A team called the Nor’easters cancels its game because of a hurricane

NASA | AP NASA | AP

By CBS 13 • September 12, 2018 10:55 am

Hurricane Florence is getting closer to the East Coast.

Now, the University of New England’s football team says it’s canceling a weekend game scheduled in Virginia.

Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center called the size of the storm staggering.

Still a Category 4, it could intensify as it passes over warmer waters.

Mandatory evacuations began at noon Tuesday.

Officials say they’ve never seen anything like this storm.

“It is an extremely dangerous, life threatening, historic hurricane,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. “Even if you’ve ridden out storms before, this one is different. Don’t bet your life on riding out a monster.”

Florence is expected to strike early Friday and then stall for days.

Forecasters are expecting 10 to 20 inches of rainfall and possibly more in some areas.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.