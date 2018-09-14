Manafort’s guilty plea includes some cooperation with US

Jose Luis Magana | AP Jose Luis Magana | AP

David Voreacos, Andrew Harris and Daniel Flatley, Bloomberg • September 14, 2018 1:19 pm

Paul Manafort relented to a year of withering legal pressure by pleading guilty to charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and is providing some cooperation with the U.S. Justice Department.

It wasn’t immediately clear the extent of his assistance, but prosecutors said the dismissal of any remaining charges would wait until his sentencing or successful cooperation.

Manafort, at a hearing in Washington on Friday, admitted to several crimes he was already convicted of in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, including that he spent untaxed income on real estate, custom suits and luxury cars. He told the court that he laundered more than $30 million earned as a consultant while working for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine, cheated the government of $15 million in taxes and tampered with a witness.

As part of his guilty plea, the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump will forfeit properties and surrender the lavish lifestyle that animated his first trial. He’s also giving up his right to appeal the Virginia convictions — another indication that he may be hoping for a pardon.

In addition to saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills, he avoids several additional charges, including that he worked as an unregistered agent of Ukraine. He also avoids having more embarrassing testimony emerge in the Washington trial and could argue at sentencing that he deserves leniency for saving the Justice Department the time and expense of having to prosecute him again.

Manafort’s change of plea came just days before jury selection was set to begin in Washington. Mueller, who is primarily examining Russian election interference, has secured guilty pleas from four other people, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump’s former fixer and lawyer, Michael Cohen, admitted financial crimes and is helping federal prosecutors in New York.

Manafort admitted he broke the law — a concession he refused to make since he was charged almost a year ago in Washington. Manafort faces up to a decade in prison after the Virginia jury verdict, and a conviction in Washington could have increased his prison time. He could also get a pardon from Trump, which would set off a political firestorm.

As part of the plea, Manafort will forfeit property obtained through his conspiracy, including a brownstone in Brooklyn, a condominium in Soho, an expansive home in the Hamptons and a house in Arlington, Virginia, where his daughter has lived, according to a court filing. He will also surrender a life insurance policy and bank accounts.

The new charges lay out much of the same evidence that led to his conviction in Alexandria, including how he earned millions of dollars as a consultant to former President Viktor Yanukovych of Ukraine and his pro-Russia Party of Regions and was paid by wealthy Ukrainian businessmen through Cyprus accounts. Prosecutors said he used that untaxed income to support a lavish lifestyle.

In the new filing, prosecutors accused him of conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act by not telling the Justice Department about a multimillion-dollar campaign to improve the image of Yanukovych and his Party of Regions in Europe and the U.S. Jurors would have heard about how he hired prominent U.S. firms like the Podesta Group and Mercury Public Affairs to help him, along with several European former elected officials.

Manafort organized the European politicians, known as the Hapsburg Group, to help lobby U.S. senators in a campaign to defeat a resolution that criticized Yanukovych’s treatment of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, who was convicted and imprisoned. Manafort never told the senators that the lobbyists or Hapsburg Group members were paid by Ukraine.

In May 2013, one Hapsburg Group member met with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. They also met with senior U.S. officials in the executive and legislative branches, according to the filing.

One of the potential witnesses against Manafort was Sam Patten, who pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 to failing to register as a Ukrainian agent. He also admitted that he helped a pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch gain access to Trump’s inauguration.

In an April court filing, Mueller’s prosecutors defended their pursuit of Manafort, even though he wasn’t charged with crimes related to Russian election interference. Prosecutors said they had to examine whether Russia-backed politicians and oligarchs served as a back channel to members of the Trump campaign.

The investigation looked at such interactions “before and during the campaign to plumb motives and opportunities to coordinate and to expose possible channels for surreptitious communications,” prosecutors wrote. “And prosecutors would naturally follow the money trail from Manafort’s Ukrainian consulting activities.”

Manafort attended the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in which Kremlin-backed attendees promised to offer damaging information about Trump’s 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton. Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr., and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended the meeting.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.