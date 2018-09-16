Kick off Brussels sprouts season with these 6 recipes

Stock Photo | thinkstock.com Stock Photo | thinkstock.com

By Natalie Williams • September 16, 2018 7:00 am

Once vilified as nasty green things on your childhood plate, Brussels sprouts have stepped into the limelight in recent years. From trendy bar appetizers to hearty entrees, Brussels sprouts are becoming more popular, and rightfully so. With Brussels sprouts season underway, we’ll be stocking up at farmers markets, grocery stores and roadside farm stands. Whether you simply roast them or throw them in a salad, these six recipes will help Brussels sprouts season get off to the right start.

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts

We are in Maine, so obviously we have to start with a maple syrup-based dish. A glaze that balances sweet and spicy coats perfectly tender Brussels. Vegetarians can easily sub a faux Andouille sausage (such as Tofurky). Bet you never thought to combine Brussels sprouts, apricots, sausage, maple syrup and Dijon mustard. But you’ll be happy you did. Get the recipe here.

Sesame Soba Noodles with Brussels Sprouts

Soba noodles, which are made from buckwheat, add an earthy, nutty flavor to this otherwise veggie-packed dish. Spinach, carrots, red onions and, of course, Brussels sprouts, are roasted and tossed with the noodles and a sweet yet savory sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, and dig into a recipe that’s colorful and delish. Get the recipe here.

Garlicky Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

This recipe is for all those Brussels sprouts skeptics out there. Who doesn’t love garlic? With just four ingredients, this dish is easy to throw together on a weeknight. This versatile recipe can be used at any meal. Add it next to your morning scramble or evening chicken. Get the recipe here.

Brussels Sprouts Salad with Shallot Vinaigrette

Shredded Brussels sprouts, not lettuce, form the base of this fresh salad. Add in bright clementines, tart dried cranberries and salty pecans, and you have a balanced recipe to enjoy year-round. Don’t forget the shallot vinaigrette, which gets a little extra kick from hot sauce. Get the recipe here.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

There’s nothing like a simple recipe to really highlight the flavors of Brussels sprouts. Grab a baking sheet and get cooking. In just 10-plus minutes, these tender little sprouts will be cooked to perfection. Get the recipe here.

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts with Lemon Vinaigrette

Thinly slice Brussels sprouts and then pop them into a saute pan. Top with an easy-to-make vinaigrette that takes only garlic, olive oil and lemon juice to make these sprouts shine. Whether you whip this up now or save it for the holidays, this is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Get the recipe here.

