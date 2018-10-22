LePage went to Spain without public statement

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

October 22, 2018 3:19 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s office confirms he traveled to Spain to meet with leaders of the company that owns Central Maine Power.

The Sun Journal reports spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz said Monday that LePage met with Spanish utility company Iberdrola last Tuesday.

LePage’s office disclosed last week that he was leading a delegation to Iceland for weekend meetings.

But LePage’s office didn’t mention LePage’s earlier stop in Spain.

Iberdrola’s $3 billion purchase of a Connecticut company in 2015 included Central Maine Power. CMP is seeking to build a 145-mile transmission line through western Maine.

Rabinowitz told The Associated Press that LePage and company officials discussed lowering energy costs. She didn’t immediately say whether officials discussed the transmission project.

LePage visited at least four countries this year, including Canada and Montenegro.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.