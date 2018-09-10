LePage says he’ll deny applicants until Medicaid expansion is funded

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

The Associated Press • September 10, 2018 12:44 pm

Updated: September 10, 2018 12:47 pm

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said he’ll deny applications for aid under a voter-approved Medicaid expansion until lawmakers provide funding under his terms.

The Republican governor told The Associated Press that everything would be “fine” if lawmakers provide the funding.

Nearly three out of five Maine voters last November supported expanding Medicaid to an additional 70,000 to 80,000 low-income residents starting July 2.

The LePage administration was forced to submit a Medicaid expansion plan this month under a court order. But LePage also urged the federal government to reject the plan.

LePage’s administration previously declined comment on its plans for handling Medicaid applicants. Advocacy group Maine Equal Justice Partners is suing the state and has shared a copy of a letter from a Mainer denied Medicaid expansion.

