Car crashes through wall at Sabattus House of Pizza

• October 18, 2018 4:28 pm

SABATTUS, Maine — A car has crashed through a wall at Sabattus House of Pizza. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 18, police said.

A 69-year-old man had a medical issue that caused him to go off the road, through a ditch and into the building, according to officials.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The car destroyed an employee bathroom and caused a water main break, police said.

Some employees had just left the area a few minutes before the crash. No one inside the building was hurt.

The man should not have been driving, but no decision has been made on potential charges, according to police.

