October 01, 2018
Fire that destroyed landmark Auburn home was arson, police say

Tisha Blais photo courtesy of CBS 13
The Charles A. Jordan House on Academy Street in Auburn caught fire early Sunday morning.
By CBS 13

AUBURN, Maine — Maine State Police say the cause of a fire that destroyed a historic landmark in Auburn on Sunday was arson.

The Charles A. Jordan House on Academy Street caught fire early Sunday morning.

Police say two spots outside of the building were set on fire.

Nine people lived there and everyone got out safely.

No one has been charged yet.

The house was built in 1880. The current owners say it has been in their family for about 60 to 70 years.

The Jordan House was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

Museum L-A was hoping to include the home in its historical tour in the near future.

Comments

