New England Patriots
September 26, 2018
New England Patriots Latest News | Poll Questions | Election 2018 | Duck Hunter | Bill Cosby
New England Patriots

Patriots place Burkhead, Bentley on injured reserve

Steven Senne | AP
Steven Senne | AP
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, left, runs from Houston Texans linebacker Dylan Cole during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.
The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have placed running back Rex Burkhead on injured reserve, three days after he left the game against the Detroit Lions with a neck injury.

The Patriots also placed linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on IR. Running back Kenjon Barner and defensive end John Simon were signed to fill their spots on the roster.

Also Wednesday, the Patriots signed defensive back David Jones to the practice squad and released receiver Jace Billingsley from the practice squad.

Burkhead ran 22 times for 86 yards in the first two games of the season, and also caught three passes for 26 yards this year, his sixth NFL season.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like