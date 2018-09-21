Politics
September 21, 2018
Collins ‘appalled’ by Trump’s tweet, says to delay Kavanaugh vote to let accuser testify

J. Scott Applewhite | AP
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, comments on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh amid scrutiny of a woman's claim he sexually assaulted her at a party when they were in high school, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
The Associated Press
Updated:

PORTLAND, Maine — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she’s “appalled” by President Donald Trump’s tweet criticizing his Supreme Court nominee’s accuser.

Collins also said Friday in Portland that it’s reasonable for Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote to be delayed to allow Christine Blasey Ford to testify Wednesday or Thursday. She said it’s important for the Judiciary Committee to “make it as comfortable as possible.”

[Kavanaugh accuser won’t testify Monday but open to doing so later next week]

Kavanaugh’s nomination has been thrown into doubt by Ford’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. He denies the allegations.

On Friday, Trump tweeted that if the incident was a “bad” as Ford says, then she or her parents should’ve contacted the police.

[Kavanaugh, accuser both willing to testify to Senate panel]

Collins, a swing vote on the nomination, said the California college professor needs to testify so senators can assess her credibility.

