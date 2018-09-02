Three former Black Bears earn NFL roster spots

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • September 2, 2018 3:12 pm

Updated: September 2, 2018 3:13 pm

Three former University of Maine football players and a rookie with UMaine ties have earned spots on the 53-man rosters of National Football League teams.

Westbrook native Trevor Bates, a linebacker; fullback-defensive lineman Pat Ricard; and offensive lineman Jamil Demby will be in uniform for Detroit, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

Christian LaCouture, who attended Louisiana State University but is the son of former UMaine hockey player Dave LaCouture and his wife, Orrington native Amy Henderson, has captured a spot on the Ravens roster with Ricard.

Former All-Colonial Athletic Association defensive end Bates, who was drafted in the seventh round (239th overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 and played in one game for them during the 2016 season, spent last season on the practice squads of the New England Patriots and the the New York Giants before being released by the Giants in December.

Bates was penciled in as the backup middle linebacker on the Lions’ depth chart behind two-year pro Jarrad Davis.

Ricard, who wasn’t drafted, is in his second season with the Ravens.

He was one of just five NFL players to be on the field for 10 or more snaps on offense and defense a year ago as he had 143 plays on offense and 37 on defense.

Used primarily as a blocking back, Ricard did circle out of the backfield and make four catches for 12 yards, two of which went for touchdowns. He was involved in five tackles on defense.

He was listed on the Ravens’ depth chart as the starting fullback.

Demby and LaCouture are rookies.

Demby, a Football Championship Subdivision All-American at UMaine, was drafted in the sixth round by the Rams. He was the 192nd overall pick.

He was the first UMaine offensive lineman to be picked in the draft since New Orleans chose Scott Hough in the 1990 draft.

Demby, a four-year starter at tackle for UMaine, is listed on the Rams depth chart as the number two left guard behind nine-year veteran Rodger Saffold.

LaCouture, who was the second leading tackler at Louisiana State University last fall with 66 including 8.5 for lost yardage and six sacks, was listed as the number three nose tackle for the Ravens.

LaCouture, who attended elementary school in Camden and Orrington, is behind three-year man Michael Pierce and two-year pro Chris Wormley.

His father played on UMaine’s 1992-93 NCAA championship team.

The Ravens face the Buffalo Bills in their opener 1 p.m. Sunday. The Lions face the New York Jets at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 10 and the Rams face the Raiders right after that at 10:20 p.m.

Former UMaine teammates Bates and Demby could be squaring off Dec. 2 when the Rams and Lions meet.

