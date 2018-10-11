Friday, Oct. 12, 2018: Susan Collins’ historic stand, Kavanaugh’s temperament, Lippincott for Maine Senate

October 11, 2018 11:11 am

Collins’ historic stand

History repeats itself. Maine Sen. Susan Collins truly rose to the occasion when she explained to her fellow senators and the nation why she decided at the 11th hour to support the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Her remarks were constitutionally grounded, intelligent, methodical, well-reasoned and as compelling as any rhetoric we have heard throughout the entire sordid national episode.

It is not hyperbole to say that what Collins said, and in context of all that has gone on before with the Kavanaugh nomination, was as historical as Sen. Margaret Chase Smith’s famous Declaration of Conscience speech delivered before the same body in June 1950.

Back then Smith, in referring to McCarthyism, said the Senate had “been debased to a forum of hate and character assassination.” The Kavanaugh hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee were deja vu all over again.

Not unlike Smith, Collins brought to the Senate and the country a “cool breeze of honesty from Maine,” which is how one Connecticut newspaper described the Smith speech.

Collins has always been respected, even by those of us Republicans who don’t always agree with her. But this was a seminal moment. Her historic speech could only have been composed by a mature, insightful woman with class, courage, statesmanship and the instincts of a leader. Public service is not through with Collins.

V. Paul Reynolds

Ellsworth

Kavanaugh’s temperament

Now that the dust has settled (sort of) on the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation, it is time to address some of the less considered issues that impact how we raise our children in Maine. As Sen. Susan Collins stated, Justice Brett Kavanaugh is undoubtedly scholarly and learned (as were the two other recent Supreme Court nominees).

But what I totally don’t get is how we are going to explain to our children that self-serving sniveling, manic ranting and pugilistic rudeness are attributes that are, at least for Collins, perfectly acceptable and appropriate for Supreme Court justices. What on earth are our children and young adults learning?

Mary Ann Handel

Hulls Cove

Dodge for House District 97

At this divisive time in our country, integrity and honesty seem sadly lacking from many politicians and from political discourse. But here in Waldo County, running to represent District 97, Belfast, Northport and Waldo, is a genuine person of grit, dedication and intelligence. That person is Jan Dodge.

Beginning with the primary, Dodge has visited more than 2,400 homes of folks from all party affiliations or even no affiliations. Campaigning on a promise to represent us all to the best of her ability, to listen to concerns and viewpoints from all sides, Dodge is fulfilling her promise to do just that.

Although Dodge’s GOP opponent, Bevelyn Beatty, has moved out of state and declared she is no longer running, she has not officially withdrawn. Knowing this has not altered Dodge’s goal to meet as many constituents as possible so that her constituents know her dedication to the role of public servant.

Dodge embodies the new breed of citizens from across the country who have stepped up to truly work for we the people. There is no hidden agenda from her — she is us, ready and willing to courageously assume a leadership role that represents the desires and needs of the people of her district. I am proud to be supporting and voting for Dodge on Nov. 6.

MJ Crowe

Belfast

Lippincott for Maine Senate

Voters of Senate District 10, which includes towns in western Penobscot County, have the opportunity to send an honest, hard-working and dedicated representative to Augusta this fall.

Bill Lippincott of Hampden cares deeply about the issues that affect so many and will do all that he can to improve the quality of life for the people of this district. As a small-business owner for several years, Lippincott is all too familiar with the challenges that so many face. Affordable, accessible health care for all, quality public education for our children, job training, good-paying jobs and a fair tax system are some of the major issues that Lippincott will devote his time and energy toward.

Lippincott is running as a Clean Elections candidate and will have no one else to answer to other than the people of the district. He does not adhere to a rigid ideology, but is fair and will listen to all sides with an open mind, and always with an eye on what is best for his constituents. After all, we have a right to expect nothing less from our representative.

The people of District 10 will be well represented by Lippincott.

Cindy Todd

Etna

Collins stood for fairness

Sen. Susan Collins was faced with a very tough decision on how to vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, but I’m very proud that she did her due diligence and voted yes for an excellent Supreme Court nominee.

Kavanaugh, now Justice Kavanaugh, respects the rule of law and knows that his job as a justice on the Supreme Court is to not be a legislator and make law but to interpret the laws already made. His impartiality, intellect and dedication to upholding the Constitution as written will make him an exceptional justice.

Collins’ Senate floor speech laid out the compelling reasons she supported Kavanaugh. She forcefully expressed her desire for the Senate to function once again in a bipartisan way and to lessen the tribal wars that have engulfed our country.

Despite all the distractions, Collins showed great courage and gave the state of Maine good reason to be proud of her. I’m thankful she did more than just vote to confirm Kavanaugh: She leveraged her influence for justice and fairness. I hope she has similar success in bringing civility to the Senate.

Carroll Conley

Glenburn

Election notice

The BDN will stop accepting letters and OpEds related to the Nov. 6 election on Oct. 26. Not all submissions can be published.