13 left homeless after fire destroys Jay apartment building

The Associated Press • September 24, 2018 6:14 pm

JAY, Maine — Firefighters say 13 people are homeless because of a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Jay.

Firefighters from several surrounding towns battled the blaze Sunday. The extensive damage to the building left 13 residents without a place to stay.

The fire was first reported around 9 a.m. Sunday, and firefighters from at least 10 towns were on hand to assist.

No injuries were reported. Officials say they were uncertain Sunday how the fire started.

