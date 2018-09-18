Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Natalie Williams • September 18, 2018 8:09 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 70s with showers throughout much of the state.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

–Seasonal migration of wildlife has little impact on humans, unless that migration path leads directly into the home. And when the warm days of summer turn into the cool days of fall and chillier days of winter, that can happen as critters try to find a warm place to winter.

–Arnold Nash, a convicted murderer who escaped from Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston last week, has been captured.

Nash was found in the Charleston area and taken into custody by the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office about 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

–Visits to Maine’s only national park so far this year are on pace to exceed the total from 2017, when Acadia had an estimated record of 3.5 million visits, according to park officials.

So far, the number of visits to the park as of Aug. 31 is just shy of 2.4 million visits. For the same period last year, the total was 2.34 million.

–Presque Isle’s former police chief has dismissed a taxpayer-funded investigation of his conduct as a way to “appease a few detractors who have maliciously attempted to destroy [his] campaign” for Aroostook County sheriff.

Following a Sept. 13 Bangor Daily News story that first reported the investigation, former Chief Matt Irwin confirmed in an emailed statement that the city paid a Portland lawyer more than $10,000 this summer to look into complaints against him.

Ronald Gillis | UMaine Athletics Ronald Gillis | UMaine Athletics

–Mozai Nelson isn’t one of the better-known players on the University of Maine football roster. That’s because the senior doesn’t start on offense or defense. He is, however, a valuable contributor on special teams, where he registered his first two career sacks in UMaine’s 31-28 victory over Football Bowl Subdivision team Western Kentucky.

“He’s an unsung player but he’s not unsung to us.”

–Dick Balentine had a passion for running. During nearly 40 years as a teacher and coach, he also made the cross-country trails his classroom.

“The best relationships I’ve been able to form with students are the ones I not only had in class but I coached. This is just an outdoor classroom as far as I’m concerned.”

–Maine rescuers Brent Scott and Sam Woodman captured the moment on video: They had been driving through the flooded streets of South Lumberton, North Carolina, looking for animals in distress, when a local man directed them to a pitbull on a nearby porch.

She was alone, wet and apparently very hungry. When it became clear the duo from Maine was there with food and a way out, her joy was evident. The video shows her licking their faces and wagging her tail. See for yourself.

In other news…

Maine

Belfast police search for person who shot seagull

Wardens find East Millinocket woman in North Woods

Maine man sues Betty Crocker, claims measuring spoons made him sick

Bangor

Spectrum Cable to upgrade signal Sept. 18, Bangor customers may need new receiver

The plane known as Air Force One was at BIA on Monday

EMMC nurses reach tentative 3-year contract agreement

Politics

Collins says Kavanaugh, accuser should testify under oath

Dunlap: Election preparations continue despite governor’s veto of funding bill

LePage energy chief leaves

Opinion

Quebec hydro line will ruin Maine’s ‘golden egg’ — our beautiful forest

DHHS just posted public health nurse jobs, but it hasn’t yet complied with the law

Taking care of Acadia is a wise investment

Sports

Browns trade troubled receiver Josh Gordon to Patriots

Kenyan sets marathon world record; decathlon mark also falls

3 reasons the Patriots lost in Jacksonville

