LePage signs foreclosure bill, calls it horrible

By Mal Leary, Maine Public • September 26, 2018 3:56 pm

Gov. Paul LePage signed legislation that supporters say is aimed at protecting seniors in municipal foreclosures for the nonpayment of taxes. But LePage is critical of the bill, and he said he signed it only because it was better than nothing.

“I had no choice,” he said. “What they did is, if I vetoed the bill then they had nothing. At least gives some lawyers, at least a fighting chance. But it is a horrible, horrible bill.”

LePage proposed a complex preforeclosure process aimed at protecting seniors facing municipal foreclosure, but that language was opposed by municipalities as too onerous.

The legislature did agree to add protections into the process, such as requiring a town to contact three realtors to see if they can handle the sale of the property. It also requires any proceeds from a sale that are more than taxes owed be returned to the senior.

