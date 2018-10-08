October 08, 2018
Outdoors

Maine man allegedly shot by turkey hunter, refuses medical treatment

Doug Smith | MCT
The view of a turkey hunter in a file photo.
By CBS 13

The Maine Warden Service said a Scarborough man, who was turkey hunting in Wayne Monday morning, accidentally shot a man walking his dogs.

Wardens said William Penley was sitting in an outcropping of trees along Richmond Mills Road and watching a flock of wild turkeys.

Penley shot his 12-gauge shotgun at a single wild turkey, but he accidentally hit Richard Hannibal, of Fayette, according to wardens.

Wardens say a single pellet from the round struck Hannibal in the chest as he stood on the road.

Medical personnel arrived but Hannibal refused treatment, according to wardens.

This incident is under investigated.

