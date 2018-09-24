National Politics
September 24, 2018
Dozens of protesters arrested outside Collins’ DC office

Alex Brandon | AP
Capitol Hill Police move the crowd back as protesters speak out against Judge Brett Kavanaugh outside the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Washington. A second allegation of sexual misconduct has emerged against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a development that has further imperiled his nomination to the Supreme Court, forced the White House and Senate Republicans onto the defensive and fueled calls from Democrats to postpone further action on his confirmation. President Donald Trump is so far standing by his nominee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The Associated Press
Dozens of people protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court were arrested Monday morning outside the office of Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

The protesters wore black “Be A Hero” shirts and sat outside Collins’ office chanting various slogans, including “we will not be silenced.” Members of the U.S. Capitol police arrested them one-by-one and led them away.

Protesters targeted Collins because she is an undecided vote. If she and another Republican oppose Kavanaugh, his nomination could fail.

One of the protesters on hand was Marie Follayttar, co-director of a group that has raised money to give to Collins’ election opponent in 2020 if she supports Kavanaugh. Follayttar was not among those arrested.

Kavanaugh is set to testify Thursday at a hearing with Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of sexual assault. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

 

