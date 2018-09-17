Collins says Kavanaugh, accuser should testify under oath

Jose Luis Magana | AP Jose Luis Magana | AP

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • September 17, 2018 1:04 pm

Updated: September 17, 2018 1:09 pm

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Monday that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who says he sexually assaulted her as a high school student should testify under oath before a Senate panel.

The centrist Republican is one of the two holding out on supporting President Donald Trump’s replacement for retired Justice Anthony Kennedy before Kavanaugh’s nomination was thrown into chaos over the claims of a decades-old assault.

Christine Blasey Ford, a California college professor, came forward publicly to The Washington Post, which reported this weekend that she wrote a confidential letter earlier this summer to a Democratic lawmaker alleging that Kavanaugh assaulted her more than three decades ago, when they were high school students in suburban Maryland.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and did so again in a Monday statement after two Senate Republicans — Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee — said his nomination should be delayed to hear from Ford. Both Kavanaugh and Ford have agreed to testify. The Senate Judiciary Committee is currently scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination Thursday.

Collins said Monday on Twitter that Ford and Kavanaugh “should both testify under oath before the Judiciary Committee.” Her office provided no other details after being asked when Collins wants that to happen.

The Maine senator has proceeded cautiously since Ford came forward. On Sunday, Collins told CNN that she would speak to colleagues about the accusation, and told The New York Times that while the allegations were serious, Democrats had wrongly “cast a cloud of doubt” on both Ford and Kavanaugh by not coming out with this information sooner.

Collins has looked primed to vote for Kavanaugh amid pressure from liberal activists, some of whom have organized a crowd-fundraising effort that has raised nearly $1.4 million for whomever is the senator’s 2020 opponent should she vote to confirm the judge.

