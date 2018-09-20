Friday, Sept. 21, 2018: Collins won’t be bullied, finish Medicaid expansion, Trump sets bad tone

September 20, 2018 8:00 am

Collins must oppose Kavanaugh

I am deeply disturbed by the report that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a woman, and I am urging Sen. Susan Collins to oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh’s public record was disqualifying. His multiple lies to the Senate were disqualifying. His refusal to answer questions about his approach to law was disqualifying. Now, there is an allegation of sexual assault. This is serious, and voters like me demand better than a rushed, sham process.

Kavanaugh is historically unpopular. The more we know about him, the less trustworthy he seems. Supporting him will leave a stain on Collins’ legacy and be an embarrassment to our state. She must oppose Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Clara Brotherton

Waterville

Collins won’t be bullied

The left is not as tolerant as they like to proclaim. Civility is not in their dictionary either. The attacks on Sen. Susan Collins’ office and staff and the threatening calls and letters are appalling. If she refuses to vote no on Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a crowdfunding campaign will fund any future opponent against her. That smells alot like extortion to me.

The displays by the Democrats, during the Judiciary Committee hearings, were a disgrace. Kavanaugh’s children witnessed this shameful show.

Anyone who has known Collins over the years also will know that when she says this bullying campaign won’t impact her vote, it won’t.

Terry Shortt

Amherst

Complete Medicaid expansion

Thirty-three states have adopted Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, up from 23 in 2013. The latest number includes four new states added to the list in the last three years. And it includes Maine, which has accepted expansion legally, thanks to a citizens’ initiative approved by an 18-percentage point margin last November. Maine has not yet implemented the expansion because of the LePage administration, which is resisting for what it says are budgetary reasons.

Inspired by the success of the citizens’ initiative effort in Maine, supporters of expansion in Utah and Idaho are planning their own initiatives.

All of which makes one skeptical of claims about unpopularity of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, and about its supposed failures. It’s estimated that the Medicaid expansion portion of Obamacare now is providing health insurance to nearly 12 million low-income Americans who would not otherwise have been eligible. These are not the signs of a failing program. Expansion in Maine would increase eligibility for Medicaid by an estimated 70,000 or more persons.

A recent Suffolk University poll indicated that healthcare was the number one issue of concern for Maine voters this year. The elections in November, both for governor and for legislative seats, could well determine whether Maine effectively addresses those concerns through implementation of Medicaid expansion, or turns its back on the healthcare needs of thousands of its citizens.

Thomas Eichler

Wiscasset

Trump sets bad tone

Susan Collins states she will not be swayed by threatening phone calls in her vote on Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. She is alarmed at the rancor constituents are expressing. I suggest she consider the tone of the comments her president, not my president, continually voices.

Barbara Sturgeon

Orono

Listen to 50-plus voters

In just a few months, newly elected state and federal leaders will take office. Research just completed by AARP — the largest nonprofit, nonpartisan social membership organization both in Maine and in the U.S. — has confirmed that especially for older Mainers, the next two years will be hugely important to their future.

In a survey entitled Insight From Maine’s Voters Age 50+, respondents overwhelmingly report that protecting retirement security (especially Social Security), access to affordable healthcare (especially Medicare), and preserving the ability to age independently are among the most important considerations in the upcoming election.

The survey shows that more than three out of four older Mainers believe that controlling the cost of prescription drugs and holding drug companies accountable for skyrocketing prices are crucial objectives. More than nine of every 10 believe that each candidate’s position on helping older Mainers live independently will impact how we vote.

In addition, when asked if the elections for governor, U.S. Senate and Congress were held today, survey respondents who reported being undecided ranged from 12 to 16 percent across the races. Such high percentages of undecided voters should send a strong signal to all candidates to be transparent on their positions.

Mainers over 50 are the biggest voting bloc in the state, and we urge all candidates for state and federal offices to pay close attention to this important new data and to what older Mainers are saying. It’s time for the candidates to tell us where they stand on these critical issues.

Rich Livingston

AARP Maine volunteer state president

Biddeford

Hearings set bad precedent

What we witnessed in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court is a vision of what we can expect following the mid-term elections in November and the presidential election in 2020.

Will we, as exemplified by the protestors and encouraged by the Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee, be subjected to mob rule where the loudest and most brazen are the only ones allowed to speak and their demands become the rule of our nation? Or, will we continue to be a republic, governed by those who believe in a fair exchange of ideas and through a spirited yet civil debate as exemplified by the Republicans.

On the one hand, we see elected officials discarding their own rules to gain points preparatory to an anticipated 2020 presidential bid, disclosing information given to them with the understanding that it wouldn’t be disclosed for personal gain. On the other hand, we see elected officials trying to perform the duties they were elected to do: provide advice and consent to the president who is exercising his sworn duty as provided by the U.S. Constitution.

Sen. Angus King is siding with the mob rule folks though he claims to be independent. Sen. Susan Collins is listening to the testimony before exercising her constitutional duty.

William Chapman

Rockport