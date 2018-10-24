Winthrop shuts out Dexter to defend ‘C’ North field hockey championship

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• October 24, 2018 7:46 pm

WATERVILLE, Maine — The Winthrop High School Ramblers defended their Class C North regional championship in an impressive fashion against the youthful Dexter High School Tigers at Bernatchez Field on Wednesday night.

Freshman forward Maddie Perkins scored two goals and her senior sister, Kate Perkins, scored the game-winner as the Ramblers triumphed 3-0.

Winthrop (16-1) plays South winner Spruce Mountain of Jay (11-5-1) for the state title at Husson University in Bangor on Saturday.

Dexter concluded a 12-5 campaign.

Winthrop held the freshman- and sophomore-laden Tigers to only one shot attempt in the game, and it wasn’t on goal.

“We really dominated. Our transfer passes were great,” Maddie Perkins said.

“We played like we can,” Kate Perkins said. “We really on our defensive game as well as our offensive game.”

Kate Perkins opened the scoring with 16:52 left in the first half off a penalty corner. Nora Conrad inserted it to Moriah Hajduk, who slipped it to Perkins.

“I think my shot went off the goalie’s pads,” Kate Perkins said.

Maddie Perkins expanded the lead off another corner with 4:41 left in the half.

“I got a pass and one-timed it in the left corner,” Maddie Perkins said.

She capped the scoring when a shot hit the post and came to her and she “knocked it in out of the air.”

Winthrop finished with nine shots, and Dexter goalies Amanda Haskell and Shawnee McNally combined for three saves.

The Ramblers did an exceptional job passing the ball and they controlled possession. They also swarmed the ball and made it very difficult for the Tigers to penetrate the attacking third.

“They had excellent sticks and they had a lot of seniors. Our front line is mostly freshmen and sophomores,” Dexter coach Brittany McAllister said. “Winthrop is an excellent team.”

McAllister thought her team worked hard and competed well.

Aiva Agri picked up the win in goal.

Autumn Irvin turned in a solid game defensively in the back for Dexter as her long hits relieved pressure.

Hajduk was outstanding in the midfield for Winthrop.

