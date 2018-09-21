Collins ‘appalled’ by Trump’s tweet, says to delay Kavanaugh vote to let accuser testify

J. Scott Applewhite | AP J. Scott Applewhite | AP

The Associated Press • September 21, 2018 1:23 pm

Updated: September 21, 2018 2:09 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she’s “appalled” by President Donald Trump’s tweet criticizing his Supreme Court nominee’s accuser.

Collins also said Friday in Portland that it’s reasonable for Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote to be delayed to allow Christine Blasey Ford to testify Wednesday or Thursday. She said it’s important for the Judiciary Committee to “make it as comfortable as possible.”

Kavanaugh’s nomination has been thrown into doubt by Ford’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. He denies the allegations.

On Friday, Trump tweeted that if the incident was a “bad” as Ford says, then she or her parents should’ve contacted the police.

Collins, a swing vote on the nomination, said the California college professor needs to testify so senators can assess her credibility.

