Houlton captures Class C golf team state championship

October 7, 2018 2:43 pm

Wyatt Harvey led a balanced group of golfers with scores in the 80s on Saturday to help the Houlton Shiretowners claim the Class C golf state team championship at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Harvey shot an 81 for the Shires, who received an 82 from Nick Brewer and 85s from Isaac Vega and Collin Moody. Duncan McCormack (96) was the fifth competitor for Houlton, which won its fifth team title and its first since 2009.

Houlton scored 333 points to edge runner-up Saint Dominic Academy of Auburn (366) and third-place North Yarmouth Academy (366). Monmouth Academy tallied 376 points and edged Orono (376) for fourth via a tiebreaker.

Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln was sixth with 382 points while Winthrop (384), George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill (388), Ashland (459) and Valley of Bingham (563) rounded out the field.

Percy Zentz of GSA was the individual medalist with a 76, followed by Mattanawcook’s Max Woodman (77) and Harvey (81).

York won the Class B crown with a nine-stroke victory (333-342) over runner-up Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor. Freeport finished third with 345 points, followed by Cape Elizabeth (346) and Hermon (356).

Gardiner took sixth at 371 and Erskine Academy of South China was seventh (381), while Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield (406), Medomak Valley of Waldoboro (409) and Waterville (412) rounded out the top 10.

Tyler Rivers set the pace for the Wildcats with an 80 and was supported by the contingent of Trevor Lavigne (82), Brady Cummins (84) and Chris Cummins (86). Willis Rivers added a 91.

It was the seventh golf championship for York, which last won in 2012 to cap a string of four consecutive titles.

MDI was sparked by the 1-2 tandem of Peter Ryan and Kyle Nicholson, who shot 80 and 81, respectively. Brennan Hubbard fired a 90, followed by Stevie Gilbert (91) and Gabie James (93).

The low round in Class B was turned in by Austin Legge of Cape Elizabeth, who shot 72. Kent Johnson Jr. led fourth-place Hermon with a 78.

In Class A, Caleb Manuel spearheaded a trio of golfers in the 70s with a 71 to help Mt. Ararat of Topsham secure its first team golf state championship.

Will Kavanaugh fired a 75 and Cade Charron shot 79 for the Eagles, who scored 312 points to edge runner-up Scarborough (317). Ben Hickson (87) and Ty Henke (95) were Mt. Ararat’s other competitors.

Anthony Burnham’s 71 led the way for Scarborough, a score matched by Cole Anderson of Camden Hills, which edged Thornton Academy of Saco for third place after the teams tied with 331 points. Falmouth (342) wound up fifth.

Manuel Barbachano of Thornton Academy shot the best round of the day with a 70 in the Class A division.

Parker Hilchey (79), Jonathan Mahoney (86), Nate Johnson (95) and Drew Minery (98) also represented Camden Hills.

The rest of the Class A field included sixth-place Greely of Cumberland Center (343), Bonny Eagle of Standish (347), Lewiston (349), Gorham (358), Edward Little of Auburn (360) and Messalonskee of Oakland (377).