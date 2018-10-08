Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018: I regret voting for Collins, re-elect Angus King, stop coastal drilling proposal

October 8, 2018 9:51 am

Updated: October 8, 2018 9:52 am

Collins needs retirement plans

Listening to Sen. Susan Collins, you would be led to believe that Brett Kavanaugh was the second coming of Christ. Furthermore, she believes that Christine Blasey Ford was probably sexually assaulted but that there were not enough witnesses to corroborate her story. That’s the problem here for Ford — her testimony wasn’t enough.

I have one thing to say for to Collins: I hope she has time to look for a nice retirement home for her future because I think she is going to need one in about two years from now.

Mary Mooney

Hermon

Re-elect Sen. King

I am a young woman, aspiring future lawyer and Mainer. I am also fortunate to have interned with Sen. Angus King.

I’ve had the opportunity to watch King develop his positions on legislative issues. He is dedicated to listening and learning; he carefully considers input from staff — ranging from senior advisors to interns — to colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and thousands of constituents.

On Sept. 12, King released a statement announcing his intention to vote “no” on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Unlike so many other congressmen, he clearly shares his reasoning and understanding that every vote has an impact on our state — and that there are no “second chances” when it comes to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh did not meet King’s high standards for ethics and transparency when it comes to protecting reproductive rights, health care, the environment and the limits of presidential power.

King continues to be a principled leader and advocate for Maine and a role model for me as I enter the professional world. This November, I will be heading to the polls to re-elect King.

Caroline Colan

Readfield

I regret voting for Collins

I apologize to the good people of Maine and our beloved country. I voted twice for Susan Collins for the Senate. After the bitter, ugly partisan nomination for Supreme Court, I deeply regret my votes for Collins and the damage she continues to cause.

I wanted to believe Collins was rational and focused on helping our people. Yet, I was blindly naive — I voted for her despite objective evidence of her alliance to raw party power. Long ago, as a theater student at Bates College, I learned a name for this naivete: suspension of disbelief, an essential strategy in theater. Without it, artifices undermine the story and cause the production to fail.

America is gripped by theatrics that undermine objective evidence and compromise institutional integrity. In his radically partisan testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh shocked by threatening revenge. On Friday, Collins r epeated and reinforced Kavanaugh’s angry partisan talking points.

Kavanagh’s radicalism successfully helped powerful men and some women suspend disbelief about judicial appropriateness and honesty. Collins’ disturbing suspension of disbelief advanced the most partisan Supreme Court candidate ever, rattling the sabers for a brutal social war.

I am complicit and it haunts me; I wish I held my disbelief in Collins more firmly. Please join me in rejecting this divisiveness advanced by the Republican majority, and elect leaders like Jared Golden in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, who go so far to campaign with the opposite party to restore civility and cooperation to our beloved nation. We deserve a better future.

Lisa Tuttle

Whitefield

Disappointed in Collins

I am so disappointed in Sen. Susan Collins. She decided to not support Maine, not support women and not support Americans. She was first and foremost a supporter of the Republican line. I am an independent and have often supported her. No more. This one was too important.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh made it clear he is entirely biased in favor of President Donald Trump (formerly known as the Republican Party), that he is fighting old battles with people who are not even in office anymore, and that he cannot be open minded. This was a bad thing, and we’ll see if it really saves the job Collins put before country, gender or Maine.

Aynne Ames

Belfast

Stop coastal drilling proposal

My mom used to sit at her typewriter and write letter after letter protesting plans to build the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. Years later, I found myself in Alaska as part of the trial team representing fisherman and subsistence peoples against Exxon for the Valdez oil spill in Prince William Sound. I know anyone old enough in 1989 will remember the images on the news of animals drowning in oil and one of the world’s most pristine places blackened.

So many oil spills later, and now there is a federal proposal to open coastal waters, including off Maine, to oil drilling and put our animals, people and way of life in harm’s way. In my mind, there’s not a good enough reason in the world to risk the welfare of our state to satisfy the bottomless greed of a corporation like Exxon.

I urge Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins to try as hard as my mom did to protect us.

Terri Young

Bangor

Hutchins for House District 131

I write this letter in support of Sherman Hutchins who is a candidate for state representative for House District 131, which comprises the towns of Dedham, Otis, Orland, Penobscot, Stockton Springs and Verona Island. Hutchins has been a long time resident of Penobscot. He previously served in the 114th Maine Legislature. Hutchins has always had an interest in serving his community and others. Over the last 30 years, he has been moderator more than 70 times for local towns.

Hutchins and I have had several discussions about education. He is interested in education and the best we can do for our children. What is of primary concern to him at this time is safe schools. He, like many others, feel that students should not be afraid of going to school and they should be protected while in their school environment. In a letter to the editor in the BDN earlier this year, he talked about a collaborative effort with law enforcement personnel. This is a great idea.

Hutchins will continue to look for ways to help improve the safety of our schools and our communities should he be elected.

May Bouchard

East Orland

Election notice

The BDN will stop accepting letters and OpEds related to the Nov. 6 election on Oct. 26. Not all submissions can be publish