August 29, 2018
PETA hopes to build memorial where lobsters may have died in Brunswick crash

Courtesy of PETA via CBS 13
PETA wants to build a 5-foot tombstone where lobsters died after a crash on Route 1 in Brunswick last week.
BRUNSWICK, Maine — PETA wants to build a 5-foot tombstone where l obsters may have died after a crash on Route 1 in Brunswick last week.

The organization sent a letter to the Maine DOT asking if it could create the roadside memorial.

“Countless sensitive crustaceans experienced an agonizing death when this truck rolled over and their bodies came crashing down onto the highway,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA hopes to pay tribute to these individuals who didn’t want to die with a memorial urging people to help prevent future suffering by keeping lobsters and all other animals off their plates.”

It is not known yet whether the Maine DOT will honor this request.

Brunswick police say they cannot be sure if any lobsters died in the crash.

