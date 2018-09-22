Council: No projecting political messages onto State House

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

The Associated Press • September 22, 2018 11:41 am

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine legislators have decided activists can’t project political messages onto the Maine State House, saying the building should be maintained as a “neutral institution of democracy.”

Projecting political images onto buildings has become an increasingly popular tactic nationwide to make political statements without causing damage. The Portland Press Herald reports the tactic has been used three times this year at the Maine State House in Augusta, twice by supporters of gun control measures.

Police recently asked the Legislative Council to explicitly prohibit the messages, and the council agreed in a 6-0 vote.

The council also voted unanimously against requests to change the lighting of the State House itself for political purposes.

Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau tweaked the policy before the vote, allowing latitude for displays approved by the Legislative Council.

