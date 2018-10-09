Maine Republicans give unenrolled Terry Hayes airtime in new attack ad

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• October 9, 2018 12:50 pm

Updated: October 9, 2018 1:39 pm

The Maine Republican Party has directed roughly $50,000 to a television ad opposing unenrolled candidate Terry Hayes’ run for governor, diverging from ads opposing Democrat Janet Mills and supporting Republican Shawn Moody.

The party disclosed the spending on Monday in a revised expense report, changing $147,665 spent to oppose Mills to a mix of spending to support Moody and oppose Mills and Hayes. They reported paying Del Cielo Media $49,221.67 for TV ad time directed at each candidate.

In an email, Hayes criticized “partisan fighting and keeping score.” She said she has “never participated in a negative ad, and I never will.”

The Maine Republican Party’s executive director did not immediately comment Tuesday afternoon. The ad itself was not available online.

The spending boosts the television airtime given to Hayes, equaling roughly 10 percent of the amount Hayes’ campaign has itself spent to get her name and message in front of voters.

The spending could signal the Republican Party’s hope that enthusiasm for Hayes could help chip into Democrat Janet Mills’ base, giving Moody more room to claim a plurality of the vote, akin to Gov. Paul LePage’s rise to the state’s top office.

LePage won his first election, in 2010, with 37.6 percent of the vote. LePage has thrown $1,000 of his own cash to Moody’s campaign, which is run by a team that helped get LePage in office.

This story will be updated.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.