now that are going unfilled because of the lack of a skilled workforce. This plan might include; job training for displaced and underemployed workers, state policies that attract and support legal immigrants to our state, enhanced career and technical educational offerings, targeted student debt relief and a focus on growing the small businesses central to our economy.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Maine Taxpayers are already paying for the uninsured. The legislature provided a mechanism to pay the portion that would leverage the 90% due from the Federal Government. All of the data now available seems to prove that states that expanded state Medicaid programs under the ACA, have lower rates of uninsured adults and lower costs overall for health care and insurance premiums for everyone. I believe we will see these benefits once the law is finally implemented.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare reform means ensuring the social service programs we have in place (food stamps, subsidized housing) are accessible for those who need help and part of a larger program that lifts families out of a life of poverty.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

State and federal gas taxes are insufficient to fund our infrastructure needs. Congress needs to take on this task and until they do, our best option is bonding. As a legislature, we need to work with our congressional delegation in formulating a long range plan to invest in our roads and bridges.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes, I believe renewable energy technologies have the potential to be an extremely viable sector of our economy and incentivizing these businesses helps us all. Renewable energy sources are a necessary part of any plan to address climate change.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I think women deserve to have all options available to them when deciding issues around their bodies and their health.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

While I agree that we need to do more to help seniors remain in their homes, I do not see Question 1 as the answer. Before we put in place a completely new framework and funding model for home care delivery services, we would be better served by properly evaluating and funding the agencies already in place. When the legislature does not do its job, you see questions like this appear on the ballot.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. I think the voters have been clear in their support for ranked choice voting and I respect that vote.

Pamela Buck (R)

Did not respond.

House District 19: (Map) Sanford (part)

Matthew A. Harrington (R) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

There are a couple of barriers to economic development in Maine. We need to lower electricity costs, lower healthcare costs, reduce taxes, and address our labor shortage. We must embrace CTE and vocational education programs, and partner with our school systems through apprenticeship programs to ensure that students can be placed in employment situations. We also need to focus on growing our population, and recruiting people to raise live, work, and raise their families in our great state.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Voters passed the law and it is our responsibility as the Legislature to appropriate the funds. We need all stakeholders to gather around the table to talk about a responsible and sustainable funding mechanism for Medicaid expansion that does not include raising taxes, cutting funding for education, or raiding Maine’s rainy day fund. We need a long-term funding solution so we do not end up with massive debts owed to Maine hospitals that resulted from the last expansion.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare reform means maintaining a strong safety net for our most vulnerable citizens including our elderly, disabled, children, and veterans. Welfare should be a hand up for those who have hit a bump in the road, not a permanent hand out. We must continue to require individuals who can work – to work, volunteer, or participate in training to acquire skills to get a job. We must make sure welfare dollars are not spent on gambling, cigarettes, alcohol, or other illicit activities.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Bonding can be an effective way to improve our infrastructure. However, it cannot be the only way we fund it. We must develop a long-term, strategic plan, to address our infrastructure shortfalls. In addition, we must also prioritize infrastructure in our state budget by cutting out the waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars. We need to identify redundancies in our state budget and work to eliminate them, ensuring tax dollars are spent as efficiently and effectively as possible.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Maine needs a comprehensive energy strategy. We need to stop picking winners and losers and embrace a wide range of energy technologies. If we want to continue to grow our economy, we must lower electricity costs. I support renewable energy technologies that lower costs, and protect our environment. I do not support broad-based government subsidies for technologies that are not commercially viable, and only increase costs for Maine families and small businesses.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I am pro-life. However, Roe v. Wade is the law of the land and we all have to live under it. I support abortion being a choice in instances of rape, incest, and the life of the mother. I oppose the use of taxpayer money for abortions, and support common-sense measures like parental notification for minors. As science develops with regards to the viability of the fetus, we must continually assess our abortion laws and restrictions to ensure that we are protecting the sanctity of life.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I am adamantly opposed to Question 1. Many of our existing home-care workers don’t event support this extreme initiative. We need to protect our senior and disabled citizens. However, we cannot continue to grow Maine’s economy by dramatically increasing taxes. Outside billionaires cannot continue to come into Maine and pour money into these liberal referendum questions, and use Maine as their test site. We need referendum reform to ensure all Mainers are adequately represented.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

No. Ranked-choice voting is both expensive and confusing. These last primary election results show that the result under ranked-choice voting would not have been any different than using a plurality of the vote. Ranked-choice voting has serious constitutional implications, and is largely unsupported by our hardworking town clerks who are responsible for administering our elections.

Jeremy Mele (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

A lack of a protected workforce. Maine unemployment is down, yet we have a so many jobs that go unfilled. This is due to a lack of incentives for workers to come to Maine. We need to attract workers to Maine in order to fill jobs and spur economic development. The legislature can do that by working to guarantee healthcare for all, establishing a student loan forgiveness program to attract college graduates, and upholding the gains we have made for the minimum wage.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

I was disappointed when the governor vetoed the bipartisan funding bill for the Medicaid expansion. To my mind, using Funds for a Healthy Maine and a small portion of the surplus just made sense when we had a surplus of $175 million. Healthcare is a human right, and the legislature needs to guarantee that right for Mainers. I support the aforementioned funding pathway because working and low income Mainers are dying due to lack of healthcare, and the legislature needs to combat this.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

“Welfare reform” is often code for “ignoring the needs of the most vulnerable”. I don’t think we should be in the practice of gutting important and necessary social services. Doing so would leave thousands of working Mainers without vital support systems. Instead of “reforming” welfare, we should be expanding social programs, like Medicare, to cover everyone.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Providing safe and efficient infrastructure is one of the most important jobs of the government. We need safe roads and bridges for the day to day operations of society, and it will be my priority to make sure that funding for such infrastructure is secured. Bonding should be an option for funding large-scale projects, but we also need to explore how other states have begun to fund infrastructure upkeep, learn from them, and apply best practices in our communities.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. Climate change is real, it’s happening now, and if we do not divest from fossil fuels and transition to clean energy in a prompt manner, we risk ecological destruction. That sounds apocalyptic, but we have seen the dangers of climate change from increased tropical storms just recently with Florence in North Carolina. If we don’t incentivize the transition to clean energy, our coastal communities will be at serious risk from rising ocean levels and storms.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I believe that people have the right to autonomy over their own bodies. A man should not be making decisions over what a woman should or should not do with her body, and neither should the state be in the business of infringing on the bodily autonomy of its citizens. Abortion is an important part of healthcare for so many, and, in order to protect the health and autonomy of Maine women, I do not think the state should be restricting access to it.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

For. We all get old, and many of us become disabled. When we do, we deserve to receive the care we need, and we deserve to receive that care in a way that lets us stay in the homes we’ve worked hard to own. Question 1 will ensure that the elderly and the disabled, many of whom are veterans, can receive the care they need while lifting a financial burden off of working Mainers who might otherwise struggle to afford and/or find time out of their work schedules to care for their relatives in need.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes, for a couple of reasons. Firstly, I am supportive of Ranked-Choice Voting in general; I think it provides Mainers a more accurate way of voicing our opinion of who we think should represent us in the government. In this way, it is a boon to, and a refinement of, our democratic process. Furthermore, the voters of my district approved Ranked-Choice Voting in 2016 and again during this year’s midterm. A representative needs to represent the will of the voters of their district.

House District 20: (Map) Acton, Lebanon and Shapleigh (part)

Daniel Lauzon (D)

Did not respond.

Theodore Kryzak (R)

Did not respond.

House District 21: (Map) Alfred, Limerick (part), Newfield, Parsonsfield (part) and Shapleigh (part)

Heidi Sampson (R) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The legislature needs fiscal responsibility. The tax burden on businesses are deterrents to new businesses coming to Maine. We need an energy plan to ensure viable, sustainable, affordable and reliable energy. Burdensome business regulations need to be relaxed. High Speed Internet throughout the state is a must. Education, K-12, CTE, Community College and University systems need to be streamlined and strengthened. We need to explore capital incentives for college students to stay in Maine.

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Without a constitutional amendment requiring referendum bills to go to the Appropriations committee, the entire system is upside down. In order to fund this expansion, we must have a long-term sustainable funding source. I do not support raising taxes, using the state’s rainy-day fund or spending gimmicks.

These able bodied, childless adults who will benefit, should have skin in the game; contributing to their own healthcare cost. If not, the health care costs will continue to rise.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare was intended to help those in need get back on their feet again, a hand-up, not a hand out. It was never intended to be a lifestyle. The ‘T’ in TANF stands for TEMPORARY. When people need help, this system is in place and designed to be a safety net. It was also intended to help those who are genuinely and permanently unable to care for themselves. Anything that falls outside of this should be subject to re-examination and should be re-tooled or reformed.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Constant borrowing is a problem and sets up our next generation to pick up the tab. We should revisit the means by which we fund our infrastructure.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Maine’s energy exportation wholesale prices have been stable for years, however our price of transmission has increase 250% during the period. We should also continue the course of maintaining one of the nationally top cleanest energy producers.

Hidden fees raising the electric bills of all rate payers including low income and elderly Mainers is not acceptable. If people want solar panels on their house they’re free to do so. State government should not force their neighbors to pay for it.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I am not in favor of loosening access. Public funds should not be used for abortion access.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

No to Q1. Why was this bill denied a public hearing? What is being hidden?

The shadow-government board this bill proposes, will allow funds to flow through a publicly funded, unaccountable 9-person private, union-backed board, who will determine the spending of $300 million annual funds. Additionally, this board will have $15 million to spend on themselves. SERIOUSLY? The private information of individual state home care providers will be accessed without consent. This is unacceptable.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

No, I do not support this. Ironically, the proponents of RCV seek a constitutional amendment. Yet they oppose a constitutional amendment requiring equal number of signatures from the First and Second Congressional District to allow a question to be on the ballot. Fixing the referendum process must come first. RCV cost this state an additional $300,000 above the costly projected budget. These schemes always cost more than projected. This is a highly irresponsible abuse of public funds.

Justin Reinhardt (G)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The biggest barrier is that the jobs dont pay what the cost of living here is. We need a workforce and the issue is quite simply no one can afford to work here.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

It’s funny to me that no one asked this question when general dynamics was given a 45 million dollar tax break and fired 26 people afterwards. Id say walk back the tax breaks starting from there. 45 million buys a lot of healthcare.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Theft of the insurances we the public pay for, so that the oligarchs can get a bigger tax break on their private jets.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Absolutely. A publicly owned infrastructure program to include water power gas and broadband with a state run single payer healthcare system would be a good way to start. Lots of jobs investing in ourselves as opposed to letting private industry take control of our resources.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Absolutely becoming clean energy independent even as a state should always be a priority.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I am pro choice, I wouldn’t want someone making a decision for me and I would assume the same respect to anyone else.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

In favor of. Im a big fan of treating people with dignity and respect, in home care offers that to elderly mainers who mat have issues getting care they need.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Absolutely. The people have spoken and it is morally reprehensible that the legislature cant seem to honor the will of the people.

Kelcy McNamara (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The barriers to economic development differ for large and small businesses in Maine. A lack of workers is affecting businesses of all sizes. With our natural beauty and quality of life Maine is well positioned to attract an increasingly mobile workforce. We should be focused on building excellent public schools, reliable statewide broadband internet, and a state government that is effective, cooperative, and respectful of each other and its constituents.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The people of Maine, the state legislature, and Maine courts have all made it clear the Medicaid expansion is law and will be implemented. The funding is available, the long-term cost savings are clear, and it is the responsibility of the next Legislature and Governor to implement the roll-out without devolving into partisan fights and government shutdowns.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare reform priorities differ for Democrats and Republicans but share some of the same goals. Policies meant to help those in economic need should be both evidenced based and have the long-term interests of the state and it’s economy in mind.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Low interest rates have made larger, much-needed investments in our infrastructure possible, but they are not long terms strategies. As cars become more fuel efficient and account for a decreasing amount of fuel tax, we need to consider new ways to fund our infrastructure that are both fair and cost effective.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

The renewable energy sector is one of the fastest growing in the country and Maine. It is responsible for thousands of good paying jobs that cannot be exported. Renewable energy could become a critical new foundational economy for Maine that would have huge benefits for rural and suburban communities across the state. We should stop throwing up borders to renewable energy and should support it with reasonable, short-term investments which studies show offer excellent long-term returns.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I believe in a woman’s right to choose and support policies that allow them to do so in a safe and healthy manner.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I believe we should do all we can to support seniors who want to age in place—their place—with dignity. I support and will work hard to accomplish the goal of Question 1 but am generally not for aggressive tax policy by referendum. In fact I think this highlights the importance of implementing the voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Ranked Choice Voting achieves the same fair result that run-off elections used all over the country accomplish. But it does so in a more cost effective and timely way. If our governor and legislature were all elected by a majority, I think we would see far more civility and a lot more getting done in Augusta.

House District 22: (Map) Buxton (part), Limerick (part), Limington and Standish (part)

Mark Blier (R)

Did not respond.

Richard Fitzgerald (D)

Did not respond.

House District 23: (Map) Standish (part)

Lester Ordway (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Timothy Goodwin (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The state needs to provide the infrastructure that makes business work and the education that makes for a ready workforce. Broadband is essential for both business and education, making it an important part of needed infrastructure improvement.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Every dollar Maine spends on Medicaid expansion will be matched with $9 from the federal government, $9 that will be spent in Maine paying salaries and fees for services rendered in Maine, and re-spent by the medical staffs and businesses who receive the salaries and fees. If Maine can’t recoup the investment through revenues generated by the infusion of money into the local economy, the state is doing something wrong.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

I believe there is a mistaken perception that there is an epidemic of professional welfare recipients. Despite a unemployment rate under 3%, nearly a third of Mainers don’t make enough to meet monthly bills. Welfare recipients aren’t generally able-bodied individuals who refuse to work, they are under-employed or under-paid workers. We need welfare not because people are lazy but because capitalists are greedy and exploit workers such that a job often doesn’t provide enough income to get by.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

No.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

The state should not subsidize private industry, but should take part in developing clean energy technologies for Maine and reducing Mainers’ dependence upon fossil fuels.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

No.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting “yes” on Question 1 because I believe we should help seniors live in their homes for as long as they want, both for the happiness of the people and because in-home care is generally less expensive than alternatives.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I support Ranked Choice Voting because it has the potential to reduce the domination of the two-party system and because the results will be more reflective of what a majority of the people want.

House District 24: (Map) Windham (part)

Mark Bryant (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Thomas Tyler (R)

Did not respond.

House District 25: (Map) Windham (part)

Patrick Corey (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Jennie L. Butler (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The biggest barrier to economic development in Maine is the lack of enough trained workers in specific fields like health care and skilled trades. The Legislature can encourage and should provide incentives for reducing costs for college/workforce training and student loan forgiveness.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Full implementation and funding Medicaid expansion will be a top priority of mine. The Legislature and next administration need to honor the will of the voters.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare should be a program to help people get through unforeseen circumstances whether it is a lack of housing, food, clothing, or a job. Current programs should be evaluated to see if and where changes could/need to be made. We need to work with welfare recipients so they can get back on their feet whether that means providing education/job retraining, child care services, health care, or food/shelter.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes. This needs to be done with input from experts in the field and look at what other states have done to change their infrastructure funding. The state gas tax has not been increased since 2011 and a modest increase could be part of the overall plan. State gas tax rates should be evaluated annually and go back to being indexed to the rate of inflation. There are many electric and hybrid cars on our roads now and there should be a way to access a road usage fee for them.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes, incentives for renewable energy technologies should be expanded. We need to rely less on fossil fuel based technologies because of the impact on our climate and environment.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Women’s health decisions should be between a woman and her doctor. All women need appropriate access to healthcare regardless of income and geographic location

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Although Maine needs to do a better job at supporting senior citizens in their homes and it is significantly cheaper to help them in their homes instead of placing them in facilities, I am concerned about making tax policies via referendum. I will be voting against Question 1.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. The people of Maine passed the referendum and the constitution should reflect that. Ranked choice voting is a way to build consensus for a candidate instead of a candidate winning who is not supported by the majority of Maine voters.

House District 26: (Map) Gorham (part)

Maureen Terry (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

House District 27: (Map) Gorham (part) and Scarborough (part)

Andrew McLean (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The biggest barrier to economic development in our state is not one issue, but instead the way we govern. Instead of thinking in two-year increments, we need to think long-range, and develop economic plans that look ten, twenty, and thirty years out. For too long the legislature has taken a spitball approach to economic development. We need to develop long term policies that integrate all areas of our economy into a plan to sustainably grow our economy.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Maine voters overwhelmingly approved Medicaid expansion, and we owe it to the 70,000 Mainers who would benefit to immediately implement the new law. Depending on the federal government match, we should incorporate any necessary funding into the state budget. It may come at a cost to other programs, but any increase in funding should be done through the budget process.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Social service programs are a critical lifeline for many Mainers; however, there are reforms we can undertake to make the system work even better. Unfortunately, these reforms have been hindered by those who have turned reform into a political issue. Good people on both sides should come together to work on the reforms that will promote work, encourage individual responsibility, and ensure that those among us who need help are able to get that help.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Every year, the DOT says we need $160 million more to keep up with basic maintenance. This is unacceptable. If there’s anything government is responsible for, it’s to ensure Maine people and businesses have safe roads and bridges. During my six years in the Legislature, I have submitted bipartisan bills to try and solve this issue. While bonds play a role in funding infrastructure, we must identify sustainable, predictable funding that doesn’t rely on borrowing to ensure the system’s longevity.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. While we must still invest in traditional sources of energy, such as natural gas, we must begin investing in clean renewable energies. Not only is it good for our air and water, it also creates good paying jobs. From research and development to construction, a clean renewable energy sector could yield thousands of new jobs, particularly in areas of Maine that are in need of new jobs.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

The issue of abortion is a difficult one for many people; however, it is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution, and should remain so. The only people making decisions about this procedure should be a woman and her doctor and, in that light, we should be enacting legislation to ensure that any woman who elects to have an abortion is doing so fully-informed and in a safe facility. We do not need laws that make it harder for women to have an abortion.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

The goal of ensuring that our elderly get the care they deserve is an important one. However, I believe that tax policy should generally be set by the legislature because it provides an opportunity to amend bills before they get enacted into law. The best tax legislation gets written when many people have the opportunity to have input, and that is not the case with this referendum. The legislature should take up this important issue when it returns in January.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. Maine people twice voted to support ranked choice voting, even after the legislature voted to repeal the law. Genuine questions of constitutionality arose during the campaign; however voters chose to enact-and then keep-this new way of voting. We should ensure that the system for which they voted gets used in the gubernatorial and state legislative races. The legislature should send a constitutional amendment out to the people for ratification.

Roger E. Densmore III (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

High taxes…however, within the last several years, Maine has seen a slight decrease in the income tax. At the same time, Maine has been experiencing some of the lowest unemployment rates in years. The flip side to this is, is businesses have been unable to find and hire capable/skilled employees. There are many Maine businesses that are losing out on millions of dollar’s worth of new work because they are unable to hire workers who are skilled in the appropriate trades.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

My understanding is that normally bills passed by the legislature send funding requests to the appropriations committee to see how it fits into the budget. When the Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion, it was done without a long-term, sustainable funding source that does not raise taxes or deplete Maine’s rainy-day fund. It took the Governor many years to pay back the hospitals and get Maine out of the debt from the last Medicaid expansion, we must learn from this history.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare Reform to me should be an ongoing effort. We should make sure those who need the social service programs have full access to them while those who are using them as a manner of convenience do not. Those who are able to work and choose not to are just taking away valuable resources from those in need while taking hardworking tax dollars. Numerous welfare reform proposals have been submitted by Republicans and rejected by Democrats on how individuals can use the money ie alcohol, tobacco

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

I feel if the revenue generated by each towns vehicle registration excise tax was used the way it was intended, rather that put into a general fund used to fund other shortfalls in the towns budgets, along with toll revenue, there would be plenty of funding for Maine roads and bridges. If there continued to be revenue shortfalls for what was needed, I’d prefer an increase in tolls at he border so visitors to the State would fund a majority of infrastructure/transportation repairs.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

We should not be subsidizing any energy resources or any renewal technologies, if it means raising electric bills or taxes on Maine residents to fund it.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I am pro-life. I believe in the sanctity of human life, from conception to natural death. I support prohibiting the use of state funds for abortion or activities that run counter to the sanctity of human life.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting no on Question 1, as it will impose massive tax increases on already overtaxed Maine families and businesses. It will undermine programs for the poor and funding would be open to everyone, regardless of income. The referendum process has been hijacked by out of state money that does not have Mainers best interest in mind. The unelected and unaccountable committee will have upwards of 300 million dollars worth of taxpayers money to do whatever they want with.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I do not support amending the constitution to allow ranked-choice voting. I believe in 1 person, 1 vote. Ranked-choice voting is not only a waste of time, it is a waste of tax payer’s money. We should be focused on ways to improve the referendum process.

House District 28: (Map) Scarborough (part)

Christopher Caiazzo (D)

Did not respond.

Linwood Higgins (R)

Did not respond.

House District 29: (Map) Scarborough (part)

Karen Vachon (R) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Workforce shortages because baby boomers retiring, people dying of drug overdose, high taxes and high energy prices. We need to get our young people suffering from addiction into treatment. We need to incentivize young talented people to settle in Maine; with an emphasis on bringing Maine bred children who left the state – back to Maine. At the same time, promote a proud Maine brand that young children growing up here, never want to leave.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

First – no question should be allowed to go to citizen referendum without a price tag and a method to pay for it. People don’t like to go to restaurants that don’t put the price on the menu; citizen referendums should not be absent a price tag either. Second – healthcare is very complex, and is something every Mainer needs. A two-sentence referendum question with no price tag is a completely irresponsible way to introduce healthcare policy.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

We must provide safety nets for our most needy, debilitated, intellectually challenged people who cannot care for themselves. Welfare should not be a way of life. People falling on hard times, should be extended temporary assistance with a hand up; rather than forever reliant on a hand out. Welfare programs should incorporate work, volunteer, or continuing education elements, with an emphasis that supports community engagement, self-sufficiency, productivity, and financial independence.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Our roads and bridges are crumbling. All vehicles who use the roads, should pay. Increasing the gas tax and usage fees for electric vehicles are ways to increase revenue.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

No. Already, Maine produces 40% more energy than it uses. I don’t support subsidies. There is an appetite for renewable energy by consumers – we should let the free market invest in this technology in a fair and sustainable way. Renewable energy needs to compete and stand on its own merit. Maine should put pressure on Massachusetts to expand the pipelines for low cost natural gas. Maine should not expand wind to benefit Massachusetts.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I respect the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death. It’s ironic that PITA wanted to erect a monument to honor the death of a truck load of lobsters. It’s ironic that we go to great lengths to protect our piping plover population. But we don’t protect the life of an unborn human being. In our efforts to protect our environment, why aren’t we protecting the highest form of life: human life? There’s a disconnect.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

No. A 3.8% increase in income tax to people earning $128,400/year is a bad idea. It will send high wage earners out of state; it will deter high wage earners from moving to Maine. It will attract more aging seniors to our state. The US Department of Health & Human Services estimates that 70% of seniors over age 65 will need long term care services. The revenue raised from this tax, will no be enough to provide the care it promises. Addressing healthcare and opioid epidemic take priority.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

No. I support the current plurality voting system. It is clear and easy for everyone to understand and participate: the person with the most votes wins. Why over complicate voting? It confuses the voter, costs more, and takes longer to determine the results.

Shawn A. Babine (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

POVERTY! For the last eight years we’ve been living through a war on poor people, when we should be waging war on the issues that cause poverty. Increased funding for education, Medicaid expansion and improved access to healthcare, investments in workforce planning and skilled training programs – those are the fights worth fighting for. Education is the ladder that helps every Mainer out of poverty.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

There wasn’t a lack of funding – the Maine Legislature identified a funding source. Medicaid expansion didn’t happen because of a lack of respect for the Maine people by the LePage administration and a lack of leadership from the House republicans.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

The fact is general assistance (e.g. welfare) is needed for very diverse reasons while “”welfare reform”” is a goal of reducing the number of individuals dependent on government assistance; hopefully by keeping the welfare system affordable and by providing resources that give each recipient the opportunity to become self sufficient. It’s time we stop the current war on poor people and start finding solutions on what causes poverty.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

This is a complex issue that I am not familiar with yet and would need more information in order to provide a specific response.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Most renewable energy investments are spent on materials and workmanship to build and maintain the facilities, rather than on costly energy imports. Renewable energy investments are spent within the same state, and often in the same town. This means our energy dollars stay home to create high paying skilled jobs (jobs that a new generation of highly skilled young workers are leaving our state for) and fuel local economies, rather than going overseas.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

A woman has the right to an abortion, and no government, law or person should interfere with her exercising her rights.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I believe how a citizen votes in the ballot box is private and personal even if they are a legislator. I will share I am somewhat undecided. I believe the intent of the citizen initiative is admirable and with the failure of the legislature to override the Governor’s veto of medicaid expansion further supports why this is so needed. I am concerned about creating another dysfunctional oversight agency within DHHS, when the solution is universal healthcare and medicare for all.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

As a Legislator I would support a constitutional amendment; Maine voters have been very clear – they want ranked-choice voting.

House District 30: (Map) Cape Elizabeth (part)

Anne M. Carney (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Maine has strong economic potential, but we’re limited by workforce and skilled labor shortages. The Legislature can encourage business growth by adequately funding the technical and community colleges that train Mainers and build the workforce our economy needs. Our agriculture and forestry industries would similarly benefit from additional resources being directed toward U Maine, to support research centers and educational programs that bring growth and innovation to Maine’s economy.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Let’s put the question into perspective. Mainers’ federal taxes currently fund Medicaid expansion in 32 other states. With expansion, Maine will see over $500 million in federal funds per year, and the creation of over 5,000 health care jobs. Maine can initially fund our 10% share of the program from the Fund for a Healthy Maine. Thereafter, the Legislature will fund expansion using the normal appropriations process. We only pay 10% to receive $500 million annually, so I consider it a priority.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

I don’t like to use the term “welfare reform;” it’s stigmatizing toward people who participate in publicly-funded programs. Additionally, each of these programs stands on its own two feet, and should be evaluated according to the benefits it provides. If a program doesn’t achieve its intended purpose, the Legislature should improve it – but I don’t consider that “welfare reform.” I consider it good governance and smart use of tax dollars.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Maine should rethink how we fund transportation. We all benefit from the transportation infrastructure, but gas tax is most burdensome to people in rural communities. And the system isn’t sustainable – as we improve fuel efficiency to protect the environment, the money available for infrastructure dwindles. Maine should consider combining the current fuel-based system with a per-vehicle tax based on value. This both increases funding and more fairly balances the cost of maintaining our roads.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Keeping current incentives, like net metering, is fair to homeowners and businesses that have already invested in renewable energy. By modernizing our laws to allow larger cost-effective community solar projects, we can save Mainers money while protecting the environment. These incentives don’t impact the state budget, and growing Maine’s renewable energy sector creates jobs all over the state. We should spend our energy dollars in Maine, on Mainers, rather than send that money out of state.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Americans have a constitutional right to safe, legal abortion care – but this right is not accessible to all. A person’s ability to obtain an abortion often depends on factors like where they live and their financial resources. I support laws that help Mainers overcome these barriers, and oppose laws that create new ones. For example, I would support amending Maine law to allow licensed and qualified physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses to provide medication abortion.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

After much research and thought, I’ll vote against Question 1. It provides benefits to people who can afford to pay for home-care themselves. Meanwhile, Mainers in need could be denied benefits if funds are used up. And Question 1 double-taxes some families, because the 3.8% is based on family income while social security tax applies to individual income. Question 1 is really nine pages of complex changes to Maine’s Health and Tax laws that, to me, don’t add up to an effective benefit program.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. Maine voters have twice spoken loudly on this issue, and it is clear that they want ranked-choice voting. As a legislator, my role would be to represent my constituents’ interests, and I strongly support a constitutional amendment to allow ranked-choice voting in Maine’s general elections.

Charles Rich (R)

Did not respond.

House District 31: (Map) South Portland (part)

Lois Galgay Reckitt (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Workforce shortages and the necessity for specialized training. Training initiatives are particularly important for people emigrating to Maine whose credentials may not be entirely compatible without changes in current requirements or updates through training.

In addition, workers laid off from Maine’s Forest Products Industries may need similar training and updates to adapt to different job opportunities. The Community College System should be leading the way on this issue.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

We need a new Governor who will not repeatedly stymie both Legislative and citizen efforts in this area.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Providing family supports, child care initiatives, education and training opportunities could eliminate the subsidies currently required by many in Maine. Those are some of the “welfare reforms” that are needed.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

For one thing, we need to put the bonds that have already been approved on the market! But further, we need a graduated, strategic and comprehensive plan for all aspects of our declining infrastructure…and get to it. And that plan needs to be done in a statewide and comprehensive way.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Absolutely, the future of both Maine and the planet depend on it.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Public and insurance based funding should be available for all who choose to make this difficult decision.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I am not yet sure. I understand the necessity of home based care as well as the need for public/governmental subsidies. However, the devil is in the details and I have not yet studied them. I am however sure that if the Question passes, the Legislature may well change/try to fix it if they feel that needs to happen.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Absolutely. I have supported the process even before it was an issue in Maine. I have run elections with 3000+ participants in the national nonprofit sector and have watched it both work to give all participants a meaningful voice – and decrease rancor.

Kenneth Decatur (R)

Did not respond.

House District 32: (Map) Cape Elizabeth (part) and South Portland (part)

Christopher Kessler (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Our economic system has created an environment where the cost of health care, housing and education has risen out of control. Relieving the cost burden of these needs will free up resources to be spent on expanding and strengthening our economy. This requires a fairer tax system that requires the wealthy to contribute more.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

There is funding from the recent tobacco settlement fund to pay for the initial outlay, and then should come from the General Fund afterward.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

“Welfare Reform” to me is a term used by people that wish to cut benefits and services from those who need them. To me, it is a loaded phrase that implies that there is something wrong with our welfare system.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

I do not believe a gas tax is an outdated way of funding transportation.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Absolutely. It is a matter of economic and energy security: Maine is the most oil-dependent state in the nation. We must also do our part to lessen the impact of human activity on the climate.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

No.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I am voting for Question 1. The initiative addresses one of the most pressing needs in our society: providing basic care to our elders in the oldest state in the nation. Paying for this care is out of reach for many families. A 3.8% tax on individual income above $128,400 is reasonable, in my opinion. I see it as a step toward eventually providing universal health care to all Maine residents.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Absolutely. Ranked-choice voting is a better way to do elections, eliminating “spoiler candidates” and truly having an accurate pulse on the sentiment of the voters. It has been proven to work worldwide and has shown to work well in Maine thus far.

Tammy Walter (R)

Did not respond.

House District 33: (Map) South Portland (part)

Victoria Morales (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Maine lacks vision and planning. As one of the oldest states with our young people leaving for opportunities in other states, we need strong leadership to change that narrative. I will work with the private, public, and nonprofit sectors to invest in workforce training, public pre-k and schools, student loan relief, and to support small businesses. As a parent of three children, ages 8, 12, and 14, and a small business owner, this issue is extremely important to me.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Yes, funding concerns should be addressed, however the program comes almost fully funded. The Medicaid expansion program offers Maine the opportunity to provide health care to 70,000 low income Mainers at only 10% of the cost of the program. This means for every dollar spent, the federal government pays 90 cents. This is an incredible financial investment considering the benefits to Maine people and the economy, including a healthier workforce and new health care jobs.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

The term welfare reform unfairly paints folks in need of this temporary safety net as lazy. I was fortunate to have a family safety net to help with my college tuition. But for so many, these family safety nets do not exist. Consistent with my belief that government’s role is to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of its people, providing people temporary support to make a better life for themselves and their children is not only the right thing to do, it is also good for our economy.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes, as a former MeDOT employee, I am intimately aware of the challenges to maintain and keep safe our over 8,000 miles of roads and bridges. We fund projects with vehicle fees and taxes, federal funds, and bonds. Bonds leverage federal funds and spread the infrastructure cost over many generations. As the demand for alternative fuel vehicles and transit increases, I am interested in exploring user fees and other sources to fund infrastructure improvements.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes, Maine should expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technology. Once the political will is favorable and we have a renewable energy policy, I am optimistic that we will see an influx of new projects and jobs in this area, as well as partnerships with the private sector to expand services such as broadband to rural Maine along with each new project. Furthermore, adding more competition into the energy and utility sector will create a healthier and more balanced market.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I believe that medical decisions should be made by women and their medical professionals. The global data on this issue is clear. For countries that remove barriers to contraception and abortion, the abortion rates drop significantly. For countries that restrict access, abortion rates rise. For these reasons, I support loosening restrictions to contraception and abortion.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

The wording of the ballot question indicates that the 3.8% income tax increase to support the home care program will apply to individuals and families meeting the income threshold. While I support the intent behind the referendum, I am very concerned about funding the program with a tax increase on middle class families. If this initiative does not pass, I am interested in keeping this discussion going to find other funding solutions to the home care problems.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. I support RCV because it is an efficient election process that allows for more voices to be heard. Moreover, RCV reduces the need for costly run-off elections and candidates being elected with less than 50% of the vote. Maine voters have expressed strong support for RCV and the legislature should move forward with a constitutional amendment.

Christopher Hoy (R)

Did not respond.

House District 34: (Map) Westbrook (part)

Andrew Gattine (D)

Did not respond.

House District 35: (Map) Westbrook (part)

Ann E. Peoples (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Infrastructure including the electrical grid ( 3 phase power) and high speed internet.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Funding has been identified by the democratic legislators but blocked by the Executive.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

S**ew you, Jack! I’ve got mine!

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Sooner rather than later! Vehicle Miles Traveled is one option that brings us back to the philosophy that “user fees” paid by “users” should pay for upkeep!

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. It’s going to happen inevitably so we would be wise to be ahead of the curve!

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Laws around abortion access should be left the heck alone!

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Sad to say, against. I’ve been a caregiver so I really do understand the need, I just don’t think this solution has been well thought out.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes! Here we go again this year with the risk of having good candidates turned into spoilers.

James Bourque (R)

Did not respond.

House District 36: (Map) Portland (part)

Michael Brennan (D)

Did not respond.

Samuel Ledue (R)

Did not respond.

House District 37: (Map) Portland (part)

Justin Benjamin Pollard (U)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The biggest barrier to economic development in Maine is our failure to provide appropriate education and training in the knowledge and skills that entrepreneurs need to grow small businesses and that employees need to obtain good jobs. The Legislature would do well to expand workforce training programs, especially those aimed at recipients of social services, and increase free and low-cost online learning programs through the University of Maine System and regional vocational schools.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Since Maine citizens approved Medicaid expansion the Legislature must implement the voters’ will and provide funding through the general budget. A first source of funding would be any savings that can be achieved by streamlining other state programs. If necessary, additional tax revenue could be raised from the wealthiest residents of the state. The state should limit Medicaid expenditures by working to improve economic conditions to help citizens afford to pay for their own health care.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

We need to reform social service programs so that they are successful in transitioning most people off of dependence on state assistance, rather than serving as a permanent source of income, housing and food, as they are for many people. There are some members of society who, because of mental illness or other disability, require public assistance on a permanent basis, but many more would be well served by programs that require them to work in exchange for the public benefits that they receive.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Maine should become a leader in the nation and world by implementing significant carbon taxes which would create incentives for reducing carbon emissions and changing people’s behavior. Roads and bridges should be paid for primarily through state and federal taxes on the gasoline used to power the vehicles that use them. Rather than pay more interest on transportation bonds Maine would do well to increase investment on infrastructure in the general budget.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

The state should expand incentives to encourage appropriate renewable energy technologies, especially solar power. Because solar power does not generate carbon dioxide emissions or other air pollution, it has fewer negative externalities — costs passed on to society and the environment — than burning of fossil fuels. Most importantly, the state should invest in energy conservation programs and education, and we should learn to change our habits and consume far less energy than we do now.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

The life of a girl with distinct genes from her mother begins when a sperm cell fertilizes an egg and her gender is determined. A boy’s heartbeat can be detected within seven weeks of development within his mother’s womb. A fetus is not a part of a woman’s body, it is a unique human being inside a woman’s body. I support mandatory sonograms and 24-hour waiting periods for women seeking abortions in the hope that these requirements will help them decide not to end their children’s lives.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will vote against Question 1 because this type of decision should be made by the Legislature, not through a referendum. 3.8 percent of the income of a large number of Maine residents is too great a portion of revenue to be specifically earmarked for the single purpose of home care. Households with a combined income of over $128,400 are not necessarily wealthy enough to afford this much additional taxation if they include two wage earners with children.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I support a constitutional amendment allowing ranked choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections because it would enable citizens to vote for the candidate they most support without fearing that they would be inadvertently helping the candidate they most oppose. Ranked choice voting would help candidates from outside the two major parties win election to public office as many independent and third-party candidates would be the second choice of Democrats and Republicans.

Jane Frey (R)

Did not respond.

Richard Farnsworth (D)

Did not respond.

House District 38: (Map) Portland (part)

Matthew Moonen (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

House District 39: (Map) Portland (part)

Mike Sylvester (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The biggest barrier is the inability for regular Mainers to have access to the startup capital and expertise to start and maintain new, small business. The Legislature can implement the strategy recommendations proposed last year to the Committee on Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The funding in the short term already exists. It also exists in the long term if we chose to make healthcare for Mainers a priority.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Usually, Welfare Reform means denying help to someone trying to get it to make short term political gains. True Welfare Reform would focus on long-term goals of truly moving people back into the work force and not merely claiming victory when we send them off to fend for themselves and the rolls shrink as a result.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes. Infrastructure is a necessity for the success of the state. Like so many things, we leave improvements to municipalities or to another day. We need to improve our ability to move people and products In energy efficient ways.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. We could be the producers of this technology but instead we coddle the fossil fuel industry to maintain the status quo. We could be leaders in these industries but we choose to bicker about whether to follow.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I am satisfied with the laws as they exist.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Workers in the home are industry can not afford to hold these jobs. As question 1 will give them a raise, create entry level jobs statewide and take care of the elderly, I will vote for it.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. I’m pretty sure the people have spoken twice on this. I don’t believe that I am smarter then the voters.

Peter Doyle (R)

Did not respond.

House District 40: (Map) Portland (part)

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

Rachel Ross (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

House District 41: (Map) Portland (part)

Erik C. Jorgensen (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

By far the most important economic development issue facing Maine is the aging population, which is starting (and will continue) to have a profound effect on the workforce. We need to: (1) Keep the state’s vocational and higher ed systems vital and affordable and attractive to students from outside Maine (2) Work to support immigrant new Mainers and get this educated and qualified population assimilated and into the workforce; (3) Create an artciulated economic development plan for the State.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The funds are available now and they have been made available in the past. I am certainly not opposed to tapping a new dedicated source of revenue to pay for Medicare, but to say that the funding has not been provided is simply inaccurate. For this and other challenges facing the state we need to start returning to a process whereby the executive and legislative branches actually collaborate.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

We want to assure that these funds are going to to support people who need them, and if fraud exists it should be prosecuted. Most studies, however, show that levels of fraud are wildly overstated. “Welfare reform” is, in general, a code term for adding barriers, providing less support for the poor or finding ways for private companies to make money providing government services. I want to see welfare programs (and Medicaid is not welfare) run by the state, efficiently, fairly, transparently.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Maine’s fuel tax has failed to keep up with the cost of roads, so in recent years that revenue has been increasingly augmented by bonds. Bonding for this ongoing purpose uses resources that could otherwise be used for urgent non-road, capital projects. We should have raised the fuel tax when the price of gas was extremely low a few years ago and it would not have been painful. We still should still do this and consider indexing the tax. Tolls are only paid by road users. I like those too.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

The failure of the state to assure the growth and success of the renewable energy sphere, especially solar, has been my biggest disappointment in six years. Maine should “lay the table” for growth in solar and other alternative energies. That said, alternatives are not enough, and we need to assure that conventionally-generated energy remains available in the amounts needed to provide backup for alternatives. We also need to provide better incentives for conservation.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I do not support changes in any of the laws relating to abortion access in Maine. I think health care decisions should be made solely and exclusively by patients, in consultation with their health care providers. I also think that better access to public health and heath education (around contraception and STD prevention) will reduce the need for abortion and other medical interventions in the first place.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Against. I am not sure why home care, which is admittedly important, rises above all other important issues for the state. I don’t support having a special tax to fund only home care that would give Maine one of the highest top marginal tax rates in the country. In general I would support adjusting, modernizing and broadening the tax code, maybe adding a bracket. But I want to see Maine “in the pack” of states, with regard to tax burden, as opposed to being at the top. I don’t support surtaxes.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

The citizens voted clearly to adopt ranked-choice voting, and such an amendment is necessary to make this voting method constitutionally workable for all state offices, so I would support such amendment in order to realize the intent of the voters.

House District 42: (Map) Portland (part)

Benjamin T Collings (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Oldest, whitest state in the U.S. Most of Maine with stagnant economy for years. More training for skilled labor, encourage immigrants and refugees to move here for unfilled jobs and have children for future workforce. Invest in broadband, roads, bridges.Free community colleges and two years of free University. Invest in early childhood and K-12 education for a more prepared workforce. Alternative energy economy. More assistance for small businesses to expand. Ecotourism investment.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

We already have the money available to get things going today and revenue forecasting indicates we will have money going forward to fund this. The federal government will pick up almost the entire cost, it would be ill advised from an economic and moral standpoint to refuse the federal money and not invest the modest amount that we already have available to fund the program.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

If we have true welfare reform, we should look at corporate welfare as well. True well reform also starts with guaranteed health care, affordable housing and a living wage. Without that, many working people will be forced to take public assistance.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes. Also need to invest in more public transportation like rail, we need to plan for the future. I need to study more before advising on mileage tax and other financing strategy.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. Reduce carbon footprint and provide long term efficiencies. Look at a state like VT, you see solar frequently off the highway. No reason we can’t do the same. Solar prices have come way down over the years. Benchmarks for alternative energy could also provide new jobs throughout the state.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Government should not interfere with the decisions of a woman and her doctor.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

As I support the concept, I am leaning towards supporting the initiative. Like many of these referendums with good intent, the language may have some flaws. In the Legislature we would have to make sure certain aspects are taken care of like individual not combined household income are taxed. It would be a lot of work to fix if is passed, but regardless, we have to do something. Taking care of our Elders is one of the biggest challenges we face and we can’t kick the can down the road any further

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I publicly supported the referendum for RCV and voted for full implementation in the last session. I believe in a majority of votes, not a plurality. Don’t see Republicans every joining Democrats to deliver a 2/3 vote to amend anytime in the near future.

Susan Abercrombie (R)

Did not respond.

House District 43: (Map) Falmouth (part) and Portland (part)

W. Crockett (D)

Did not respond.

House District 44: (Map) Falmouth (part)

Teresa S. Pierce (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Have an educated workforce. Work with Community Colleges and UMaine System to provide the education and skills building for current and future needs of Maine.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Should be included in all budgets going forward.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

We must look for ways to effectively give services to those in need.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes, solutions could include a small increase in the gas tax, looking at the possibility of increasing gas tax during high tourism months in Maine.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes, renewables energy technologies not only address the issue of climate change, but also can be job creators right here in the state.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

We must protect a women’s right to choose.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Against. This is a worthy initiative, but the incorrect funding model.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes, the people have spoken and we should work toward that goal.

Sarah Sandlin (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Maine’s graying population. For Mainers of all ages to thrive, we must retain and attract young people to build careers and raise families in Maine. To achieve this, we must make Maine an affordable place to live and do business in by reducing taxes and eliminating unnecessary regulations.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

We need a budgeting process that funds key priorities first – including our obligations for healthcare, education, and public safety. We need to build trust on both sides of the aisle so that we are working from a common set of facts and estimates. Through increases in communication and trust we can work to fund our priorities.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

We need to empower people to be the best version of themselves. The state should encourage TANF recipients to thrive independently by imposing work search requirements.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

We need to ensure that the economic activity generated by updates to infrastructure pays back interest by targeting bonds to programs that work, are efficient and have economic value to them.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes, the renewable energy sector has incredible potential for economic development. Expansion and innovation within this industry also goes hand-in-hand with preserving Maine’s natural beauty for generations to come.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I support women’s reproductive freedom. We must protect these rights in the interest of women’s safety and privacy. Women’s well-being and freedom is inextricable from the ease of accessibility to these services.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

No. We can’t get people to stay here if we continue to do things to make them go. Who the tax policy is defining as a “wealthy” would be considered middle-class anywhere else in the country. To think that something so far-sweeping could appear on the ballot – without any type of strategic long-term plan attached – underscores the need for reform of the referendum process.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I support efforts to make the voting process more democratic. That being said, we have yet to see whether changing our constitution truly empowers people to vote their conscious.

Kathryn Schrock (G)

Did not respond.

House District 45: (Map) Cumberland and Gray (part)

Dale Denno (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Our biggest economic challenge is having the skilled workforce to enable entrepreneurs to start and to grow their businesses. We need to encourage young people to stay in Maine, and attract people to move here. That includes college debt relief. Low-income families need health care and nutrition so that they and their children can become productive citizens. We also need to support the integration of immigrants, the disabled and the elderly into the workforce.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Medicaid expansion is not up for debate; it is the law of the land. The Legislature passed a bill to fund expansion, which the Governor vetoed. Every dollar Maine spends on expansion will bring $9 into the state, funding thousands of jobs and taking enormous economic pressure off of struggling hospitals. Maine’s current revenue projections show we can fund expansion without new taxes. Many Republican governors have done the math and realized that expansion is a good deal for the states.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

As a former Director of Maine’s public assistance programs, I believe that we should start with the principle that work and independence are important to all Mainers. Every person who can work should get the support and training to find a job. Persons with obstacles to working, such as substance abuse issues, should have those issues directly addressed. Our goal should be to support families to become independent, and to enable them to raise healthy children who can become productive citizens.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes, our current approach to funding infrastructure through gas taxes is becoming increasingly outmoded as energy technology advances. To the extent that we want to pass the costs of infrastructure on to the users, we need to evolve more sophisticated means to measure user impacts. Weight and mileage of vehicles, for example, might be a better proxy for user impact than gas usage.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

The critical threshold question is whether we accept the scientific findings of global climate change. Not only are fossil fuels an increasingly depleted energy source, but their use is contributing to the destruction of the planet. It is irresponsible for Maine not to support investment in all renewable energy sources. Maine trails far behind every other New England state in supporting renewable energy investment. It’s time for Maine to take steps to become energy independent.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I do not favor changing current law. What we do know is that there always have been abortions. The only question is whether they should be safe and legal, or whether they should be driven underground. Abortions are becoming rarer with the wide availability of contraception, and that is a positive trend. Everyone can have their own beliefs about the issue, guiding their own actions. But no one, woman or man, should have politicians telling them what they can and cannot do with their own bodies.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting no on Question 1, but not because I don’t agree on the critical need for better pay for direct care providers. We are not paying enough to the people we count on to take care of the elderly and disabled, with the result that people in need are not getting the services to which they are entitled by law. My objection to Question 1 is that I feel strongly that drafting tax laws is a complex legislative process, requiring careful consideration of all of the impacts and incentives.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes, I support taking the actions that comply with the express will of the voters. When ranked-choice voting was before the voters, the constitutional question was unresolved. But it is very clear what the voters intended, and amending the constitution would simply be acting to carry out the will of the people of Maine. Disregarding the stated will of the people is, to my thinking, a very unfortunate recent trend in the Legislature.

Tamsin Thomas (R)

Did not respond.

House District 46: (Map) Durham, North Yarmouth and Pownal (part)

Paul B. Chace (R) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Uncontrolled spending and tax burden on business. It is hard to do business, and extremely hard to expand. People from away come with more money than the average native can spend, and expectations of urban utilities and lifestyles in rural areas is expensive. Business opportunity is greater elsewhere, our kids will follow the jobs. We have to let businesses operate, that’s what creates jobs. More jobs means more tax payers. Retirees lose money staying in Maine. Freeze taxes until sale.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Maine voters were told they were expanding healthcare, not Medicaid. Ask anyone if they thought they were voting for healthcare or increased welfare, you will find many believe that it was a healthcare bill. Having operated businesses through these expansions, Medicaid expansion does not foster personal growth or opportunity. I suggest we put tapered benefits tied to work experience, and as salary and benefits grow, state assistance disappears in a sliding scale. Instead we slide backwards.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

As I previously touched on – adding work incentives and benefits that taper allowing freedom from welfare. Currently there is little incentive for a Medicaid recipient to work, and may actually cost them to take an entry level job. There are many good paying jobs available. Adding a work requirement will help folks upward. Those that medically just can’t, and that is what Medicaid is for, not able bodied single adults between the age of 18 and 59 which Medicaid expansion provides benefits.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

I believe that continually bonding for transportation funding is inadequate, and should be in the state budget. Do we need all of the administration in both the Maine Turnpike Authority AND the Department of Transportation? The administration side has expanded, and the toll roads now support that administration instead of being the surplus money we saw years ago. Align the two, streamline, and put transportation in the state budget. Use tolls for entering the state.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

No. The Federal rebates are very good, costs for renewable energy sources are coming down because with any free market model, supply and desire will lower prices for renewable energy products. Solar fixed costs have dropped several fold percent in the past 10 years, and will continue to do so. Incentivize these companies and their employees through business tax reform and income tax reform so that the business remains competitive and viable as a free standing business venture.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

The proverbial third rail question. The definition of loosening and restricting can be wide and variable. Access from the standpoint of ability for one to go to a clinic, I believe is not restricted. So then is loosening access mean providing tax payer money to PAY for services? I don’t believe I should spend other people’s money on something they did not choose. IF you buy alcohol, you pay an alcohol tax. No one else pays it. Same with cigarettes.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Against. If folks want the social security tax percentage continually withheld beyond the limits of what they can receive in social security benefit at retirement. The social security withholdings stop at $128,000 income because they will never receive a benefit commensurate with their contribution as lower income workers do. Like highway spending, it should be in the budget, not on the backs of hard working Mainers.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?No. I vote for my best candidate. I don’t even want to think about second or third place, because my research and preferences are to chose one person. If my choice loses, then so be it. IF I have to do further analysis after that I will, but it should be in a run off where I can apply more focus to the next choices. I am not prepared to list 1,2,3, and in many cases, may not even want 2 or 3. Ranking creates a way for a non popular candidate to get in. Where is the logic in that?

Braden Sharpe (D)

Did not respond.

House District 47: (Map) Chebeague Island, Long Island and Yarmouth

Janice Cooper (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Lack of skilled workforce for available jobs and young adults. Encourage apprenticeship programs, tuition forgiveness and other incentives to bring young people back to Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

There is enough money available to use the normal budget process. Dedicated funds are LePage’s excuse for inaction

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Historically, monetary support for families with children. Now used by Rs to apply to any social service aiding low income Mainers to stigmatize the program and its benificiaries.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Combination of bonds and higher gas tax, which is fair because reflects usage of roads, and reasonable because gas prices are down significantly since last change in rate.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. Effect on climate change and creation of good jobs. Maine is far behind the other New England states in renewable jobs per capita.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Remove restrictions that have been added since Roe v. Wade.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Yes, but with the caveat that if enacted, the legislature should make changes to funding source, accountability, eligibility requirements and add a means test. If voters approve the measure, it will force the legislature to take up this neglected need.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes, that is what the people voted for.

Dennis Ward Welsh (U)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

First barrier-taxes. Referendums that push for more taxes on working Mainers – the economic drivers of our communities and employers that hire Maine workers. Second-uncertainty. It’s difficult for business leaders to plan for the future based on the climate in Augusta. Put people ahead of partisanship that is stifling Augusta. We must create an environment where start-ups want to plant their flags here. Fair taxes, a strong workforce, great education and a healthy environment in which to live.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

I believe that once Medicaid expansion is enacted in Maine, many of the funding concerns will self-correct and here’s why – less emergency room visits, better access to healthcare for those most vulnerable, more stable and predictable hospital systems, lower healthcare costs and increased economic grown through an increase in nearly six thousand new jobs. This is an overall net gain for all of the people of Maine.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

I truly believe that our social services are in place for those that struggle, either temporarily or permanently, in our society. Addressing the temporary first, it’s important to help those in need, strengthen their foundation and get them back out on their feet again quickly and efficiently. It’s in all of our best interests to do this. For those most vulnerable that need continued care, it is a reflection of who we are as a society when we care for these people. We must do it well.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

With the advent of electric cars and more fuel efficient vehicles, state and federal taxes levied on gas are going down. Hopefully fuel efficiency will continue to improve and I’m sure we will be seeing more electric cars on the road every year. This is the trajectory we want to be on. As far as maintaining our transportation infrastructure, we will absolutely have to revisit how we model that need. We will need to create a new and fair system for all users of our roads and bridges.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

In short, yes I believe Maine should continue to incentivize renewable energies here in Maine. Environmentally it’s the right thing to do. Economically, it’s a sector that’s growing with tremendous employment opportunities. However those incentives must be tethered to measurable benchmarks for success and impact.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I would keep the laws around abortion access the same.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be strongly voting against Question 1 this November. Home health care is something we all want, but this specific referendum is flawed in a number of ways – the most egregious are the surtax on middle class families, the privacy issues, the eligibility issues, and the oversight issues. This referendum needs to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up by experts that come from all sectors of this industry.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I do support a constitutional amendment that would allow RCV in gubernatorial and legislative general elections. It would mandate a majority rule winner, it would eliminate vote splitting and it would discourage candidates from going negative. I watched it closely in this year’s primary and was favorably impressed.

House District 48: (Map) Freeport and Pownal (part)

Sara Gideon (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

There are three concerns that I’ve heard repeatedly when talking to business owners and entrepreneurs, regardless of size or industry. The first is the lack of a trained and skilled workforce. The second is access to capital. The third is reliable, high speed internet. There are countless strategies to address these barriers, but it will take all of us – Republican and Democrat, Executive and Legislative, and cross-sector partnerships – to create the environment where businesses can thrive.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

I have always supported efforts to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, just like the thousands of Maine voters who made this law. It is absolutely disgraceful that nearly a year later this program is still being stymied by our Executive branch. In June 2018, both chambers of the Maine legislature sent a funding bill that would cover the administrative and the claims cost to the governor’s desk. I still support this legislation.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Maine’s economy is recovering from the great recession at a slower rate than our New England neighbors. Based on that, here’s the welfare reform I want to see -good paying jobs everywhere across this state, training and education to help transition people out of welfare and into the workforce, affordable childcare and family leave to ensure that workers can be successful in getting to work and staying at work. This is the welfare reform I believe in and what I will work towards.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

To put it simply, the way that we currently fund our roads and bridges doesn’t work. In order to have high-quality, dependable infrastructure, we need to look for new, sustainable revenue streams. This will not only ensure that our roads and bridges are properly funded, but will also free up bond commitments for other priorities. The Transportation Committee has worked on a bipartisan approach in the past, and I hope that they are finally successful in the next Legislature.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

As a past member of the Legislature’s EUT Committee, I have always worked to lower energy costs, encourage increased energy efficiency and promote clean and renewable energy, including wind and solar, to capitalize on Maine’s natural resources and build a clean energy economy. Our energy consumption is only increasing and that the states who embrace and harness abundant, clean and renewable energy sources from our environment, will be the states that reap the rewards of energy independence.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

With the rights of women to make their own decisions about their reproductive freedoms under assault, I will always be a strong advocate for all providers of the full range of family planning and reproductive health services, including Planned Parenthood. When looking at legislation regarding abortion access, I will always ask myself if it allows women to safely make their own health decisions and control their own futures. If it does meet that critical requirement, it will have my support.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting against Question 1 on this year’s ballot. While I recognize the challenges facing families who need home health services, my view is in line with the AARP and the Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine who believe this initiative simply isn’t the answer. Moving forward, I want to work collaboratively to ensure that home health care services can function for all Maine families and that the hardworking Mainers who do it on a daily basis are adequately compensated.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

The Australians have used ranked choice voting successfully for 100 years. It has not done away with hyper-partisanship but has generally helped move political debate to a rational middle ground as opposed to the extremes. Thus far Maine’s ground-breaking experience with RCV has been worthwhile. I support the expansion of ranked choice voting to all our state and federal elections.

Paul Schulz (R)

Did not respond.

House District 49: (Map) Brunswick (part)

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Matthea Daughtry (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Michael Stevens (R)

Did not respond.

House District 50: (Map) Brunswick (part)

Ralph L. Tucker (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Barriers include an aging demographic and remote geography. We need healthy, well-educated and trained work force and a stable political environment. Health care & public schools should be broadened & better funded, plus we should reestablish the state planning office and expand broadband. These efforts should retain & attract workers and businesses.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The extra $1 million, plus, in federal dollars per day for people’s health care is worth the appropriation of 1/10 that amount as our state share. Health care coverage is not only a moral right, but smart economics in the long run. The cost would be less than recent revenue losses due to income and estate tax cuts for the very most privileged and wealthy.There are enough current revenues to cover the cost, in any case.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

As currently thrown around, “welfare reform” is often used as a dog-whistle code for welfare CUTS through statutory creation of red tape for applicants. This is unfortunately an effective and potent political tool to capture votes by whipping up voter resentments against those who may be in family or economic trouble due to no fault of their own. The voters are being cynically manipulated. Fraud can be managed by competent administration. Better to focus on the causes of economic dislocation.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

The annual highway bond should be funded in the biennial budget as an ongoing need. Bonding should be reserved for new capital projects. I am not expertly familiar with the revenue formulas and sources that underlay our transportation needs.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. Because we here in Maine and over the entire Earth are choking on carbon pollution. Conservative politicians and the carbon-based fuel industry are denying a scientific reality. Short term private interests are preventing progress for the long term health of the Earth and the human race.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I support the pragmatic Roe v. Wade consensus. I also strongly support access to reproductive health care, including sex education and contraception, which will reduce the abortion rate far more than any law, no matter how restrictive. This whole abortion debate originated not primarily from religious faith, but from cynical politicians gleefully manipulating and carefully nurturing it as a wedge issue.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Undecided. The energy devoted to worthy goals such as this would be better spent in electing a sympathetic governor and a true majority legislature, rather than overriding the legislative process, especially with highly technical and controversial initiatives.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Undecided. We should see how negative and divisive the current ranked-choice campaigns pan out (Congress), compared to traditional campaigns (Governor).

Michael J. Lawler (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Keeping our young in Maine. The legislation;ature needs to craft incentives that will curb the out migration of our young men and women.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Maine has finite financial resources and I believe that first priority must be to assist the aged and disabled. There should be no assistance to able bodied Mainers until, the needs of the elderly and the disabled have been adequately funded.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

The term is pigeon speak. It means nothing to me.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

No.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

No – only the wealthy can afford these renewable solutions.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I believe that it’s a disgrace that our Nation not only allows abortions, but in many ways actually encourages abortions. There will come a day when everyone will agree that abortion is murder, and we will be ashamed of ourselves for allowing it to go on for so long.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will vote NO because retirees filing joint returns are going to get hammered on their retirement incomes and social security.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

NO – it’s a preposterous proposition.

House District 51: (Map) Brunswick (part), Harpswell and West Bath

Joyce McCreight (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Our workforce challenges mean we need workers of all types: health care professionals, STEM-trained workers, those skilled in the trades, those working to provide direct care and those who work in our tourist and service industries. We need to improve access to education, training and retraining. We need an approach that looks at the many factors involved in creating the problems and could benefit from the reestablishment of the State Planning Office.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The legislature provided funding requested by the governor but he chose to veto that bill. The influx of funding through Medicaid expansion will greatly benefit our state by improving access to care with long-term benefits that are much less costly that not providing care. It makes economic sense to expand Medicaid for better quality of life and economic security, and because the influx of funds will help our entire economy, particularly our rural hospitals. So called “free care” isn’t free.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

“Welfare” has become a hot-button term, unfortunately. While really a neutral or positive term, it has evolved to be a divisive one. “Welfare reform” has come to mean cutting out the safety net that any of us could need at a time of crisis through job loss or illness while simultaneously blaming those in such crises. Rather than eliminate or reduce availability of programs and services by creating barriers to access for those most in need, we need to vigorously address any misuse or fraud.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Precisely because our funding mechanisms, i.e. gas taxes, are not meeting the obvious and predictable need to maintain and expand our critical infastructure, we need to address these needs through the budget process, addressing the issue in a more planful, comprehensive way. Recent attempts to address the changing needs by taxing fuel-efficient vehicles is not the way to fix the problem.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Absolutely. We need to be innovative in meeting our energy needs and move away from fossil fuel dependency. We can learn and grow from exploring models in other states and countries for innovative technologies, funding and incentives. We need to stop ignoring and denying the problem. As we move forward, though, me must also address the social aspects of new technologies to retain quality of life.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Access to reproductive health care for women and men should not be the political battleground it has become. Decisions of this kind, and other health care decisions, must be between the individual and the health care provider and not the purview of politicians using them for their advantage. The irony is that rather than improving access to contraception, accurate sex education, and family planning which can reduce numbers of abortions, we focus on barriers to a woman’s right to her choices.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

The goal of Question 1 is laudable for the help it intends for those with disabilities and for older adults. If it passes, I expect the legislature to address the issue of who would qualify through some level of income requirement and addressing workforce needs. Referenda have been put forward in recent years to address needs not met through legislative process. I look forward to an environment that is more constructive and which truly addresses the needs of vulnerable Maine people.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I am cautious about enacting a constitutional amendment particularly when we can analyze the recent primary election (gubernatorial and a few legislative) and the upcoming congressional elections. We have the opportunity to evaluate and contemplate the impact before we make such a significant change and that seems the most prudent route.

Sean Hall (R)

Did not respond.

House District 52: (Map) Bath

Jennifer DeChant (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

A trained and prepared workforce is one of the large barriers to economic development. Our state needs to attract and keep young workers. This includes workers with vocational training. The legislature can support business trades education and training that is more closely aligned to the real time needs of manufacturers and tech businesses.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Funding sources have already been identified.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

It is always relevant to improve social service programs and enhance delivery systems. Therefore, reform in a consistent, equitable and efficient manner while ensuring that the neediest among us are given a fair shot at success is important reform to pursue. DHHS administers many of the social service programs and there is great opportunity reform program delivery in that context.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

The current approach to funding infrastructure improvements needs to be updated especially since indexing state gas tax ended in 2012. Right now we mostly depend on bonding to patch and improve the roads and bridges that we all depend on and that are essential for commerce. However, a bipartisan approach on behalf of the Transportation Committee and expertise of that committee is needed to develop the options possible.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

We need to move away from dependence on fossil fuels that is underscored by our old housing stock that mostly heats with oil and the rural nature of our state that requires driving long distances. Maine is uniquely positioned to be a leader in renewable energy. Short term investment to develop renewable energy industries will lead to long term efficiencies and wider availability.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I support reproductive rights.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

This is an extremely important issue that should be vetted through the legislative process and be funded through the general fund.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

A Constitutional Amendment is required to implement RCV in those state races. I will continue to support the will of the voters.

Bil Weidner (R)

Did not respond.

House District 53: (Map) Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Richmond (part) and Woolwich

Jeffrey Pierce (R)

Did not respond.

Allison Hepler (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Work force training for current and future jobs. This requires better educational opportunities at all levels from high school through community colleges and our 4 year institutions. Also, we need investment in infrastructure, including broadband, a handle on energy costs, and better access to health care. We need to continue to foster Maine’s traditional entrepreneurial spirit. This includes fostering the ways we’ve always used our natural resources to make a living while also preserving them.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Expanding Medicaid is the number one issue I have heard from voters of all ages. There was a funding plan passed by the legislature but vetoed by the current Governor. That should be revisited. I’m committed to working on this. We can’t afford not to. Our state’s long-term social and economic health depends on it. Too many people spend too much time struggling with decisions about how to care for their family’s health needs and also pay the bills. Let’s strengthen families, our best resource.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

I have seen how state and federal assistance has benefited my students, whether it was access to Maine Care, or TANF, or food stamps, the vast majority of which has been short-term, in order to get through a divorce, a job layoff, an accident. Can we do better to make sure people do not take unfair advantage of these safety nets? Of course. The goal is to empower people to take control of their lives. Education, good job training, access to health care, and reducing childhood hunger are needed.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

We rely on roads and bridges to get to work, to church, to school. Given limited public transportation possibilities in my district, bonding seems sensible, given that these are long-term capital investments. The federal gas tax has not kept pace with inflation but we should be leveraging federal dollars, although the latest plans have flipped the local-federal split, from 80% federal to 20% federal, which unfairly burdens states. That said, I’m interested in working on developing other options.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. We are already feeling the effects of climate change in Maine — sea level rise, warming seas — and we need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. This is a long-term process, but given our high energy costs, expanding incentives to encourage local, renewable energy can eventually bring those costs down. This is the future we need to build for our kids and our grandkids. We know Maine is a good candidate for solar power, even given its geographic location. Same with off-shore wind.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I support Maine law, which allows abortions before viability, and post-viability to preserve the life and health of the mother. Public funding is allowed to save the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest. However, in a state as large as Maine, access can be a major barrier, and as a safe medical procedure, we need better access. Supporting women and families through better education and easier access to contraceptives is key to reducing abortions, which is a deeply private decision.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

The referendum question as written is flawed. However, as a private citizen, I will be voting for this to force the legislature to deal with the larger issue of home health care for our elderly, and for our aging state. We need direct care workers, and for them to be better paid. We also need to support aging-in-place initiatives. I am committed to being part of the solution.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. It is something that the voters have supported. Other countries, such as Australia, have done this successfully. Still others, like Brazil, have run-off elections. Some states have run-offs.

House District 54: (Map) Topsham

Denise Tepler (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Leon Brillant (R)

Did not respond.

House District 55: (Map) Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Richmond (part), plus the unorganized territory of Perkins Island Township

Seth Allan Berry (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Demographics. Just 34 babies per day are born here. Some leave, and others never realize their potential. Even if every young Mainer both stayed and succeeded, we’d have only half the workforce our employers need.

We need to restore the safety net and ladder of opportunity for young families, so more can contribute. We also need to be more open to solar, offshore wind, and meaningful public-private investment in broadband, to attract and retain young people in well-paid jobs.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Funding concerns have already been addressed. The obstacle has been the Governor’s refusal to accept the funding provided by the Legislature, and to obey and implement the law passed by Maine people. 70,000 people are waiting to have health coverage. Further delay costs lives, costs jobs, and is unacceptable.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Originally, “welfare” meant “well-being” — the good fortune, health, happiness, prosperity, etc., of a person, group, or organization.

I represent many people in dire poverty; most through no fault of their own. I’d like to see them have access to basic health care, decent housing, and food security so they and their children can more easily be productive citizens.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes. For now, we need to stop the addiction to borrowing and update the gas tax to account for inflation. In the long run, a mileage-plus-weight based fee system may be the solution, but its design and implementation will be tough.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Every energy source is subsidized, and Maine would do well to increase its share of jobs in this fast-growing sectors. That said, we don’t need more incentives. What we need is a level playing field, a predictable regulatory environment, a well-trained workforce, and a governor who is not hostile to renewables.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

They should remain as is.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will vote yes. As I write this, seniors I represent are dying prematurely and without adequate home care.

Most seniors want to stay in their homes for as long as possible. Research shows it keeps them happier and healthier. Yet the average home care worker makes $12,500 per year. We are are not meeting our needs.

Incomes below $128k pay into social security. Why can’t incomes above it pay into home care?

Clarifications to address opponent concerns are easy to add in the next Legislature.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. RCV allows us to vote our hopes, not our fears, and helps prevent extremist candidates on any side from winning. It empowers the voter rather than the political parties, and has worked well in Australia for a century.

Guy Lebida (R)

Did not respond.

House District 56: (Map) Lisbon

Richard G. Mason (R) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

We have jobs available, but many times not enough people with the proper skills to fill them. We need Mainers to be able to fill jobs in emerging industries and bring former Mainers back home to help with the work shortage. If we can do two of those things businesses can grow because they are getting more done. Maine has a great future if we can press towards getting people to work.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Medicaid expansion is projected to cost over $150 Million in the next biennium. A way to pay for it was not included in the referendum language. The writers of the expansion should have been more thoughtful in their approach if they truly wanted expansion to be a success. Mainer’s pockets are not bottomless. We can only afford so much. The next Governor will submit a budget for the legislature to consider. We will have to see what their priorities will be and proceed from there.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

I believe in a social safety net, but it shouldn’t be a safety hammock. Many of the reforms championed over the past few years have been a remarkable success. In fact they have been heralded nationally for their ingenuity. In the legislature I will continue so support welfare to work, cutting down on cash benefits that cannot be tracked, and working with our federal partners to make favorable adjustments to our participation in federal programs.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

I believe that we have to revisit how we fund transportation. As vehicles get more efficient due to federal standards and technological advances less money goes into the highway fund. We have to start by supplementing the highway fund with general fund revenues until we find a permanent solution.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

I believe in an all of the above approach to power. We should not favor one form of energy over the other. Energy prices are calculated on a second by second basis. Maine’s energy laws need to be as flexible as possible and adapt to the cheapest possible energy production and delivery method. It doesn’t make sense to lock ourselves into long term contracts as is the case with some renewables like solar and wind. All energy should be able to stand on its own prices and merits.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I am pro-life and will advocate for that position.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting No on Question 1. Special interests have stolen our citizens initiative process and this is another example of that. There is no means test, residency requirements, or accountability of funds. Hundreds of millions of dollars would go to special interests groups as defined by law. This is a gross abuse of our process and is being used by people from outside of Maine to line their own pockets. I advise voters to read the legislation before voting on November 6.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I do not support Ranked Choice Voting for many reasons and would not support a constitutional change. I would support a full repeal of RCV and a return to the voting system preferred by our constitution and our founders.

Martha Poliquin (D)

Did not respond.

House District 57: (Map) Greene and Sabattus

Thomas H. Martin Jr. (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

With a strong history as a small business owner, it is imperative that we work for solutions to address our skilled worker shortage. We need to come together and work proactively to entice those that are already in the state to stay, and attract those that would like to work and live our wonderful Maine lifestyle. We will get there with improved and increased access to affordable health care, lower taxes, stronger wages, less red tape, and a vibrant educational system.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

We need a solid, long term funding plan for sustainability. The people’s referendums are a dangerous way to legislate, there is no accountability of how to fund them, and a burden is put on the legislature to make money appear when there is none. More responsible use of the dollars we spend would allow us to expand to those additional people in need.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

We need to work across the aisles to continue to reduce/eliminate waste (both internal and external). We need to make every effort to make sure resources are used to their fullest potential and allocated for programs reporting success in supporting vulnerable people. We need to work as a team to solve this issue.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

We need to get away from borrowing from Maine’s future. It should be one of our top priorities; to figure out a funding mechanism that keeps up with our infrastructure needs and should be driven from General fund, Registration, and gas tax revenues. Every single person benefits from our infrastructure. The heaviest users of the system, should be paying a fair share of the cost. The most effective way to collect these funds is by reinstating the gas tax and allow it to be indexing.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Renewable energy is a business. It is not a business that is being disrupted by foreign competition, Weather event or labor shortage. They should be playing by the rules afforded any business trying to make their way. While I do encourage renewable energy technologies research and development. We should not be subsidising companies that are designed to make a profit.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I believe in choice.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will NOT be voting for Question 1. The question is misrepresented. The math is incorrect. It will cost the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars of hard earned income.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I do not. A vote is a vote.

Eryn Gilchrist (D)

Did not respond.

House District 58: (Map) Lewiston (part)

James Handy (D)

Did not respond.

Denise Mary Hurilla (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

With near full employment and a growing economy, the biggest barrier to continued success is our workforce. As your state representative, I will work to create job opportunities by investing in trade skills and workforce training. To be competitive, we must train our children and those looking for work to fit the jobs of our future economy.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

As your representative, it is my priority to ensure that families have access to affordable, quality health care. While voters approved Medicaid expansion, the question that still remains is how to properly fund the program without abusing tax dollars. In the next Legislature, it will be the job of your representative to work across the aisle to find a funding solution that our state can afford long-term. As your state representative, I will always be at the table willing to work together.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare reform is ensuring that our social services programs are free of fraud and abuse. It is ensuring that your tax dollars are used for Maine families in need and not those who are taking advantage of the system. Most importantly, welfare reform is providing those families who need help at the moment a path to a job and opportunity toward prosperity.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

The state needs to continue with infrastructure improvements without passing an increased bill to the Maine people. Due to the build up of the “rainy day” fund and strengthening our economy over the past 8 years, we have seen a surplus in the state budget. This allows borrowing to be apart of the conversation. I would focus new ways to save expenses, such as, merging the MTA with the DOT, and working to dedicate general fund dollars, ongoing, to improving our infrastructure.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

We have a duty to protect our environment. However, I do not believe the State should play a role by subsiding companies to expand the technology of that time, making them wealthy and leaving the state always a step behind. Technology is moving quickly, and we must look to the future and what is coming and make a long term strategic plan for our state’s renewable energy portfolio. When it comes to any energy policy, I will ask one simple question, “How much does it cost the Maine taxpayer?”

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I am pro-life.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting no. I believe Mainers should have access to affordable, quality healthcare. Heavily taxing families to put millions of dollars into a program with little oversight, and no direction on how to administer is unacceptable. Put this through the proper legislative process to ensure it is funded properly, it is set up with accountability measures, and it doesn’t abuse taxpayers. Another example of out of state special interest groups trying to tell Mainers what is best for them.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

No. The Constitution provides voters the right to one vote. I believe in the system that our founding fathers designed and believe we should focus our time on ensuring Mainers are educated on the issues with the goal of improving our voter turnouts. That is the true way to give everyone a voice in our democracy.

House District 59: (Map) Lewiston (part)

Margaret Craven (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

A trained workforce, young people need to be trained in engineering, technology, and mathematics. We need to create a method for students to reduce or eliminate their student debt. Good public public transportation, and infrastructure would also help.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Tobacco moneys in maine has been shifted away from preventive care, I think this should be used to expand Mainecare as far as it would go. Otherwise the expansion will eventually save dollars because we will have a healthier workforce who will be able to work.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

I think it is a derogatory term to demean people who receive a hand up.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes, gas tax is not adequate, and we all need to go places. I think we could add a VAT tax to items we buy especially items that are brought in from other states. This would also help to remind people to buy local.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes! climate change is the biggest threat we face in our generation.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I think a woman’s body is hers, and that it is much more destructive to restrict access to care.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I am worried about the bill as written. Taxes should be vetted and levied by the Legislature. We do need to restructure Home Care services, it is going to take a lot of planning, and that includes paying a living wage to workers.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes, it gives more choice and eliminate the problem of people being elected with a minority vote.

John Reeder (R)

Did not respond.

House District 60: (Map) Lewiston (part)

Kristen Cloutier (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

We need to attract and retain new workers and families to address our current and future labor shortages. This means (among many other things) making healthcare affordable – one of the top reasons workers cite for not changing jobs or starting new businesses is the inability to maintain health insurance; expanding training opportunities for those interested in skilled trades; and providing student debt relief so that Mainers are able to get the education they need to fill the jobs available.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Mainers voted to expand Medicaid and that expansion needs to be implemented. Beginning in 2020, states that opt to expand Medicaid will receive 90% of the funding from the Federal government (more than 90% prior to 2020). If the State then taxes the extra economic activity (wages, supplies, etc.) generated by that Federal funding, and we factor in the savings from reduced state spending on traditional Medicaid, then we should be in a position to cover more than the State’s 10% share.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

“Welfare reform” is a phrase that is too often used to defend limiting access to our social safety net and cutting benefits to our most vulnerable populations. What I believe the phrase should represent is a commitment to revisiting our social welfare programs regularly and consistently to determine their effectiveness. I fully support eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse while ensuring we continue to protect these services for those who need them.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

I am not opposed to borrowing money to maintain and improve our infrastructure through bonds, but that represents only one tool we should be using to fund improvements to our roads and bridges. While the Federal gas tax is becoming outdated, it also hasn’t been increased since 1993, and now may be the perfect time to implement such an increase. In addition, we should consider changes that would add efficiency to the complex approval processes that slow down projects and increase costs.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. Maine should be decreasing its reliance on fossil fuels in as many ways as possible. The benefits of renewable energy include improved public health through better air and water quality, the provision of future electricity needs, job creation and economic development, stable energy costs, and reliability. It is imperative that we support these technologies not only for the economic health of our state, but for the physical health of our children.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I believe every woman has the right to choose a safe abortion, and that lawmakers should not be impeding that choice, but rather upholding established law. Nearly 87% of US counties, including many rural counties in Maine, do not have an abortion provider, leaving a significant portion of Maine’s population without access to safe abortions and at risk of related negative health consequences. I would support increasing the qualifications of NPs, CNMs, and PAs to allow them to provide abortions.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I support the theory behind this initiative 100%. My mother passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease this year. As the disease progressed, we were forced to move her to a facility because having a homecare worker was too costly. However, my concerns with this initiative include the cost, the fact that it did not and will not ever receive a public hearing or a hearing before the Maine Legislature, and my belief that our priority should be on funding the Medicaid expansion already approved by voters.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. I believe this was the original intent of the initiative that Maine voters approved and that the will of Maine voters should be honored. Personally, I see a lot of value in ranked-choice voting because it requires candidates to get a majority of votes to win. I also believe that it creates a more engaged and informed electorate, and led to more positive campaigning by primary candidates who recognized the need to earn second- and third-choice support from voters.

Leslie Dubois (R)

Did not respond.

House District 61: (Map) Lewiston (part)

Heidi E. Brooks (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The Legislature needs to improve lifelong learning opportunities for all members of our community. One of the biggest barriers we face is lack of a trained workforce. We can do better with apprenticeship programs, community college and higher education. We need to retain and recruit community members to fill positions that provide at least a livable wage with benefits. If people are paid a more fair wage, they will have more income to invest into the community.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The administration’s refusal to expand MaineCare is probably its biggest failure. Accepting federal funds for MaineCare several years ago would have saved lives, prevented suffering, and would have infused our healthcare system with much needed resources. MaineCare could have been funded through the next biennial budget. Future Legislatures and a new administration need to come together to prioritize healthcare.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Over the past several years our social service programs have deteriorated. The public health nursing program is just one example. Public health nursing positions were dramatically cut. There was a bill brought forward by Senator Brownie Carson to help restore some of these critical nurses. It became law over a veto; however, the implementation has been poor. The Department of Health and Human Services has suffered from cuts and hiring freezes. “Welfare reform” has had negative consequences.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes. We need safe roads and bridges. Finding sustainable ways to fund our infrastructure is critical. The transportation budget could be improved by having the corporations using large trucks that cause the most wear and tear on our roads pay a more fair share.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. We need to be doing more to address the reality of climate change. We need to move to renewable energy as soon as possible.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

A woman’s right to access healthcare needs to be preserved.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I support the universal home-care initiative. Our aging and disabled population needs to be treated with dignity and respect. Our population is aging and we need to address our home-care crisis. Providing modest home-care support can greatly improve a person’s quality of life and can help them stay in their homes for as long as possible.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections because I have heard from a large number of Mainers that they would favor more choice when voting.

Michael R. Lachance (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Our high property taxes and cost of living are coupled to a government that is self-destructively pre-occupied only with coddling to non-profits, socialism, social services and so many other profitless entities that drain our tax dollars, lower standards of living and perpetuate blight. If we want economic development we will have to get over the fact that developers won’t develop where they aren’t welcome. So long as this bizarre fixation remains, Maine will never see true economic development.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

When Bills are not financially viable, they typically die in committee. Yet when referenda are not financially viable we expect a different outcome? Voters approve Bonds to fund Highways and Roads, yet do not present a means of funding a financially reckless Medicaid expansion. Question 1 will be no different if passed. This exposes real and critical flaws in our referendum process. It is for good reason we are a Constitutional Republic with a Representative Government and not a Pure Democracy.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

A hand up or a hand out? Ronald Reagan summed it up in 1987 when he said “It’s now common knowledge that our welfare system has itself become a poverty trap—a creator and reinforcer of dependency.” When we chose to de-stigmatize welfare we ignored the reality of human nature. So long as we award participation trophies to capable individuals who choose to sit out the game of life, we will never see true welfare reform.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Bonding in perpetuity should be discouraged. Maine needs to continue to prioritize our roads and highways without relying so heavily on bonding. Our transportation infrastructure is far more critical to the economic vitality of Maine than many other programs and expenses that are rarely bonded.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

No. Let the private sector invest private dollars in these pie-in-sky (literally) ventures. Our tax dollars are spread thin enough as it is.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Outside of the debate over abortion itself, the practice and industry of abortion should not be funded with public taxpayer dollars.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I oppose Question 1. All 4 candidates for Governor also oppose this Maine Peoples Alliance scam. Question 1 is reckless, flawed and sets dangerous precedents. Bad policy, bad for Maine and at catastrophic taxpayer expense.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I oppose Ranked Choice Voting. I also agree with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court’s 2017 opinion that Ranked Choice Voting is unconstitutional in Maine and that “when a statute – including one enacted by citizen initiative – conflicts with a constitutional provision, the constitution prevails.”

Luke Jensen (I)

Did not respond.

Kimberly Pfusch (G)

Did not respond.

House District 62: (Map) Auburn (part)

Gina Melaragno (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

House District 63: (Map) Auburn (part)

Bruce Bickford (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Brian S. Carrier (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Regulation and taxation. Make sure that the regulation aren’t to onerous and that taxes to strangle the development.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Priority in funding in the budget and savings in programs.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Changing Welfare program to Work Progress Program. That way people get a hand up not a hand out.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes, looking at dedicated periodic transfers from the general fund, public private partnerships, special fuel taxes dedicated to projects, and infrastructure banks to consider just a few.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. Over the years oil and gas has received incentives and tax breaks. Renewable energy should be granted the same incentives. In the future as resources dictate it will be a combination of all the resources available to supply our energy needs.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

It should remain as it has since Roe v Wade with only certain restrictions for late term abortions

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Voting for. I would prefer changes to certain the bill regarding personnel and income restrictions.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I would support changes to the constitution allowing ranked choice voting.

House District 64: (Map) Auburn (part) and Minot

Bettyann Sheats (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Michael Travers (R)

Did not respond.

House District 65: (Map) New Gloucester and Poland (part)

Misty L. Coolidge (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Red Tape. Being a small business owner I dealt with and am still dealing with the red tape of starting a small business. Strict guidelines that don’t fit your business, inflated fees, lack of communication or poor communication, etc. We need to focus on growing small Maine businesses that feed our economy instead of hindering it. We need to keep jobs here, keep students in our State after graduation, and therefore keeping our money here.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

What we need to get us started with expansion is there. The rest needs to be worked into the budget. The 1-9 ratio makes sense to me. Expanding medicaid has so many benefits including lessening the burden on taxpayers, getting people the preventative care they need, helping keep our older generation in their homes, providing care for those with addictions, etc.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Reforming or making changes to the current welfare systems to prevent abuse. I believe we need to work with people to help them get back to work. There should also be a gradual slide as they lose their benefits instead of just cutting people off. Studies show that once welfare reliant people get back to work there is a huge success rate in keeping them working and that means less money out of taxpayers pockets.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes, just as you budget for expenses in your home, we need to budget for the maintenance of our infrastructure. Annual borrowing and bonding only adds to our debt and paying it back usually means making cuts elsewhere.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes, we need energy independence. Other sources of power has so many benefits by stabilizing energy costs, putting money back in our pockets, and keeping money in our State grows OUR economy.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I think they should remain as they are.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting against it ONLY because the percentages are too high and imposes too much of a tax on just a select few hard working families. I believe this should go back to the legislature to be reworked because I DO believe there is a solution in helping us keep our aging population in their homes.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

At first I wasn’t sure I supported this, but change is good as we continue to improve our processes. I do like how this allows us to choose the best and more importantly the worst candidate for the job.

Amy Arata (R)

Did not respond.

House District 66: (Map) Casco (part), Poland (part) and Raymond (part)

Jessica L. Fay (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Maine does not have a state-wide economic development plan. By assessing Maine’s strengths and weaknesses and setting goals, we can better understand where we should be focusing our economic development resources. Additionally, investing in Broadband infrastructure will allow entrepreneurs to create new businesses and allow remote workers to live where they choose, particularly in rural areas. Workforce training for the jobs of the future will provide an opportunity for new business to thrive.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The Legislature voted to appropriate the funds necessary for administration of the program in the last session, though the Governor vetoed that bill. The state has current revenue available to fund the program until we address ongoing funding through the traditional budgeting process. Drawing down the federal $1-$9 match will help stimulate the economy in the health care sector, potentially creating thousands of new jobs.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

To me, “welfare reform” means that we incentivize work through our social services programs, assuring that there aren’t barriers to work. The cost of childcare, transportation, and a loss of benefits based on a too low income threshold are barriers to work. Tapering benefits in accordance with reasonable income thresholds and making sure that education and training are incentivized would be “reform” that would pay long term dividends.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Bonding to maintain our transportation infrastructure is not a sustainable solution. By bringing all stakeholders together to suggest ideas about how we might accomplish a long-range maintenance schedule, and listening carefully to every idea, we may be able create innovative funding streams. We shouldn’t rule out any suggestion, and we may find that there are multiple opportunities for infrastructure funding.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Energy independence for Maine could add significant jobs and contribute to a more robust economy across the state. Currently, we subsidize fossil fuel consumption for energy and the impacts on our environment are not well factored into those costs. If we invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency, we could save a great deal in the long term on both heating and electricity costs.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Maine’s abortion access laws appear sufficient at this time.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Question 1 is the beginning of an important conversation, long overdue, about how we will help older people age in place in Maine. Unfortunately, because of the language in the referendum and concerns over the funding mechanism, I can’t support it.

The Legislature will be able to begin to address the issue in the next session. Looking ahead, there are some programs already in existence through the Federal government that Maine might look to as a model.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I supported such an amendment in the 128th Legislature after voters overwhelmingly approved the measure in 2016.

Gregory Earl Foster (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Businesses have left Maine or are not interested in locating here in part due to the higher cost of doing business. The legislature needs to reduce costly government imposed burdens and taxes. Lack of Broadband is often mentioned as a hindrance to conducting business in many parts of Maine. There probably is a roll for the Legislature to assist in some manner in getting this service extended, and I would entertain some kind of state partnership getting that done.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

I believe Governor LePage is correct, that Medicaid expansion should be sustainably funded without increasing taxes, funding gimmicks, or limiting coverage to those currently on Medicaid. The Legislature needs to establish priorities for funding, which may mean cutting funding to other programs to pay for the expansion.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare reform is when the state is in an economic position where fewer people need welfare to exist. This is accomplished when we lower the cost of government by reducing taxes and government imposed burdens for business and individuals, resulting in higher retained income and a lower need for welfare.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

I find it interesting that this paper considers gas taxes to be “increasingly outdated”. It seems quite appropriate that taxes from gasoline are used for transportation infrastructure maintenance. If revisiting the way to fund infrastructure means creating a new tax or tax method, such as the Janette Mills tax by the mile, then I expect the old tax or tax method to disappear. Revisiting transportation funding should consider avoiding borrowing money and thus the extra cost of borrowing.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

No. Any new energy sources should become available because it is cost effective. When renewable energy costs are competitive with existing energy sources, the public will use them and demand products that use them. Additionally, we are yet unable to sustainably fund Medicaid expansion, and lots of other things. Why should we continue to find more ways to spend the peoples money, when out of the fifty states Mainers are third from the bottom in average income?

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Abortion laws should be more restrictive. Laws pertaining to the counseling of risks and alternatives in advance of committing to kill an unborn baby, are reasonable.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?I will be voting against question 1. It creates an unconstitutional fourth branch of government answerable only to board members who are accountable to nobody. There is no over-site by the legislature, the peoples only recourse for directing how their money is being spent or who is on the board. There are many other undesirable aspects of this proposal whereby it deserves to be called a SCAM.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I will not support a constitutional amendment allowing Ranked choice voting. It is a convoluted system that already has disenfranchised voters. A plurality of the vote has and will continue to work.

House District 67: (Map) Casco (part), Frye Island, Gray (part) and Raymond (part)

Susan Austin (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Anne Gass (I)

Did not respond.

House District 68: (Map) Baldwin, Cornish, Naples, Parsonsfield (part) and Sebago

Richard Cebra (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Janice Barter (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The lack of broadband internet access is a great barrier to bringing companies to Maine or allowing Maine residents to telecommute. Currently the ConnectMe Fund is supposed to ensure expansion and improvement of broadband service by charging a 0.25% fee on all phone bills. In contrast, the Maine USF surcharge to ensure that all Mainers have basic landline phone service is 2.1% of all phone bills. The legislature could inject more money into broadband access by revising these fee structures.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The tobacco settlement money could be used in the short term to fund Medicaid expansion. In the long term, the legislature needs to look at the total budget expenditures and develop priorities in the spending of tax dollars. Certainly, given that greater than 57% of voters approve of the Medicaid expansion, that should be given top priority.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Generally welfare reform means cutting social services. Instead, I’d like to see more of an emphasis on counseling and training of recipients. I think the focus needs to be on reviewing the barriers for obtaining and keeping a job. Is it transportation, workforce training, medical issues, children at home? Programs such as ASPIRE should be expanded to enable more people find jobs that will pay them enough so welfare is no longer necessary .

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Maine has 47,000 miles of roads funded by a 30 cent per gallon tax. By contrast, the Maine Turnpike is only about 300 miles and is funded by the tolls collected from Kittery to Augusta. Considering that everyone on the turnpike must exit onto local roads, it’s time for the Turnpike Authority to start sharing some of its toll revenue to increase the ability to repair and maintain the roads most of us travel on every day.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

The state should expand incentives for renewable energy. Often, the expensive one time cost prevents many people from looking at the long term savings. As new energy technologies are used it helps to lessen our reliance on fossil fuels. And, as an added benefit, it helps to lessen air and water pollution.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I don’t believe there should be any change in the access to abortion that Maine law currently allows.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting against Question 1. As the law is worded, approximately 25% of the taxes generated would be for administration costs. The Question requires a whole new Agency be created with its own board to manage these funds. I don’t think we should be adding more to the existing State bureaucracy.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. If the state is doing ranked choice voting in one race, it should be consistent in other all of the races. If it means changing the constitution, then it should be done.

House District 69: (Map) Bridgton, Denmark and Harrison

Walter N Riseman (U)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

It is hard to point to just one barrier. It is a combination of infrastructure, adequate skilled worker availability, and lack of vision in regards to matching potential industry with existing strengths. The Legislature can help address these issues by working to upgrade highway systems, creating state-wide internet availability, and making available multi-level job training initiatives. Finally, an incentive program needs to be established to attract compatible commerce.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Absolutely the state needs to more forward in funding the Medicaid expansion. A prosperous future for the state lies in healthy communities and its potential workforce. If need be, the funding will have to come from re-balancing the tax structure or reserves.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare is a system of safety nets provided to those individuals and families in the most need. It is intended to be a “helping hand,” and not a “handout,” so that recipients can become a productive member of society in some form.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

No. Funding infrastructure through taxes in combination the borrowing can be a workable method if the state commits to creating and following through on a well thought-out capital expenditure plan.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Absolutely yes. The path to a prosperous future for our communities and future generations will come from looking forward for sources of energy technologies which are environmentally compatible and not back to outdated energy forms. We should make available expanded but accountable incentives.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

No. They seem to be fair under current circumstances. However we should fight any attempt on the Federal level to restrict laws.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

My current position is to vote no, not that I am against the concept. However, we need to have a financially balanced policy in regards to adequately funding a multitude of wellness needs throughout our State. In this case, I am not convinced the bureaucracy that might be created, is well thought out.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

“I absolutely support a constitutional amendment to complete the citizens’ desire to implement rank choice voting. I believe a lot of the current partisanship in Augusta is being caused by an election process which elects officials by plurality and not majority. It has led to a candidates being elected who have not achieved a majority of votes cast.

Ranked choice worked well in the last election for those races where it was used.”

Tony Lorrain (R)

Did not respond.

House District 70: (Map) Brownfield, Fryeburg, Hiram, Lovell (part) and Porter

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Nathan Wadsworth (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Warren Richardson (D)

Did not respond.

House District 71: (Map) Norway, Sweden, Waterford and West Paris

Doretta M. Colburn (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Attracting new and young workers to Maine and/or to stay here is a significant aspect of economic growth. Strengthening our education system, offering incentives to new businesses, and developing improved technology to meet the daily needs of local businesses will help bring economic change.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The Legislature needs to look at the benefits from implementing Medicaid expansion – a significant amount of federal funding, increase in job opportunities, support for our rural hospitals, as well as preventative care. It seems reasonable that working together, a solution for continued funding will be found and needs to be found.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

“Welfare reform” is about seeking more efficient and just ways to assist those in our communities who need extra support and in some cases provide incentives to help individuals stand on their own.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

A strong infrastructure is vital to Maine’s economy making it important to have a thorough review of current spending and future needs alongside other funding possibilities.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies is a win/win. With the right approach, it will make energy more affordable, bring new job opportunities and increase quality of life through a healthier environment.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

A woman’s reproductive rights should not be controlled by state or federal law, therefore laws that inhibit a woman from making those choices for herself should not be permitted.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I agree improved home care is needed, however I do not agree that targeting a particular tax bracket is the answer. A more thorough plan needs to be looked at and a more responsible means of funding it.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections should become the norm. It is a responsible and fair means of voting allowing for a greater participation and opportunity for all.

H. Millett (R)

Did not respond.

House District 72: (Map) Mechanic Falls, Otisfield and Oxford

Kathleen Dillingham (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Dennis M. O’Connor (U)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Maine has traditionally relied on textiles, paper products, and shoe manufacturing. Those times are past. We must now innovate and evolve to new industry, hemp. Hemp can be a great cash crop which is usable for clothing, medicine, oil, livestock feed, bio-degradable plastics and pharmaceuticals. The market is there, develop it.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

We are the only country in the modern world to not have universal healthcare coverage for all. People without coverage use the emergency rooms for primary care, which costs us all dearly. I believe in a system of Medicare for All, with reasonable rates for all. Treat it like auto insurance, whereby all pay into the system and all are covered.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare reform is a dog whistle that has been thrown about for years by politicians, meaning ‘you’re lazy, get a job’. The truth is, many people either can’t work or can’t find a job. People are suffering, and to blame them for needing help is heartless.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

With the advent of fuel efficient vehicles and electric vehicles, gas taxes will no longer pay the way. While I don’t really care for tolls, making people pay for what they use is , to me, the fairest way to subsidize infrastructure improvements. Why does I-95 have tolls from Kittery to Augusta, yet nothing beyond. The southern portion of Maine is paying for the rest of the state, while still maintaining the roads.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. People say that wind turbines are noisy and kill birds. While that may true, until you have walked the mountain trails and seen the damage from fossil fuels, we need renewables. I have, and I’ll take renewables any day.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I believe that a woman’s right to choose what she does in a decision that not only is a lifelong commitment, but a very traumatic decision, is no one else’s business but hers. For others to think otherwise is wrong, it’s not your right to demand otherwise.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

For. With the baby boomer generation coming to the end of life, we must realize that nursing facilities that are underfunded and understaffed will not be able to handle the load. Keeping people in their homes as long as possible is not only humane, but cost effective.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes, I do. It not only makes elections more accessible to minorities, but makes thge broken 2 party system more accountable. It gives independent candidates a more even chance of success. We have for years been voting for the lesser of 2 evils, put forth by the political parties, RCV levels the playing field.

Raymond Cote (D)

Did not respond.

House District 73: (Map) Buckfield, Hebron and Paris

Robert Faunce (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Lack of state economic development focus on rural areas of the state. Economic growth in greater Portland, Bangor and LA has only marginal impact, at best, in western and northern Maine. Its too far too drive daily, transportation infrastructure is insufficient and skills don’t match up well.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The Legislature needs to make funding the top priority among many other priorities. The federal government will provide most of the financial support and, especially in rural areas, better health care will mean healthier communities and, financially, healthier hospitals and other medical providers.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare cannot be a static program without never changing to meet the needs and challenges of Maine today. It means recognizing some of the more significant barriers to work, such as lack of affordable childcare and a depressingly low minimum wage, and working to correct those situations so folks who want to work can and those who don’t are treated accordingly.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Infrastructure is almost always a capital item so funding by bonding makes good financial sense. The gas tax needs to be revised to address the situation of electric and hybrid car drivers not paying their fair share for use of roads. My wife and I have two hydrids and we are more than willing to pay our fair share.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Of course. The solar and off-shore wind industries are ready to explode in growth and need the same types of incentives that many other states provide. Not only will they provide solid alternatives to more traditional electrical generation, they represent terrific employment opportunities for our residents and investment opportunities for our Maine-bred entrepreneurs.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Remain as it is.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Yes. Under almost any circumstances, in-home and community support services are less costly than nursing homes. While the referendum question may not be perfect, if approved by the voters it would represent a quantum leap in keeping senior citizens and those with disabilities in our communities and neighborhoods.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. I think it is a terrific idea. The choice among candidates is not always black and white. Ranked choice voting allows me to select an order of priority among candidates. A vote for one does not automatically represent rejection of another candidate since I can still support the second candidate as my second choice.

John Andrews (R)

Did not respond.

House District 74: (Map) Jay, Livermore (part) and Livermore Falls

Christina Riley (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Too many people in our rural areas make too little money, because the manufacturing sector has dwindled. We should revitalize the State’s forest-products economy by investing more in bringing new technologies, like nanocellulose products and cross-laminated timber, to the market, so that Maine can be on the forefront of their production. The export of locally-manufactured forest products is a powerful economic influence, and we are in prime position to capitalize on the opportunity.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The Governor vetoed the funding the Legislature allocated. Considering that he also proposed to cut taxes by more than the expansion’s cost, it is clear that sees that the funding is available, but he prefers to cut taxes rather than complying with the law. Mainers have chosen repeatedly via the Legislature, and in a general vote, to expand Medicaid, and it is the Governor’s sworn responsibility to faithfully execute that law using the funding the Legislature provided.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

We need to balance the needs of the downtrodden with those of the more fortunate, in order to have a livable society for everyone. Creating good policy depends on understanding economics, human psychology, and history, rather than responding strictly to populist impulses. People with disabilities and other difficult circumstances should be employed as fully as possible, but regardless of their ability to work, they should have what they need to live satisfactory lives.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

It is urgent that we do. Like any tax policy, it is complicated, and the angles evolve as technology and trends change how we live. The funding plan needs to reduce our dependence on bonds for infrastructure needs, while balancing the impact on taxpayers and those who use the roads. The burden should not fall inordinately on business, as the pass-through effect of the tax only makes it harder for certain Maine industries to compete.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

All energy is subsidized; I support shifting subsidies from fossil fuels to renewables, partly because it is an economic opportunity for Maine, which has no fossil fuel resources. Renewable energy is a natural resource that we should manage just like we manage our forest resources, with a strong mandate to protect the natural environment. We should prioritize the types of installations that bring the greatest benefits to ratepayers as a whole, such as community solar and grid-scale storage.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

We should make every effort to prevent unintended pregnancies, but I generally will not support measures that will make it more difficult for a woman to exercise her right to control her fertility. When we do that, wealthy women travel for abortions and poor women risk mutilation. Given sufficient access to education and effective birth control, people are better able to avoid unplanned pregnancies, and our public policies should encourage that.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

This initiative would help my own family, but I cannot support it. People who are older or who have disabilities should have the support they need to stay in their homes as much as possible. But this initiative would create legislative gridlock much as the school funding initiative – Question 2 of 2016 – did. It is not sound tax policy. We have existing programs that could better serve the need if funded properly, but those funds should come from the general fund, not a surtax.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I do. The initiative passed, showing that Mainers do want this style of voting. If two-thirds of the Legislature passes the amendment, that question will also go to voters. This is the only path to fully implement what started as a citizens’ initiative, and unless there is a pressing reason not to fully implement it, which I do not see, we should respect that. No one is forced to use ranked-choice if they prefer not to.

Robert Staples (R)

Did not respond.

House District 75: (Map) Leeds, Livermore (part) and Turner

Joshua K. Morris (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Workforce training, there are many jobs available in the trades but we have a shortage of workers to fill them. We need to encourage and incentivize Mainers that want to pursue a career in the trades.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

I believe there needs to be a long term sustainable funding source attached to the medicaid expansion. I don’t believe in using one time sources or gimmicks is the way to go. We also need to prioritize so that Maine’s most vulnerable are at the front of the line rather than able bodied adults with no children.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare reform means requiring people that are able bodied to search for a job. We should judge the success of welfare by how many people we move off the rolls. We need to crack down on those that have used EBT cards out of state in vacation destinations such as Disney World or Las Vegas.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

One of the great successes of the last 8 years has been our bond rating has improved from when Baldacci was in office. This allows us to borrow money at a lower interest rate. I would support bonding for essential projects as long as there is no pork in the bill.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

I don’t believe in subsidizing any energy resources by raising the electric bills of low income and elderly Mainers. If solar and wind power can compete in a free market, I am all for it. I don’t believe state government should subsidize it.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I am pro-life, and believe that life begins at conception. This is an issue that has become far too polarized in American politics. I know good people that I respect that feel differently. As far as laws, I would support restrictions on abortions when the baby is viable outside the womb.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting on on question 1. I believe that it is a tax on job creators that will cause those people to leave Maine. I also don’t like that it creates a shadow government board that is not accountable to the taxpayers of Maine. It is another example of why we need to fix the referendum process to make it harder for out of state special interests to accomplish their goals.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

No, I am opposed to ranked choice voting along with 57% of the voters of Leeds, Livermore, and Turner. I believe in one person, one vote. If I am elected I will represent their voice in Augusta, not Portland and out of state special interest groups.

John Nutting (D)

Did not respond.

House District 76: (Map) Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon, Rome, Vienna and Wayne

Carol Carothers (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The aging population of Maine. Create service, apprenticeship, job training and other opportunities to retain/recruit young people to work in Maine.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

This is now law and it is up to the Legislature to fund it through the state budget process.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

The term often means measures designed to remove people from the state’s entitlement programs.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Bonds are legitimate ways to fund infrastructure and should be used now, before interest rates climb. In addition, there should be a broad discussion about the needs of the future and if there are additional sources of revenue.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. Fossil fuels contribute to global warming and are finite. We need a comprehensive energy plan for Maine. The expansion will also create jobs.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Neither.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Against. It is not a long term solution to the issue that we face.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. This is the will of the voters expressed through the referendum process.

Dennis L. Keschl (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Barriers are Maine’s high tax burden, high cost of energy, and lack of qualified applicants for available jobs, and an infrastructure geared for the 19th and 20th century not the 21st century. The Legislature can reform our tax system, provide incentives for infrastructure investments, invest in our community colleges focused on STEM courses and collaborative efforts between our businesses and community colleges, and broaden the use of alternative energy sources to include nuclear energy.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Medicaid expansion passed by a citizen initiative process became law without identifying a funding mechanism. To fund it, in part, the Legislature must look at its current budget and seek reductions. We may have to reduce scope of existing programs or completely eliminate them. We cannot look to the “rainy day fund” or an increase in taxes. A review of our current tax structure and tax expenditures, included a broadening of our sales tax may provide funds necessary.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare reform means making those changes in our societal support system that are necessary to ensure that it is a true “safety net” and not a way of life for those who are participating in it, and those who are participating in it should be limited in what they can purchase and where they can purchase it. The State should provide support and help recipients to become self-sufficient without relying on the state.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes we should revisit it, however, bonding will be part of the mix that is used to fix our highway infrastructure for some time into the future. Maine should “think out of the box” for ways to enhance current federal and state taxes that raise money through the sale of energy needed to fix and maintain the our highway infrastructure, up to and including new GIS locational technology.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Encouraging renewable energy using incentives that put more cost on low-income Mainers is not right. If there are people who want solar and wind energy project for their residential dwellings…they should purchase them. Large scale solar and wind are not environmentally friendly nor do they provide base power load which we need. Maine should look at it current policy on supporting modern, modular nuclear power plants development.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

The issue of access to abortions is settled law through the Supreme Courts decision on Roe vs. Wade.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I am voting no on Question 1 for many reasons, including issues involving its constitutionality, problems with the body overseeing its implementation, potentially significant HPPA violations, and the fact it is a job killer. People writing these initiatives promise so much when in fact they deliver little, but cost Mainers significant time and money. As I currently understand it, not one of the four gubernatorial candidates supports this question.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

No. Ranked Choice Voting is a scheme that promises to deliver a majority that is not a majority of the total vote cast, thus it disenfranchises voters. I believe that there are strong constitutional problems with it, including the violation of a basic principle…”one-person/one-vote. It is a terrible law that is subject to gaming.

House District 77: (Map) Oakland (part) and Sidney

Michael Perkins (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

House District 78: (Map) Benton (part) and Winslow

Catherine Nadeau (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Benjamin B Twitchell (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Taxes and energy costs. Cut unnecessary spending and invest in renewable energy.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Reduce spending on unnecessary items .

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

I believe in a hand up, not a hand out .

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

If the fuel taxes were spent on infrastructure which it was mean for we wouldn’t need to bond every election cycle.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. It is an endless available resource.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I am pro life and feel that taxpayers should not be held responsible. Aga

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Against. People are taxed enough.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I believe in one person one vote. We are the only state with rank choice Voting. A lot of out of state money was put into this plan.

House District 79: (Map) Albion, Benton (part) and China, plus the unorganized territory of Unity Township

Timothy Theriault (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Dawn Castner (D)

Did not respond.

Lindsey Harwarth (I)

Did not respond.

House District 80: (Map) Augusta (part), Somerville, Vassalboro and Windsor, plus the unorganized territory of Hibberts Gore

Richard T. Bradstreet (R) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Businesses consider several factors in deciding where to locate and how much to invest. Among these are taxes, regulatory environment and a trained workforce. The Legislature should establish a tax structure that is more attractive than that of other states, enact regulations that are stable and predictable, encourage private sector employers to work closely with our educational institutions, and always keep in mind that it needs to listen to job creators when setting public policy.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Funding should first of all be sustainable. Using one time resources is not the answer. Requiring able-bodied people to work or be on the path to employment and also paying at least a small portion of the costs should be included. We will need to choose what other programs may have to be curtailed in order to pay for it since Maine does not have an infinite supply of funds, We will have to prioritize so that the elderly and others who are the most in need to not get overlooked.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Some welfare reform has already begun and it needs to continue. It should be stressed that for most people, welfare is a temporary situation and there always needs to be a path out of it, probably through a tiered program towards economic independence. Any recipient who is able should be required to seek work or be in a a training program that will lead to gainful employment. We should also refine the list of what is eligible for welfare payment so that only real necessities are included.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

We should rely less on borrowing, especially a interest rates are rising. Money spent on interest is money that can’t go directly towards improving our infrastructure. We may need to revisit the gas tax, but by no means should we allow automatic escalators to increase it every year. We should also charge fees on electric vehicles so that their owners pay their fair share of fixing our roads. We should also continue to find more ways to stretch every tax dollar we take in.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

I am all for renewable energy as long as it is competitive in price. I am generally not in favor of more incentives since they are in essence subsidies, and subsidies normally mask the true costs of anything, including energy. It is unfair to ask poor people to pay parts of the electric bills of people who are often much better off financially than they themselves are. We shouldn’t ignore the fact that some of the alternative energy construction is an eyesore to many people and hurts tourism

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I am pro-life and do not want abortion access laws loosened. We need to respect the value of human life more, even for the pre-born. Any abortion clinics should be required to meet licensing requirements similar to other medical facilities. Counseling on alternatives to abortion should be required, a waiting period established, and in the case of minors, parents need to be involved.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

No. Proper care for the elderly and disabled should be the goal, but this is not the answer for a number of reasons: there is no needs requirement so that very well off people would get free care; there is no residency requirement; there is an unlawful invasion of privacy regarding people’s health records; the huge income tax increase would drive many high tax payers to other states; and there is absolutely no accountability to any oversight agency, making it rife for abuse.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

No. It violates the principle of one person, one vote by allowing a voter’s 4th, 5th, or whatever choice it may be to have the same weight as my first choice. We should remember that the original referendum question setting this in motion did not pass by much, and many parts of the state, including my district, voted against it. It is another example of how a well-funded outside group can force its will on others. The entire issue of the referendum process needs to be addressed.

Stephen Ball (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Health care. This affects the entire chain from ownership to workers. A broken health care system means that Mainers are making some sort of compromised decision about hiring, expanding, paying rent, buying food, paying electricity bills, etc.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

I disagree that there is a lack of “dedicated funding”. This is largely because of a desire by the previous Governor to not support “dedicating” the money. We’ve got money to last through 2019. This is, for many Mainers, a dire situation made worse when nearly six out of ten voters of Maine voted to approve this. The fact that we’re still not putting this into action is a display of ideological and bureaucratic choice. I would fund this beyond 2019 by budgetary means.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

I believe that the welfare system requires fundamental change. The basis for support must be transformed to incentivizing work rather than punishing the poor. We require investment in targeted training and mentorship. To be angry at welfare doesn’t make the problem go away. We also need to allow people to wean themselves off of support in a manner that does not make going unemployed a better option than working in any level of work.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes. The fuel tax in America has not been raised since 1993 and it is not indexed to inflation. We need to seriously look at raising the fuel tax and updating the new legislation in ways that account for use by electric/hybrid vehicles. In addition, Maine needs to consider a comprehensive long-term infrastructure improvement plan. While this is costly, I would argue the associated benefits to commerce, economy, jobs and communities far outweigh increased short-term expense.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes! Utilities are changing and our laws and economy have not caught up. We need to support incentives to consumers and businesses to transition to renewable energies. Not only is this sound policy in support of Maine’s precious resource, its environment, but it also can stimulate and enhance Maine’s reputation and position nationally and internationally in research and manufacturing in renewable energy sciences and industries.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I believe the current laws are adequate and proper. I believe that medical decisions about a person’s body are between them and their physician.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting against it, however, I will be working to address what the referendum is trying to accomplish, healthcare and home services support for elderly in Maine. I would say that the Referendum is another case of desperately trying to find a solution to a complex and dire problem that is not being responsibly addressed by the Legislature.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes. While I’m not sure it would pass, I think we really do need to consider and debate the state of our elections in Maine. Most of what RCV attempts to address is that lack of broad consensus, and thus support, when there are more than two candidates for leadership in Augusta.

House District 81: (Map) Monmouth (part), Readfield and Winthrop

Craig Hickman (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Aubrey Knorr (R)

Did not respond.

House District 82: (Map) Litchfield, Monmouth (part) and Wales

Kent Ackley (I)

Did not respond.

Randall Greenwood (R)

Did not respond.

House District 83: (Map) Farmingdale and Gardiner

Thomas A. Harnett (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The biggest barrier to our economic development is a failure to realize what makes our state so special and a lack of creativity about how to capitalize on our assets in the modern economy. The lack of broadband is inexcusable. People can work from anywhere today, but not in most places in Maine. Given the quality of life possible here, we should be doing all we can technologically to make Maine the gold standard. Broadband would help our students, attract investment, and increase population.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Funding could be addressed in at least two ways. One, revisiting the tax cuts passed over the past 8 years to see if they are fair and reflect a progressive tax system. Two, again looking at our assets, we should consider raising our lodging tax. If Maine is Vacation land, and it seems to be, tourists will continue to visit. The resulting expansion in revenue could help fund the voter approved expansion of access to health care.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

How a society treats those who are struggling and in need, defines it. We must continue to help those who cannot help themselves, while looking to make sure that people can find opportunity and escape poverty. True welfare reform is about making prosperity possible for all through education, training, and some support.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Knowing that nobody likes taxes, sometimes they need to be updated and increased where appropriate. The quality and safety of our roads and infrastructure is not a partisan issue; at least it should not be. State and federal gas taxes have not come close to reflecting inflation for far too long. If we do not look at them, we are being incredibly shortsighted.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. Climate change is real if one looks at and believes science. I do. Our reliance on fossil fuels is a major cause. Solar power and responsible wind power development can decrease reliance on the fuels that fuel climate change. We have traditionally incentivized fossil fuels because private players make money. The cost for renewable energy benefits the public and our planet.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

A woman’s choice about her healthcare should be made by her and her medical professional. The state need not play a role other than insuring access to health care.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

While I do not think Question 1 is perfect in its current form, I support it and will vote yes. Maine is the oldest state in the nation. Maine, as does our country, has a broken health care system. We need radical changes. People should have the option of aging in home when possible because it is good for them and the economy. Nursing home care expenses far exceed targeted home care supports. Sometimes a referendum is necessary to prod the legislature to do what is right. See marriage equality.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I support rank choice voting in state elections because that is what Maine voters have said they want. It is their call. I am not certain if an amendment to our constitution is needed to make the will of the voters law.

Denis Coutts (R)

Did not respond.

House District 84: (Map) Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner

Charlotte Warren (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Earle McCormick (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

For businesses to expand in Maine or relocate to Maine, we must have an available work force with the skills necessary for that business. I support making the Technical Centers and Community Colleges available to more students and working with private sector businesses to ensure their skill needs are met.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Implementing this referendum requires a significant long-term funding source. This would have been simpler if the referendum question included the funding source. Do the voters who approved this expansion expect it to be paid for by reducing funding to other programs, raising sales taxes, raising income taxes?

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare Benefit programs are put in place to provide assistance for those in need. Each comes with qualification guidelines and expectations for use. If data shows the benefits are being used for illegal activities or requirements are not being met, then the Program may need to be reformed to correct the problems.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

No, maintain current process for now.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

I support the current Federal and State tax incentives for people who want to install renewable energy technologies on their homes and property.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I would support the availability of more education and guidance on the alternatives to abortion.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Against. The $300 million income tax increase would make us a less attractive State for people to live and work. The private Board created to spend these funds would be subject to little, if any, public accountability. Clearly there are many needs in this area, but we must get all the interested parties together at the table to create legislation to resolve these issues.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

No. I want to listen to all the candidates and vote for the one who best reflects my priorities and values.

House District 85: (Map) Augusta (part)

Donna R. Doore (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

A trained workforce. We need to find a way to get our young graduates to stay in Maine to work. Perhaps loan forgiveness at our State colleges, if they stay in Maine to work for so many years, regardless if they are a engineer or a plumber.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

We have the funding to start the Medicaid expansion. If people had insurance they would receive preventive care and Maine would save money by not leaving people any choice but to use the ER for health care.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

I believe as a Legislator I committed to taking care of all the people of Maine. As we make new laws we try to address all Mainers with respect and dignity and to make their struggles ours so we can better help them.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

I would leave this question and answer to the Transportation Committee. They are the experts but obviously study the issue when presented.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. Solar power is a great green clean energy.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Roe vs Wade is working.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Yes. It only effects individuals making more than 128,000. Maine is one of the states with the oldest population. I believe by keeping people out of nursing facilities for as long as possible will save the state money and allow our older residents to have a better life at home.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I support rank choice voting but any constitutional amendments concerns me.

James Glusker (R)

Did not respond.

House District 86: (Map) Augusta (part)

Jennifer Day (D)

Did not respond.

Justin Fecteau (R)

Did not respond.

House District 87: (Map) Alna, Pittston, Randolph and Wiscasset

Jeffrey Hanley (R)

Did not respond.

Jason G. Putnam (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The lack of potential employees with necessary degrees and /or certification to fill 21st century technical/scientific positions. The Legislature should increase support for public schools and make it easier for anyone to attend college.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The Legislature needs to find and sustain a dedicated revenue source for public healthcare.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

The term means many things depending on who is using it. It can be positive and well-intentioned and the opposite. I would like it to mean making changes to help as many needy people as possible, in the most efficient manner that is fair to all citizens.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

The state should continually revisit how it funds infrastructure and everything else it funds. Reflection and assessment is vital to innovation and efficiency. A good place to start would be researching funding methods from other states or countries.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes. Maine needs to encourage innovation to meet the energy needs of its people to save money and our natural resources.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I firmly believe in a women’s right to choose whether or not to birth a child. It is currently legal and should stay legal. So, no.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

Against. As Question 1 is written, the income threshold is too low, especially for married people. We must find another way to fund this important need.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I am not sure. While I think ranked choice voting is positive generally, I would need to learn more before deciding to amend the constitution.

House District 88: (Map) Chelsea, Jefferson, Nobleboro (part) and Whitefield

Chloe Maxmin (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

I see four pieces that contribute to economic development: 1) Access to broadband in all communities for connection and job access. 2) Investing in sustainable, skilled, good paying industries, like the renewable energy economy. 3) Access to transportation options in rural Maine. 4) Keeping young people in Maine by electing young people. Policy reflects the perspectives of those who craft it. We need youth input in Augusta to fight for all of us.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

I have thoroughly researched this issue because of its importance to District 88. Federal funding supports 90% of the program. That source is not in jeopardy. There is enough money in the General Fund to implement and fully fund Medicaid expansion through the end of the next biennial budget in 2019. The state operates on a 2-year budget. When the new budget is implemented, we can determine a dedicated funding source. But, right now, 70,000 Mainers can and should have access to healthcare.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

To me, welfare reform means helping Mainers move off of welfare and toward financial independence. The best solution to welfare is a good paying job. We need solutions that support those in need while reducing welfare fraud and ensuring responsible use of taxpayer dollars. Here are some solutions that I support: eliminate the welfare cliff, ensure living wages, and promote transparent use of welfare programs.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes. Infrastructure is vital to our rural state. We need bonds and other dedicated revenue streams to support our state. I have talked with many voters who want to see better tax alternatives than a gas or mileage tax. I do not have the silver bullet answer, but I do know that we need an updated system that does not penalize efficient vehicles or folks with long commutes.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Absolutely. I see the renewable energy industry as a way to bring sustainable, skilled, good paying jobs to our state. I have devoted much of my life to addressing the climate crisis because it threatens to undermine the very well-being of Maine, our economy, our history, and our future. We need to transition to 100% renewable by 2050 in line with scientific mandates. We may be impacted by a changing planet, but we can also lead the solutions while building our economy.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Government should not dictate what a woman does with her body. Maine has an “A” grade from NARAL pro-choice America for our abortion and women’s health laws. Still, 55% of Maine women live in counties with no abortion clinic. All women deserve affordable and safe access to healthcare. We also need expand access to birth control to prevent unwanted pregnancies, especially for women battling substance abuse.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I am voting against Question 1. I support the intent behind the question: we have a Senior care crisis. Everyone deserves to age with dignity and at home if they want. We also need to raise the wage for in-home care-takers. However, the potential tax on joint and individual incomes—instead of just individual incomes—threatens middle-class Mainers. The legislature must prioritize bipartisan solutions next session.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes, I do. I support ranked-choice voting because I think that anyone who is elected should have a majority of the people’s support. It is also the will of the voters. I do not think that constitutional changes should be a regular avenue for policy progress, but ranked-choice voting warrants a change since voters have supported this initiative twice.

Michael Lemelin (R)

Did not respond.

House District 89: (Map) Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol (part), Southport and Westport Island

Stephanie Hawke (R)

Did not respond.

Holly Stover (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The Legislature needs to address the outdated and underperforming infrastructure with rural upgrades and finding new solutions through improved technology. Maine must increase broadband access to sustain and attract businesses. Improved access will allow Maine to have updated business systems, growth in our workforce and increased small and corporate business development.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The funding for Medicaid expansion is available through the State’s General Fund. The will of the voters is to move forward with Medicaid expansion and it is now state law. It is the responsibility of the Legislature to use available funds and move forward with full implementation.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

We will always need to provide financial assistance to individuals and families who are unable to meet their basic needs. These programs (TANF, Food Supplement, Medicaid, Parents as Scholars) need to provide incentives for people who demonstrate self sufficiency. We need a greater emphasis on training and education so people can increase their skills and higher earning potential.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Maine must continue to seek transportation bonds to fund our deteriorating roads and bridges. The State and Federal gas taxes are high and are not a viable source of infrastructure funding. We must continue to utilize funds that are in place and available through existing sources, such as the Highway Fund.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes, Maine must increase and expand incentives to businesses and homeowners. One of the barriers to attracting new industry to this state is the high cost of utilities. Maine needs to allow net metering to increase the financial benefits of using renewable energy so that homeowners and businesses realize a greater return on investment.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

I think that the existing laws are sufficient.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I respect and support the intention Question 1 but will vote no because I believe that the funding mechanism needs to be reexamined. I support increasing wages for direct care workers. I worked in direct care in my early career days and know first hand how difficult those jobs are. The 3.8% tax on individuals and families adjusted gross income of $128,400 is unreasonable and would have a negative impact on the Maine workforce.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I support rank choice voting because it ensures that the person elected has the majority of votes.

House District 90: (Map) Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Newcastle, Nobleboro (part), South Bristol (part) and Monhegan Plantation, plus the unorganized territory of Louds Island

Michael Devin (D) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Richard Van Knowe (R)

Did not respond.

House District 91: (Map) Friendship, Union (part), Waldoboro and Washington

Abden Simmons (R) – Incumbent

Did not respond.

Jeffrey Evangelos (U)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

There are several barriers. We need to support work force development. I support livable wages and affordable health care. We need to invest in infrastructure improvements. And taxation need to be fair so the burden comes off the property tax, so that our businesses can thrive.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

Maine ended the year with over $150 million dollars in surplus. The Medicaid Expansion cost only 1/3 of the surplus to get the program running. $55 million in state funds will leverage $550 million in federal funds. So the money is there. 70,000 people will receive health care when the expansion is implemented. Putting $150 million dollars into a rainy day fund when 70,000 people lack health insurance is simply a disgrace. 59% of the people voted to support this program in 2017.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

It means those that need help should qualify for it, those that are able to work should be assisted in finding a job with a livable wage. Those that cheat should be prosecuted.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

NO, the current system is working, although we should be open to exploring a State Bank like North Dakota has.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes, we should be supporting solar development.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

The current framework is working, I trust that our Doctors will act within the law and with their patients interests in mind.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

The referendum has some problems the way it is written. I’m currently studying it, but the wording around the taxes and the board oversight provisions present a real problem.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

Yes, and if it doesn’t work out, we can move to abolish it. The people voted for it so I’m willing to give it a try.

House District 92: (Map) Cushing, South Thomaston, St. George, Thomaston and Matinicus Isle Plantation, plus the unorganized territories of Criehaven and Muscle Ridge Islands Townships

Ann H Matlack (D)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

Lack of a statewide, robust communications infrastructure; ie, a fully functioning broadband system across Maine. I support expanding broadband throughout the state, which will provide a strong linchpin for small businesses that want to stay local and need access to highspeed internet services to stay competitive. This effort should be broad-based, not piecemeal, and it should be independent of any specific industry or technology. A properly supported ConnectME would be helpful in this effort.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

The Legislature should develop an expanded Medicaid program to address the needs of our residents. Several states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan & Maryland, found expanding Medicaid reduced costs for substance use & mental health care, corrections & payments to hospitals for uncompensated care, & increased revenues through job creation & a healthier workforce. Maine’s program could include Medicaid buy-in, generic drug programs such as Civica Rx & revising Maine’s reinsurance program.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Welfare reform should mean finding innovative ways to help families and individuals who live in poverty obtain secure housing, nutritious food, and the skills necessary to find better jobs and improve their lives. But many people living in poverty still have barriers to well-paying, full-time employment, including homelessness, lack of childcare, lack of reliable transportation, low educational levels, mental or physical disabilities. Welfare reform needs to be reformed.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

In Maine, we rely heavily on gas-tax-based funding for road & bridge repairs. Participation in the I-95 Corridor Coalition to investigate regional efforts for road construction funding & evaluating options such as Road Use Charges instead of gas taxes are examples of how we can look at funding our roads & bridges as we continue to use less gas & diesel to fuel our cars. We should also continue funding for town roads since there are few options to pay for road repair aside from property taxes.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Yes, Maine should expand incentives to encourage the use of renewable energy technologies to offset the high cost of energy. We need a broad array of energy sources and encouraging solar, wind and tidal power will allow us to be less dependent on coal and fuel oil over time. We should provide more funding to Efficiency Maine and other efforts that encourage renewable energy production and also assist homeowners and businesses in reducing their energy usage and costs.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

Every person has the right to make their own medical decisions, including a woman’s decision to have an abortion. Legislation that is intended to restrict a woman’s access to abortion, restricts her right to seek appropriate medical care and interferes with her ability to fully make her own medical decisions.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

I will be voting no on this bond issue. While the goals of this ballot question are laudable, I am skeptical about creating a stand-alone trust fund that is not integrated into the Department of Health & Human Services. Establishing a new agency is expensive and redundant; not collaborating with other agencies in the implementation of this program is not cost-effective. There should be a better way to provide in-home care to our seniors and to those with disabilities.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

I support a constitutional amendment to allow Ranked-Choice Voting. Twice, voters have said they want to use RCV in our elections. RCV gives voters more choice by allowing them to prioritize candidates. RCV encourages candidates to appeal to a broader range of voters and highlight common issues rather than differences, and it discourages negative campaigning. Since the courts have decided RCV does not comply with the Constitution, an amendment is needed to allow it to be used in state elections.

Justin Thompson (R)

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The biggest barrier to Economic development, seems to be be a lack of Innovation and Education. The Legislature can do three things; Encourage, come through on past promises, and promote a positive atmosphere for growth in both of these areas. The Strength of this State lies within the youth. We as a people, must try to commit to leaving this place better than when we came in. Barriers are broken when we work together, and I’m ready to break this one down.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

This entire thing has become a political football, at the expense of the needy. We need to address those concerns from the bottom up. Who is affected? How can we help? What will it cost, and where does it come from? We must remember our most vulnerable, without hesitation. I’m going to take this thing head on. I’m ready to do the work needed, reach across the aisle, and make sure we get this out of the way so that we can move on to one of the many other issues at hand. Let’s do this.

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Some folks look at, “welfare,” as a dirty word. It’s not. The Constitution of the United States addresses our, “General Welfare.” To me, those terms together, “Welfare,” and “Reform,” seem out of place. We can call it a million things, but what we’re talking about here is, our Social-Safety services that came to a fruition post Great-Depression, and are now engrained as a way of life for many, it also could mean we better keep our promises to the elderly and vulnerable.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes, we should have a look at this. I’m sure there’s a better way to do it than the archaic consumption tax system that picks favorites. I have no silver bullet on how to fund the highway system. Though I know we waste a great deal on bureaucracy at some levels, and in my experience, the best way to get things done is from the bottom up. We’ll need to hear from all parties affected and make a thoughtful decision on this that we’ll need to live with. There’s a way through hard work.

5. Should the state expand incentives to encourage renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power? Why or why not?

Sure. I think that any chance we have to break away from Foreign Fossil Fuel dependency, we should. That said, I do like local up the best, and would strongly encourage a town to town program to have folks seek out better ways to conserve. In St. George we recycle over 75% of our trash and we have solar power on the roof of the Transfer Station. It’s become a cultural thing, and that’s where this stuff starts is at home. As far as Maine Aqua Ventus, they were not right for us.

6. Do you think laws around abortion access should be loosened or restricted? If so, how?

No.

7. Will you be voting for or against Question 1, the home-care citizen initiative on this year’s ballot? Why or why not?

No. I’m not a big fan of telling people what to do, again we should be able to take care of our own from the bottom up. As Hawaii currently tries something like this, and it’s not coming out well, we should try to learn from past mistakes. I think we had better take a deep breath. Read the fine print, ask about how to pay for it. Also, we must realize that we should strive to fund Education at 55% as promised the right way, handle the Medicaid funding, and get to work on promises made.

8. Do you support a constitutional amendment that would allow ranked-choice voting in gubernatorial and legislative general elections? Why or why not?

No. This process seems to convolute a basic system that has been in place for eons. Most people seem confused at best. Please, make no mistake, I’m all for innovation/progression, and moving forward. This, however, seems like the most trivial of fights to take up. I’m not a believer, I’ll look at everything a third time, but this isn’t something I think we need to change The Constitution for. Let’s deal with Education, Maine’s vulnerable, and the Opioid Epidemic first.

House District 93: (Map) Owls Head and Rockland

Anne “Pinny” Beebe Center (D) – Incumbent

1. What is the biggest barrier to economic development in Maine and what can the Legislature do to address it?

The blame and shame environment whuch excludes many if the people in Maine.

2. Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2017, but it is still not in place amid a lack of dedicated funding from the Legislature. How should funding concerns be addressed?

As they have been. The leguslature oassed funding and tbe governor vetoed that funding

3. Republicans and Democrats have used the term “welfare reform” to describe many changes to social services programs. What does the term mean to you?

Shrink government and cut spending at all costs, which makes anyone who relies on a government subsidy a “welfare” recipient.

4. Maine relies on annual borrowing as part of its plan to maintain roads and bridges as state and federal gas taxes become an increasingly outdated way of funding transportation. Should the state revisit the way it funds infrastructure? If so, how?

Yes. People arent using as much gasoline, the tax realized from that has shrunk. We need to look at different funding sources to maintain our transportation infrastructure