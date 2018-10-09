Rumford paper mill announces $111 million investment

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

• October 9, 2018 5:37 pm

The company that owns the paper mill in Rumford has announced it plans to invest $111 million in the next two years.

ND Paper spokesman Brian Boland said the investment will sustain the jobs of 650 employees and add 50 more, with an average salary for the new employees estimated at about $70,000 a year.

“They’re all good, high-paying jobs in Oxford County,” he said.

The new investment will pay for improvements that will increase the plant’s capacity and build a recycled pulp facility.

“We’re excited to be expanding our presence in the community. It’s a great workforce and this is just a really good thing for the state of Maine,” he said. “I’ve been actually working with this mill since 1996 and we’ve seen the hardship, and to see investment come in, it’s just fantastic and I couldn’t be happier.”

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

