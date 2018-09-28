Callers overwhelm phone lines to Susan Collins’ office

Jacquelyn Martin | AP Jacquelyn Martin | AP

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • September 28, 2018 12:23 pm

Less than a day before a preliminary Senate confirmation vote on a Supreme Court nominee, any Mainers wanting to sway Sen. Susan Collins by phone are likely to hear a busy signal.

Phone lines at all six of the Republican senator’s Maine offices were busy Friday morning, constituents reported. Others had a hard time getting through Thursday, during the nine hours of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee from nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford. Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.

“We have had a heavy call volume to our six offices in Maine and to our D.C. office over the past three weeks. We encourage any Mainers who receive a busy signal to please try again,” Annie Clark, Collins’ communications director, said just before 11 a.m.

Collins’ Senate website also crashed Friday morning, but “it is now back up and running,” Clark said.

The pressure on Collins, who has carefully avoided saying whether she will vote to confirm Kavanaugh in the weeks preceding Friday’s Senate Judiciary Committee vote, continued to escalate Friday before the scheduled 1:30 p.m. vote, after Arizona Republican Jeff Flake announced Friday that he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh. That leaves Collins, along with Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, as the only two undecided Republican senators who could sink Kavanaugh’s nomination.

One swing Democrat, Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana, announced late Friday morning that he would oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination in a decisive floor vote expected early next week.

Independent Maine Sen. Angus King, who caucuses with Democrats, previously announced that he would vote against Kavanaugh.

Collins reportedly continued to tell media Friday morning that she had not decided how she would vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Members of a group of Maine sexual assault survivors who traveled to Washington, D.C., said in a release that they planned to meet with Collins at noon Friday.

