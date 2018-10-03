Discount store donates 40,000 meals to Maine food pantry

Courtesy of Ocean State Job Lot Courtesy of Ocean State Job Lot

By Lori Valigra • October 3, 2018 7:20 pm

Ocean State Job Lob, a discount retail chain with stores in Bangor and six other Maine locations, on Wednesday donated 40,000 meals to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The 35,000 pounds of food was shipped in a tractor-trailer from the company’s headquarters in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, as part of its charitable foundation’s “Three Square Meals” hunger relief program. The Maine truck was part of a convoy headed to various food pantries throughout New England.

It also was part of an initiative in which Ocean State ships 300,000 meals per year to Maine.

“The food is to be distributed in communities in which Ocean State has stores, although where it is distributed is at the discretion of Good Shepherd,” said David Sarlitto, executive director of the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation.

Good Shepherd also delivers the food to local food banks.

“In addition to the goal of providing much-needed assistance to our local communities, our goal is to address the issue of hunger, and to raise awareness that it a problem affecting our state, region and nation,” Sarlitto said.

Good Shepherd is headquartered in Auburn and has a distribution center in Hampden.

Ocean State distributes more than 200 tractor-trailer loads of food to food banks each year throughout the eight northeastern states where it has stores. It ships more than 8 million pounds of food annually.

