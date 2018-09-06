Maine high school football capsules for Sept. 7 and 8

Stock photo | Pixabay Stock photo | Pixabay

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • September 6, 2018 5:31 pm

BREWER vs. FALMOUTH

Time, site: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Falmouth High School

Records: Brewer 0-1, Falmouth 0-1

Game notes: Brewer plays its second straight crossover game against a Class B South foe, this time on the artificial turf. The Witches are coming off a 26-12 loss against Biddeford during which Brewer led 12-7 in the fourth quarter before the Tigers scored 19 unanswered points. Coach Nick Arthers’ club got several notable performances, particularly from halfback Andrew Kiley, defensive end Jacob McCluskey and linebacker Zach Steiger. Falmouth, a Class B South finalist last fall, is coming off a hard-fought 27-25 loss to one of this year’s Class B North favorites, Brunswick. Nick Mancini is a passing threat for the Yachtsmen, while Coleman Allen and Riley Reed represent a solid 1-2 combination at running back.

NOKOMIS vs. OCEANSIDE

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Wasgatt Field, Rockland

Records: Nokomis 0-1, Oceanside 1-0

Game notes: Nokomis sneaked out a 15-14 victory over Oceanside of Rockland in their 2017 meeting at Newport, and a similarly close contest may be in the offing in this rematch. Nokomis showed itself to be a contender even in defeat during its opener, a 28-20 loss to perennial title threat Winslow. The Warriors seek to amp up a passing game — that managed only five completions against the Black Raiders — facing an Oceanside team that outscored Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor 40-30 in its opener. Oceanside features running back Ben Ripley, who erupted for 307 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 18 carries against MDI.

BANGOR vs. WINDHAM

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Cameron Stadium, Bangor

Records: Bangor 0-1, Windham 0-1

Game notes: Bangor and Windham hope to regroup after suffering lopsided losses on opening night. Bangor, which fell at Edward Little of Auburn 35-6, welcomes back senior quarterback Zach Milliken, who was unable to play against the Red Eddies because of a foot injury suffered the day before the game. Bangor received solid running efforts against EL from senior Gabe Higgins and sophomore James Neel, and the Rams did not allow a point after intermission. Windham was no match for Class A North preseason favorite Portland in its opener, yielding 327 rushing yards to the Bulldogs in a 49-0 loss.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND vs. HAMPDEN ACADEMY

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Weatherbee Complex, Hampden

Records: MDI 0-1, Hampden Academy 0-1

Game notes: This first regular-season game on the new artificial turf in Hampden will produce the first head coaching victory for either MDI first-year coach Mark Arnold or Hampden Academy second-year mentor Shane Rogers. Both teams were competitive to open their seasons, with Hampden falling 16-6 in a Class B crossover game at Westbrook and Oceanside outlasting MDI 40-30 in a Class C North matchup at Bar Harbor. MDI features running back Elijah Joyce, who accounted for 223 rushing and receiving yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. And while Hampden was limited offensively in its opener, save for a 54-yard scoring run by Keagan Danforth, the Broncos were solid defensively.

WASHINGTON ACADEMY vs. DEXTER

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Field, Dexter

Records: Washington Academy 1-0, Dexter 1-0

Game notes: While most of the talk in the LTC has centered on defending champion Foxcroft Academy, Bucksport and Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln, one of these teams will at least share the lead in the Class D North standings after Saturday’s matchup. Dexter was impressive in its 35-6 season-opening win at Ellsworth-Sumner, shutting down the Eagles’ option offense while generating some big plays through the air. Washington Academy of East Machias looks to challenge Dexter’s defense with the rushing tandem of Jayden Talbot and Finn Furth, who combined for 312 yards and four touchdowns in its 28-20 win over Stearns of Millinocket.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.