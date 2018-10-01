University of Maine Black Bear Sports
Preseason poll results are in: Hockey East coaches believe UMaine men’s hockey team will be much improved

Peter Buehner | BDN
Brady Keeper of the University of Maine fires the puck up the ice during a recent game at Alfond Arena in Orono. The freshman from Manitoba has been a productive player at both ends of the ice for the Black Bears.

BOSTON — The University of Maine men’s ice hockey team has earned the No. 5 ranking in the Men’s Hockey East preseason coaches poll, released Monday.

The Black Bears, with 61 points in the poll, are coming off a fifth place conference finish in 2017-18. Their overall record was 18-16-4, and 10-11-3 against Hockey East competition.

The 2017-2018 conference playoffs saw Maine host and defeat the University of New Hampshire in the opening round of the Hockey East playoffs. The Black Bears defeated the Wildcats in two games at the Alfond Arena.

Boston College was selected as the preseason favorite in the conference. Providence, Boston University, and Northeastern round out the top the four.

Maine returns to the ice in an exhibition against the University of Prince Edward Island on Oct. 8 before opening the regular season on Oct. 12 and 13 at the Alfond Arena against St. Lawrence. Hockey East play begins on Oct. 26 in Storrs at the University of Connecticut.

