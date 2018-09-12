Maine GOP asks candidate to drop out amid domestic violence allegations

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By CBS 13 • September 12, 2018 9:36 am

Updated: September 12, 2018 9:40 am

Maine Republican Party officials have asked a candidate for the Maine House of Representatives to drop out of his race because of domestic violence allegations.

Chris Hoy is a candidate for House District 33, which includes South Portland.

According to public records, Hoy was charged with domestic violence assault in January of 2015 and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct relating to the incident.

In January 2017, Hoy was charged and pleaded guilty to violating a protective order. Several days later, Hoy was arrested for domestic violence assault and pleaded guilty in April 2017 to a reckless conduct charge related to the arrest. This April he was arrested in South Portland for violating a protective order, according to police records.

A spokeswoman for the Maine GOP called Hoy’s behavior “unacceptable” but said the party is unaware of him actively campaigning. House Republican Leader Ken Fredette said he has asked Hoy to step aside after hearing about the allegations.

“House Republicans have no tolerance for this type of behavior, and we are calling on Christopher Hoy to drop out of the race immediately,” Fredette said.

But Hoy said in an email, “No one has asked me to drop out, and I’m only a placeholder. … Also, I’ve never been [convicted].”

Hoy’s criminal history was highlighted in a Tuesday statement from the Maine Democratic Party. Victoria Morales is the Democrat in the District 33 House race.

BDN writer Jake Bleiberg contributed to this report.

