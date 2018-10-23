Up to 10 inches of snow forecast for parts of Maine

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• October 23, 2018 11:16 am

Updated: October 23, 2018 11:16 am

Residents of northern Maine can expect more snow from the first storm of the season than initially thought, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, the weather service’s Caribou office issued a winter weather advisory for northern Maine forecasting total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches for Aroostook, northern and central Piscataquis, northern Penobscot and northern Somerset counties.

The advisory is in effect from midnight Tuesday until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Meteorologist Todd Foisy said Monday that the earliest Aroostook County has ever seen snow was on Sept. 29, 1991. Snow in October is not abnormal, he said, with some falling “between 20 and 30 times” since record keeping began in 1929.

