Recovery home for women to open in Auburn

October 8, 2018 2:44 pm

AUBURN, Maine — A center for women in recovery is set to open in Maine.

The Sun-Journal reports Portland-based Journey House Recovery plans to open the center later this fall in Auburn. Founder and program director Jesse Harvey says the seven-bed facility will offer barrier-free, low-cost housing.

The center will charge a $200 move-in fee along with rent. Harvey says Journey House Recovery waives the move-in fee for about half of its residents through scholarships.

According to Harvey, only 10 percent of recovery houses in Maine accept people on medication. Journey House Recovery allows residents to take drugs which are used to treat opioid addiction. Residents are also required to complete community service and work.

Journey House Recovery has two other recovery centers in the state.

