This video of a dog being found by Maine rescuers after Hurricane Florence is warming hearts

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • September 17, 2018 6:20 pm

Late last week, Mainers Brent Scott and Sam Woodman reportedly took time off from their jobs to travel into the path of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina in an effort to help pets who might be affected by the storm.

In a Facebook Live video posted late Sunday afternoon, followers watched as the duo drove through the flooded streets of South Lumberton, where a local man directed them to a pitbull, standing wet, alone and apparently hungry on a nearby porch.

Scott and Woodman approached the animal, who had a severed leash on her neck and no tags. The dog’s reaction — the video of which has been viewed thousands of times, and has been shared by multiple media outlets — has been warming hearts all over the Internet.