Pound owner stops getting lobsters stoned after state, PETA weigh in

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • September 21, 2018 11:40 am

Updated: September 21, 2018 12:40 pm

State health inspectors and a national animal rights group have entered the conversation about subjecting lobsters to marijuana smoke before boiling them and serving them to diners.

Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound, in the Southwest Harbor village of Seawall, grabbed headlines this week by using pot smoke in an effort to calm lobsters before they are put in the cooking pot.

State health inspectors have asked owner Charlotte Gill to stop subjecting the lobsters to marijuana smoke while they look into its effects, according to Portland-based CBS 13. Gill reportedly told the TV station she welcomes a scientific study and will make it a point not to sell any pot-smoked lobsters to customers while the state reviews the practice.

The group People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which has routinely campaigned in Maine against killing lobsters for food, also released a statement Thursday dismissing the practice.

“It is highly unlikely that getting a lobster high would make a lick of difference when it comes to the full-blown agony of being boiled or steamed alive,” the organization said, according to the TV station.

Gill, who is also a licensed marijuana caregiver, told CBS 13 that lobsters have cannabinoid receptors. “So if they have the cannabinoid receptors, that means that they can [feel the effects of marijuana]. … The attitude [of a lobster subjected to pot smoke] was completely different. The animal was peaceful. The animal was calmed.

“This is not about getting lobsters high,” she continued. “It’s not about getting people high who are hoping to find an edible. It’s about trying to make a process that is largely inhumane better.”

In addition to its statement Thursday, PETA has paid for an advertisement at the Portland International Jetport urging Maine visitors not to eat lobsters; placed nearly naked protesters outside the Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland; asked for a memorial to be built at the site of a lobster truck crash; and at one point, released a hidden camera video meant to expose abuses at a lobster processing plant.

