Escaped murderer was not seen as a threat to flee prison

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • September 17, 2018 3:33 pm

Updated: September 17, 2018 3:48 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Arnold Nash was in a unfenced facility with just 14 months left on his murder sentence when he escaped by literally walking off prison grounds.

That’s what Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick said Monday during an appeal to residents for help finding the now three-time prison escapee.

The 65-year-old Nash, who was finishing a reduced sentence for beating to death and robbing a disabled neighbor in Sullivan in 1991, is considered dangerous and, if seen, should not be approached, Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick offered assurances during a 2 p.m. press conference that law enforcement was doing everything it could to apprehend Nash, who was last seen Thursday at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

He defended corrections officials’ decision to place Nash saying that having offenders serve the final months of their stay at minimum-security status is safer than keeping them at stricter facilities.

