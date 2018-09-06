Business
September 06, 2018
Business Latest News | Poll Questions | Stormy Daniels | Apples | Food Insecurity
Business

Maple syrup, honey labels to be spared ‘added sugar’ label

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
In this March 9, 2016, file photo, a bottle of maple syrup are displayed at the Merrifield Farm and Sugar Shack in Gorham, Maine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reconsidered its plan to label pure maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars. Maine maple syrup producers had rallied against the plan.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says new guidance about added sugars that exempts pure maple syrup and honey products will be released early next year.

The agency announced months ago that it was considering requiring pure maple syrup and honey to be labeled as containing “added sugars.” Members of the industries that produce those products protested the labels, saying they would be misleading and unfair.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Thursday that the new rules will provide “a path forward for pure, single-ingredient” maple syrup and honey products that does not involve an “added sugars” declaration along with the nutritional facts.

He says the solution addresses “producer concerns that their products could be perceived as being economically adulterated.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like